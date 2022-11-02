 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Woman who "wasn't raised to believe in the justice system" did her own research. Guess how it ended   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Family, 2015, 2016, Murder, Angela Wagner, Capital punishment, Son, Testimony  
41 Comments
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*reads article
Lol, oh, those asshohles. Couldn't have happened to a nicer family. Damned shame.
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She didn't want to create joinder with the court?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


It was very poorly written. But the whole story gave me cold chills. People like that are really out there somewhere.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.


My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stupid people cannot conspire effectively.  But they are the most likely to attempt it.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like the whole clan should just be fed to the gators.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.


User name checks out, oddly enough.

Hopefully, she'll never need to say that.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, she's the head of this domestic disaster?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.


To be fair, I wrote that as a knee-jerk before I RTA. Don't know aboot Canada's system, but doubt it's much better than ours.

/cops are probably held to higher standards at least.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder who they voted for
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.

User name checks out, oddly enough.

Hopefully, she'll never need to say that.


It's unlikely (again, based on her behavior), but she does fall into the category of "person of color" (she's a Chinese adoptee).  And though it's far more likely for someone who's Black or Hispanic to be targeted by a racist cop, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility for it to happen to her.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: OtherLittleGuy: Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.

User name checks out, oddly enough.

Hopefully, she'll never need to say that.

It's unlikely (again, based on her behavior), but she does fall into the category of "person of color" (she's a Chinese adoptee).  And though it's far more likely for someone who's Black or Hispanic to be targeted by a racist cop, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility for it to happen to her.


Don't forget that she shouldn't talk to the police even if she isn't arrested.

/if you're the victim of a crime and/or need emergency assistance, you may want to contact the police, depending on the circumstances.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?

It was very poorly written. But the whole story gave me cold chills. People like that are really out there somewhere.


80 million voted in the last election
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


No, I had to read the first few paragraphs a few times to figure out who everyone was.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We don't have a justice system, we have a legal system. You should know how it "works."
 
honk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sophia was less than two years old at the time. Angela claimed Sophia started having redness in her genital area that made her suspect she was being molested.

Or perhaps a case of felony diaper rash. Taking her to a doctor would have cleared that up (both ways) -- but who would think of doing something like that?
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You only take the law into your own hands after the law refused to do something or is involved in the crime.

That's what makes you an action hero in the movie based upon a true story after they kill you.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.

To be fair, I wrote that as a knee-jerk before I RTA. Don't know aboot Canada's system, but doubt it's much better than ours.

/cops are probably held to higher standards at least.


IDK Canada seems to have invented Mr Big Technique
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mr._Big_(police_procedure)
Which is illegal in the US
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the Farking Article's comment section:

Do you have to believe in the justice system to know it is not acceptable to kill eight people?

chronicle.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

honk: Sophia was less than two years old at the time. Angela claimed Sophia started having redness in her genital area that made her suspect she was being molested.

Or perhaps a case of felony diaper rash. Taking her to a doctor would have cleared that up (both ways) -- but who would think of doing something like that?


I don't know that a less than two year old could tell you someone gave them bubblegum to put things inside them


I'm going with she made this story up after being arrested hoping some juror would the I'd kill anyone that molested my kid type and vote to acquit
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


No, it was hard to follow. I got the gist of it though. Hillbilly chucklefarks that don't believe in calling the police took imagined abuse allegations into their own hands and carried out a brutal, planned, cold-blooded murder of 8 people.

I don't believe in the death penalty but there are times where I'm sorely tempted by it just to remove this amount of stupid asshole from the Earth.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Best to Incinerate their vile milieu

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 'leather vest 1 size too small' is a bold look for your murder trial.

am22.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


It's been a confusing story since it happened. I always thought it would end up being about a meth or weed operation, I didn't know until now that it was because of perceived child abuse. What a bunch of trash.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: her husband Billy Wagner and her sons George Wagner IV

Did the husband change their name from George to Billy?  Or was she previously married to his brother George Wagner III?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spongeboob: honk: Sophia was less than two years old at the time. Angela claimed Sophia started having redness in her genital area that made her suspect she was being molested.

Or perhaps a case of felony diaper rash. Taking her to a doctor would have cleared that up (both ways) -- but who would think of doing something like that?

I don't know that a less than two year old could tell you someone gave them bubblegum to put things inside them


I'm going with she made this story up after being arrested hoping some juror would the I'd kill anyone that molested my kid type and vote to acquit


My daughter spoke in sentences long before 2. I'm sorry you hang out with dumb children.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"To prepare for the possibility that Jake and George might be killed as they committed the crimes, Angela Wagner said she asked the two to sign guardianship documents. In the event of either's death, the papers granted her custody of Jake and Hanna May's daughter and George's son. Those documents were printed 19 days before the murders and were dated - unbeknownst to Angela. She said she forged Hanna May's signature and back-dated that paper to December 25, 2014. Angela said she also forged the signature of her mother, Rita Jo Newcomb, who was a notary. Angela said she had been a notary and still had her seal so she used that..."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Blue Ruin - Official Trailer
Youtube Sto51MtyLRc
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?

It was very poorly written. But the whole story gave me cold chills. People like that are really out there everywhere.


Ftfy

I need a character list for this story.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus H. Christ. I don't even know what to say.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.


'Trusting' the system and getting a lawyer as you enter it are not mutually exclusive. And 'Trusting the system' in this instance relates to whether or not you contact the police when you suspect molestation of a child, not really the if you haven't done anything wrong you have nothing to worry about type trust the system.

I don't care how much you don't trust the system, deciding to murder is not the right reaction to 'I think something is happening.'
 
Secundus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?


I stopped midway thru trying to understand
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

honk: Sophia was less than two years old at the time. Angela claimed Sophia started having redness in her genital area that made her suspect she was being molested.

Or perhaps a case of felony diaper rash. Taking her to a doctor would have cleared that up (both ways) -- but who would think of doing something like that?


She also wasn't "raised to believe in modern medicine" and likely "does her own research" in that regard, as well.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Toxophil: Realy, no one should be raised to trust our justice system. They should still lawyer up tho.

My wife and I have already had a conversation with our daughter, who's probably the least likely person ever to get arrested based on her behavior, that the only word she should say to a cop is "Lawyer" if she gets arrested for anything.


I tell my son (and my whole family) the same thing. I watched "The Good Nurse" a couple of nights ago. I couldn't help yelling at the tv, "shut up and tell them you want a lawyer". It's ingrained in me. Even watching some murderous f on the tee vee.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Am I the only one that had trouble following...all of that?

It's been a confusing story since it happened. I always thought it would end up being about a meth or weed operation, I didn't know until now that it was because of perceived child abuse. What a bunch of trash.


THIS is why we have mental health issues in the country.  As long as there are people like this they will have kids that are just farked up for life.  Since there is no test to take, no criteria for having children, the children of people like this will be farked up for life and for most you cannot fix them, they are broken inside.

Arrrgg I hate people.  I still have nightmares from the story about the guy that got high on pcp and ate his sons eyes.  The kid was quotes as saying "my daddy are my eyes"
How the fark do you live a normal life after that?????
 
pacified
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I wonder who they voted for


Well not voting anymore!
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TomDooley: FTA: her husband Billy Wagner and her sons George Wagner IV

Did the husband change their name from George to Billy?  Or was she previously married to his brother George Wagner III?


Most likely his legal name is George William Wagner III.

When you have a bunch of people in the same family with the same name, it is normal to use the middle name for some people.
 
