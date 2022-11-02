 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 252 of WW3: Ukraine's Air Force said it has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missiles that Western officials say Iran is preparing to ship to Russia to use in Ukraine. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, Ballistic missile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, recent Russian missile strikes, Ukraine, Missile, Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/documentary/putins-war-at-home/

Just watched this - it's really good.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That bodes poorly for civilian infrastructure
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Ukraine doesn't have an effective defense, then they need to get shipped one pronto.

C'mon NATO allies, overnight air that sucker. Don't keep 'em waiting.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Big numbers from the meat grinder! My list is growing also. Landlord trespassed Linda. Sabrina disappeared on Halloween, somewhat appropriate. Tonight's guest to wander into my bed is Missy. She has pencil erasers the size of nipples. Err, anyway, she warned me before we laid down to spoon that she has involuntary bodily spasms in her sleep. Somehow, this didn't disturb me. No sir, Not one bit, actually. My heart is still with Polish girl though. Weird thing about this place though, I'd wake in the middle of the night and my thoughts were, "I hope Tracianne is okay."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 2

At night, in 2 hours, the Armed Forces shot down 12 kamikaze drones

On the night of November 1-2, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the east with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. 12 out of 13 barrage munitions were destroyed by air defense in the eastern and central regions of the country.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ukrenergo" extended the schedules of hourly outages in 7 regions

We are talking about the Central (Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions) and Northern (Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions) regions of the country. Schedules of hourly outages (HWS) provide that certain groups of consumers will be restricted every day, but according to a certain schedule drawn up by operators of distribution networks for each area.

Ukrenergo noted that such measures enable energy companies to restore damaged energy facilities as quickly as possible, balance the system and provide energy to all consumers.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police call on Ukrainians to call 102 about the flight of missiles or drones

One of the components of the success of the air defense operation is the participation of citizens in informing about the visual vision of missiles or kamikaze drones, the police note. It takes only a few seconds to transmit the information by calling 102, and it will be received not only by the Air Force Command, but also by those who directly shoot down drones and missiles.

" We don't always see on radars, the enemy uses camouflage. For each flight, we receive about 20-40 calls from people, which allows us - and most importantly the military - to understand the direction of movement in which the object is moving, and how to effectively counter these phenomena ", - noted the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Poltava region
At night, enemy objects were recorded over the city of Kremenchuk. According to preliminary information, the sounds of explosions are the work of air defense. Details are being clarified.

📍 Cherkasy region
All night, the enemy terrorized one of the communities of the Cherkasy district. 2 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense forces. One hit an infrastructure object. No casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
During the night, military personnel from the "East" air command destroyed 6 enemy kamikaze drones over the region.

At night and in the morning, the Russians again terrorized Nikopol. They hit Nikopol and the Chervonogrihorivska community with anti-aircraft missiles. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained. People were not injured.

📍 Mykolayiv region
At 03:45, the settlement of Shirokivska hromada came under fire. As a result of the impact of ammunition and their fragments, one house caught fire. The previously destroyed buildings were also hit. There are no casualties.

At 06:00, as a result of enemy shelling, a residential building was damaged in the settlement of Pervomayska hromada. There are no casualties.

📍 Donetsk region
On November 1, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Torskyi, 1 in Bakhmut and 1 in Kolodyazye. Another 10 people were injured. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 5 civilians who died during the occupation in Rubtsy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volodymyr Havrysh headed the Oknyansk district state administration of Odesa for several years. He served his community faithfully, and then decided that he had to take up arms.

First, as part of the 128th Territorial Defense Battalion, and then the 5th Separate Assault Regiment, Volodymyr defended the Motherland and brought our victory closer with his own contribution.

Even recently, he was collecting money for a new car for the soldiers. Unfortunately, on November 1, it became known about the death of Volodymyr at the hands of the Russian occupiers.

Eternal memory of the hero! Glory to all defenders who defend our Motherland every day and every night until their last breath!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Kyiv region, 16,000 homes remain without electricity

" Our power engineers have been working non-stop for the third day. During the day, we will restore electricity for all subscribers ," said Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The White House announced that additional US forces would remain in Poland

The US is serious about the security of the eastern flank, said the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House, John Kirby.

" That's why President Biden sent an additional 20,000 American troops to Europe, and now we have put in place a procedure whereby they can remain there on a rotational basis at least for the foreseeable future ," Kirby said, adding that this was in response to changes in the security landscape in Europe. He emphasized the US commitment to common defense within NATO.

