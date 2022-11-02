 Skip to content
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly, the prices are preset, with creators allowed to charge $1, $2, $5, or $10 for access to the video, with Twitter taking a cut of the payment using Stripe. The feature, which would put Twitter more directly in competition with sites like OnlyFans, is scheduled to be rolled out in as little as two weeks, according to the Post, though it's not clear if Paywalled Video was in the works before Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week.

Because of course development would be ready to put something like that into production in two-three weeks.

If this was Elmo's idea.  It won't be ready in two weeks.  People will still be having meetings about how to properly do it in two weeks time.

OTOH, if ideas like this are dropped into production with two weeks development and one week trial at Tesla, that would explain the less than stellar self-driving.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm interested to see how long it takes someone to release a viable Twitter alternative because there *has* to be people out there in a flurry of development right now.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, and "Flurry" is my new Twitter alternative...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I would be surprised if they don't they already exist and are trying to drum up publicity right now.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If Elon wanted to make twitter into onlyfans...he should have just bought onlyfans.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That's the thing: Either they've been working on this for a while, and just keeping it quiet, or there's no way in hell it'll be functional in 2-3 weeks. And he's already running his team at a breaking pace (Which might include this, granted), so he can't really squeeze more out of them now.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I understand Elon has been quietly buying up domains like onlytwits.com, youtwit.com, and twithub.com.  He tried to buy twizzers.com, but Hershey threatened to sue for similarity of trademark.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I personally believe that he is just throwing everything he can at twitter employees so he can create "cause" to fire them and try to weasel out of paying severance. My understanding is that proving "cause" is very difficult in California, so I don't know that his plan will work, but I think that that's the plan.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Onlymusk is the name of my overpoweringly ox-scented cologne.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Advertisers will surely be stoked about this turn of events.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Quick! Someone buy twoobies.com
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Charging a monthly fee and charging for porn.  No wonder Musk is so rich.  He really understands the cyber.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was wondering what Musk was up to since it's been 14 minutes since the last thread.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Musk has been very publicly trying to figure out ways to squeeze money out of Twitter

LOL. Step one, buy something. Step two, then figure out how to monetize it. Truly a jeenyus, this one.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's not our fault the man has comically bad ideas with the speed and regularity of an atomic clock.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A penny for your thots.
 
Greil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure that's called "constructive dismissal." I don't really know what laws might cover the twitter folks though, they might just be screwed.

The way I see it, they got a week to unionize.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$44B would draw a nice income of around $1.7B per year if you did nothing with it but let it sit in a nice low risk fund. No work, no worries, low risk and enough money to do anything you can dream of. Or...you could be a numb nuts and make your own life a living hell while hemorrhaging money daily. But, hey!, he's getting attention. So there's that, which is nice.
 
eagles95
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I looked up the valuation of OnlyFans on my cell phone since I'm at work. In 2021 it was valued at $1billion. Gross payments for year ended in November of 2021 were $4.8 billion.

He could buy it but maybe his Saudi backers don't want anything to do with an unofficial porn site.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Porn has always been the backbone of all media.
Carved rocks and walls
Paint
Print
Film
Voice recording
Video
Without it, any media will fail.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude you bought a turd and it will never make a profit and everything you do to try and make a profit off it will just make it worse for users.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He thinks I am going to pay money to see some rando's amateur video?
That's hilarious. There are approximately eleventy two gazillion free porn videos on the internet.
What the f**k is this guy thinking?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Probably Twitter has experimented with things to make them profitable, so that they can simply enable it when they want.

/this sounds like something you could code in an afternoon.
 
tobcc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And every firewall/ porn filter will now block Twitter.  So everyone who goofs off at work/ school or uses a public Wifi will not longer have access.

There is a reason most other popular websites are strictly 100% no porn.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LOL. Step one, buy something. Step two, then figure out how to monetize it. Truly a jeenyus, this one.


You forgot this porn step. Okay, I'll be the guy that doesn't completely shiat on Musk here. When you have a digital technology where you can't figure out how it would make money - find a way to integrate porn or porn-adjacent content. Sports gambling works here too. I don't think this is the worst idea.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That's why? I thought drew was just being a dick
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This might be more fun than watching the a Trump casino implode.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I wonder if Elon ever heard William Burrough's quote about doing business with the religious.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The users aren't the customers. They're the product.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

People do today. By following specific couples or groups (or women). Musk apparently thinks he can compete.

Sorry to drop this image on everyone, but it's a matter of time before Musk drops his own content in there just for the attention
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

But he gets attention and political power without responsibility
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Twitter already has porn.  Plenty of creators use it to openly advertise (e.g. "got a new scene with [studio] coming out on [date].  Check it out! [15 second gif preview]), and also to maintain contact with their followers fans.  They post porn selfies etc. (e.g. a porn actress might post a couple snaps of herself in and then out of a halloween costume).  It's more casual, and good for engagement if you want to see the pros without all the studio lighting and heavy make up and silly poses.

As the headline implies, this is already a niche fulfilled by OnlyFans (and PornHub and reddit and, to a lesser extent, Fansly).  Twitter is a good medium for porn creators to have one-off interactions with fans and to advertise themselves in a 'genuine' light.  I cannot imagine how it would be a good format for full-length content without wholly becoming another site that already exists.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summon Matty!!!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I'll stay on Fark, 1997 interface and all.
 
eagles95
‘’ less than a minute ago  

If Elon didnt have a ghost writer write it for him about him, he never read it.
 
