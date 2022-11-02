 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   'Pickleball courts to replace homeless camps' sums up today's society pretty well   (koin.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, Homelessness, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Homelessness in the United States, Camping, mayor's office, Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Rashida Jones  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 8:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Keep Portland Weirdly Dismissive of Homeless People.
 
theflinx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pickleball does help keep old people busy so they spend less time plowing their cars through farmer's markets so there's that trade off.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're really into pickleball, you end up playing so much you'll lose your job. They'll be homeless soon enough.
 
Veloram
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Keep Portland Weirdly Dismissive of Homeless People.


Is it really dismissiveness if they're putting in the effort to be overtly cruel about it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.


Drugs/drinking are self medication for mental illnesses for a lot of these folks..
Don't forget the general disenfranchisement of criminal history that is held against them..
And there is also a healthy dose of racism in there also..All they are doing is putting them in a....pickle...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you ever played homeless people subby? Thought not
 
Veloram
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.


I have both and own a home, so maybe you're just a bigot.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Teach the homeless to play pickleball; problem solved.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Teach the homeless to play pickleball; problem solved.


We don't want them in our homes, we don't even want them in the kitchen.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.

Drugs/drinking are self medication for mental illnesses for a lot of these folks..
Don't forget the general disenfranchisement of criminal history that is held against them..
And there is also a healthy dose of racism in there also..All they are doing is putting them in a....pickle...


Add to that the people we send off to fight wars in various shiatholes, then dump back into society.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Teach the homeless to play pickleball; problem solved.


Winner gets the land
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still don't know what pickleball is.

We used to play a game called picke when I was a kid... I doubt it's the same thing.

Anyway, I refuse to learn the answer since it's probably stupid and I have 40 or less years left on this planet.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I still don't know what pickleball is.

We used to play a game called picke when I was a kid... I doubt it's the same thing.

Anyway, I refuse to learn the answer since it's probably stupid and I have 40 or less years left on this planet.


You're 15 years away from needing to learn about pickleball. Carry on, citizen, the courts are crowded enough already.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.


Not everyone without shelter is mentally ill or drug-addicted. It doesn't take much to end up on the street.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you don't want homeless people hanging around...give them a place to stay.

/ if you don't want human poo on sidewalks...give them a place to poo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [y.yarn.co image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Veloram: theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.

I have both and own a home, so maybe you're just a bigot.


Or maybe their drug and mental illness problems are far worse/more crippling than yours?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Portland's mayor is a well-known piece of shiat.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If you don't want homeless people hanging around...give them a place to stay.

/ if you don't want human poo on sidewalks...give them a place to poo.


You want to spend my tax dollars just giving away treatment and shelter to people in need?

Yeah sure, knock yourself out, sounds good
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I say let the Post Office deal with them vice Parks and Rec.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Firstly the English in that article is atrocious. It was truly painful to read. 
I will say that maybe if cities would devote resources to creating living spaces for the homeless there wouldn't be a big issue here. I get it, people dont want homeless folks camping willy nilly all over the city and especially in public areas where they go to spend time. While there are some of these people that truly want to be out and about albeit because of mental illness, lack of skills to provide them funds, hiding from something, or they just want to be out and about without ties quite a few of these people are not there by choice. Life has dealt them more than they can handle and they have no other option.
Many cities have areas that can be developed into homeless shelters that can house many people. With some work and investments of time and funds cities can at least set up areas that people can be cared for. The thing to remember is that no matter why these people are in this situation they are still people.
Of course it's all about money and the lack of caring displayed towards the homeless. People suck, especially those that run for elected offices.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Portland's mayor is a well-known piece of shiat.


IDK, seems likeable enough
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
little shops just outside of downtown that close because people are uncomfortable wading through the dispossessed for a $9 coffee- i wonder if those small business owners could sue the goverment, and the home and rental property owners could sue, over the hit to their property values. the funds are there, to house people who are in a temporary rough patch. that's most of the people with no fixed address. for people facing the health and wellness challenges, including stigma, that come with addiction and mental illness, it's harder yeah but we know it's do-able to make help available for the people who are able to accept it. it just isn't prioritized. which is why i wonder, if enough property and business owners sued for damages, the gov't might notice that people who are likely to vote are concerned about homelessness. it's fine if that concern is selfish, as long as it brings about positive change.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kmgenesis23: theflinx: stop calling them "homeless" the ability to afford a home is NOT the problems these people have.
drugs
mental illness
when you have either or both of those problems owning a home is not something you will be doing.

fix those 2 problems and the "homeless" problem will fix itself.

Not everyone without shelter is mentally ill or drug-addicted. It doesn't take much to end up on the street.


To be fair, it is an extremely common problem withing the homeless population.  That's not meant to disparage them, and it's hard to tell whether the homelessness or the mental issues/drugs came first in many cases, but it does make things even harder for them.

Adding to the problem is that once someone's homeless, it can be far more difficult to find the sort of gainful employment that would let you pull yourself out of homelessness.  Most steady jobs require a current address, so when you don't have one, you might find yourself out of the running for a job.  Many homeless people might find it more difficult to get online, limiting access to online-only job applications.  Many homeless people also don't have cars, which makes it harder to get to work and also sleep somewhere safe.  And of course, how many jobs that pay well enough to make rent are going to hire someone who doesn't have regular access to a shave/shower?  There are workarounds for a lot of these, but they're still barriers, newly-homeless people won't know the tricks of the trade yet, and by the time they learn those tricks, the other problems of homelessness often set in.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.