At the end of June, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced the significant strengthening of the American presence in Europe in connection with the Russian threat. In July, the United States transferred a group of F-22 Raptor fighters to Poland.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Odesa, Catherine II was once again covered in paint

And also a zashmorg appeared in the hands of the empress, a photo of the installation was published on Facebook.

" A very eloquent installation appeared this morning on the marker of Putin's bloody marker on Catherine Square in Odesa. Is this a scam for the occupiers or collaborators from the city council? For whom do you, friends, think? Serhii Gutsalyuk, head of the Southern Interregional Department of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, said.

We will remind, during the electronic voting, the majority of Odessans supported the dismantling of the monument to the "Founders of the city", better known as the monument to Catherine II.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, back to bed for a while.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all, and happy Andor day to those who celebrate it. There was some talk yesterday of the ruscist lines crumpling again, but I didn't hear anything specific. Did anyone hear anything more specific about it?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Ukraine and turkey told Putin to fark off after Russia suspended the grain deal and Ukraine continued to ship grain anyway.

Now Putin has agreed to rejoin the deal. Is that like the inverse of quitting before getting fired?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 22 to October 28

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Regardless of some reporting, there are no massive routs of Russian army personnel at the Kherson front. While some might choose to make incorrect assumptions based on the large numbers of casualties, the constantly operating meat grinders, and the sudden availability of 100-piece Party Packs of Conscript McNuggets at Tasty Period, the truth is that our glorious army is advancing towards Moscow even as we speak.

* Following the apparent failure of the Nuclear Goat Initiative at St. Petersburg Eldritch University, the administration would like to inform all area residents that should one encounter a glowing, pentagram-bespackled caprine that may or may not be bleating 'NYARLOHOTEP' backwards, the best answer is to simply avoid eye contact, walk away, and hope that any funeral arrangements or wills are in place. Uh, that last thing isn't really related, it's, uh, just a good idea in general. Moving on.

* As discussions with the Sea Monkey King have broken down of late, the Ministry of Culture has instead endorsed the local Moscow-produced alternative 'sewer lobster' kits to replace Sea Monkeys as the aquatic science initiative aimed towards interesting young children in the science of marine life. Much like a 'Sea Monkey Starter Kit' these sewer lobster kits include a tiny aquarium, a small pouch of sewer lobster food pellets, and fertilized lobster eggs which are almost certainly not the spawn of the extradimensional being known as 'Ska'naag, it which devours by claw and destroys the Hot Topic in the Mall.' These wondrous kits are sure to entrance youngsters between the ages of four and eight and are available by mail order or at your local rebuilt Hot Topic.

* Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has not been deep frozen in carbonite as a preventative measure to avoid any future escape attempts, and has not been hung on the wall of Vladimir Putin's conference room as a warning to any other members of the ruling elite who may wish to avoid the consequences of this administration's actions. He has instead been flipped over and set up in the Kremlin break room as an air hockey table and serves admirably for the purpose, even if you kind of have to bank the puck around his giant frozen ass checks if you really want to score against the other player. Honestly, it's like someone should have thought about this in advance.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure... we could send Kyiv some photoshop licenses to protect from Iranian missiles. But those things are expensive. Why don't they just use GIMP?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More good kill numbers from Ukraine there, and i really hope someone has a plan in place to counter those Iranian missiles.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If Ukraine doesn't have an effective defense, then they need to get shipped one pronto.

C'mon NATO allies, overnight air that sucker. Don't keep 'em waiting.



Seems to me the most effective defense would be blowing them the f*ck up in transit, but *shrug*
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: More good kill numbers from Ukraine there, and i really hope someone has a plan in place to counter those Iranian missiles.


It would justify sending ATACMS
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: More good kill numbers from Ukraine there, and i really hope someone has a plan in place to counter those Iranian missiles.


Can Iran afford to support two proxy wars at once? I expect one or two of these things actually make it to Russia.
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all, and happy Andor day to those who celebrate it. There was some talk yesterday of the ruscist lines crumpling again, but I didn't hear anything specific. Did anyone hear anything more specific about it?


Yesterday there were saying Ukraine has removed Russia from Bakhmut.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: bloobeary: If Ukraine doesn't have an effective defense, then they need to get shipped one pronto.

