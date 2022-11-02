 Skip to content
(DW)   Cholera epidemic spreading fast across Lebanon. And in spite of what Garcia Marquez led you to believe, crapping your pants till you die is not all that romantic   (dw.com) divider line
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby didn't actually read that book.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUTTFAUCETSECKS
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, subby, the romance is being in love while people all around you are crapping their pants until they die.  Like sex in a graveyard?  It's a goth thing...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no more Lesbian cuisine for me.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship My Pants Kmart Commercial [HD]
Youtube _8enIDEKrzA
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice water stool folks.

"oh what a nice bucket of water left for me" bleech.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're on track for something like this to hit here in the United States.
Some of our infrastructure hasn't been updated or maintained properly in years.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chronic diarrhea (chemo side effect) almost killed me last summer.  I lost 60 lbs in 26 days and my kidneys came close to failing.  I was grossly underweight at that point with a very prison campy look.  I went on a Häagen-Dazs centric diet to put some weight back so that part was fun.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: We're on track for something like this to hit here in the United States.
Some of our infrastructure hasn't been updated or maintained properly in years.


Years? Thats cute...

The transportation network in MA looked like it was in the 50s. I used to think the TTC in Canada was old school. It made the TTC look like a world class transportation system.

Greatest country in the world indeed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranchguy: Rice water stool folks.


Red Hot Chili Peppers ... the assisted living years
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are just giving us a Chronicle of a Death Fortold?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so you know, Oral Rehydration Solution is a fantastic therapy for cholera.

3/8 tsp salt (NaCl)
1/4 tsp salt Substitute (KCl)
1/2 tsp baking soda (NaHCO3, baking soda)
2 tbsp + 2tsp sugar (C6H12O6, glucose)

Add water to make 1 quart.

The sugar makes the water much easier to absorb (your body will grab glucose and drag water with it) and the salts replace electrolytes. It's cheap, easy, and is one of the best ways to avoid dying of Cholera.

You can add flavor, so long as it's not too acidic, you don't want to neutralize the bicarbonate into something that won't be absorbed, but usually if you're pooping yourself to death,  you're not concerned with flavor.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We're on track for something like this to hit here in the United States.
Some of our infrastructure hasn't been updated or maintained properly in years.


Look, we can repair infrastructure, or we can give tax cuts to millionaires. I think you know which is more important.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Except having access to clean water is one of the main problems listed in the article.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WHO and other researchers have said that if you have to use unclean water for this, that's better than not using it at all (you should always boil the water if there's any question about it.) Yes, clean water is very important, but you need to get the patient through the course of the disease first.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well, no more Lesbian cuisine for me.


Sir, you must have misread.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: No, subby, the romance is being in love while people all around you are crapping their pants until they die.  Like sex in a graveyard?  It's a goth thing...


Must be Germanic goths.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: MBooda: Well, no more Lesbian cuisine for me.

Sir, you must have misread.


RecognizeThatReference.jpg
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: MBooda: Well, no more Lesbian cuisine for me.

Sir, you must have misread.


*snf* *whimper*
 
dbrunker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Depends on who you ask, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What does the baking soda do?

/also, the last line took me a bit to understand, you were already using fractions above, why change? I thought you had dropped a word :)
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It was terrible. What did I say, Roy?"
"She said she could've shiat through the eye of a needle."
"Roy!"
 
