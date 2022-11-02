 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   Man, Stanford's recruiting standards have really declined recently. Also, Duke sucks   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not really surprised at this.  odds are 10 to 1 all colleges and universities got at lest 2 or so people living on campus who are not students/employees.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Duke admitted Kyrie Irving.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAYWALL
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he sat in on large lectures throughout the day. That would be cool.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stanford's recruiting standards are more about money than anything else.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I've never lived in a dorm so I'm curious how access works.  I'm assuming there is some sort of security on each dorm room, a physical key or an electronic key (like a hotel room). Keeping track of physical keys, preventing duplication and minimizing the risk / cost / effort of loss seems silly in a large environment like a college dorm so it has to be electronic.
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: So, I've never lived in a dorm so I'm curious how access works.  [...]


Most of these places now have card keys, but it's easy to "tailgate" a group of students into the building.  Happens all the time.

At Stanford, it's particularly troubling, because there have been a couple of instances this year of women being assaulted in buildings by a stranger.  The most recent one was a few months ago when a woman was dragged out of her office into a basement and raped.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, it's California. Anything goes. He identified as a Stanford student.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At Stanford, it's particularly troubling, because there have been a couple of instances this year of women being assaulted in buildings by a stranger. swimmer
 
Reverborama
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh.  After dropping out of college I lived in my dorm room for the entire next semester and no one said boo.
 