C'mon NATO allies, overnight air that sucker. Don't keep 'em waiting.


Seems to me the most effective defense would be blowing them the f*ck up in transit, but *shrug*


Apparently those unnamed marine vehicles they used to hit Ruskie ships have engines made by SeaDoo. Prob made by wasting money buying a whole jetski (or wasting time scrounging one).

Get SeaDoo to send Ukraine a whole shipping container of just the engines. Then, that bridge they use to bring weapons into Crimea go bye bye.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Smoking GNU: More good kill numbers from Ukraine there, and i really hope someone has a plan in place to counter those Iranian missiles.

Can Iran afford to support two proxy wars at once? I expect one or two of these things actually make it to Russia.


I guess we'll see for sure if these Ballistic missile systems start raining down all over Ukraine in the near future.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: bloobeary: If Ukraine doesn't have an effective defense, then they need to get shipped one pronto.

C'mon NATO allies, overnight air that sucker. Don't keep 'em waiting.


Seems to me the most effective defense would be blowing them the f*ck up in transit, but *shrug*

Apparently those unnamed marine vehicles they used to hit Ruskie ships have engines made by SeaDoo. Prob made by wasting money buying a whole jetski (or wasting time scrounging one).

Get SeaDoo to send Ukraine a whole shipping container of just the engines. Then, that bridge they use to bring weapons into Crimea go bye bye.


Yes. Just the engine. No frame. No software. No controls. Brilliant.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the bright side, the US can use recovered weapons to figure out where Iran is sourcing the silicon they need to build these missiles.  They're not making their own integrated circuits.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Question, because I'm a bit behind on things, but why is Russia turning to Iran for equipment? Is their equipment problem really that bad?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fasahd: she warned me before we laid down to spoon that she has involuntary bodily spasms in her sleep.


One of my exes was like that. It was usually just small random muscle twitches, but sometimes it was the full-body spams that shook the bed.

Word of advice: If Missy returns to your bed, make sure that your dangly bits stay out of her knees' range.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Question, because I'm a bit behind on things, but why is Russia turning to Iran for equipment? Is their equipment problem really that bad?


Yes, it is. Sanctions have made it so Russia can't get the materials they need to produce stuff.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Muta: Public Call Box: Good morning all, and happy Andor day to those who celebrate it. There was some talk yesterday of the ruscist lines crumpling again, but I didn't hear anything specific. Did anyone hear anything more specific about it?

Yesterday there were saying Ukraine has removed Russia from Bakhmut.


Interesting, they said that a week or so ago too. Hopefully Wagner with finally take the f**king hint that they're not getting paid.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: LeftisRightisWrong: Question, because I'm a bit behind on things, but why is Russia turning to Iran for equipment? Is their equipment problem really that bad?

Yes, it is. Sanctions have made it so Russia can't get the materials they need to produce stuff.


Good. I hope the Iranian equipment is as shoddy as their photoshop skills.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toraque: He has instead been flipped over and set up in the Kremlin break room as an air hockey table and serves admirably for the purpose


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: kbronsito: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: bloobeary: If Ukraine doesn't have an effective defense, then they need to get shipped one pronto.

C'mon NATO allies, overnight air that sucker. Don't keep 'em waiting.


Seems to me the most effective defense would be blowing them the f*ck up in transit, but *shrug*

Apparently those unnamed marine vehicles they used to hit Ruskie ships have engines made by SeaDoo. Prob made by wasting money buying a whole jetski (or wasting time scrounging one).

Get SeaDoo to send Ukraine a whole shipping container of just the engines. Then, that bridge they use to bring weapons into Crimea go bye bye.

Yes. Just the engine. No frame. No software. No controls. Brilliant.


It's the engine and the turbine, not just the engine.

Besides, BRP already provides the engines to the Iranians for their drones, so it's not like they're not involved.  It would be a good way of helping the good guys, instead.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Question, because I'm a bit behind on things, but why is Russia turning to Iran for equipment? Is their equipment problem really that bad?


Yes.

Iran's sanctions are not as severe as Russia's so they can still purchase the parts they need to build stuff.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Japan invented an anti-tractor reaction vehicle


Well..that is awesome..
Japanese army vehicle in ghillie🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/u5TaU0HZz9
- 🌤🕵🏻‍♀ (@WorldExplore7) November 1, 2022
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems like a good time for an Iran invasion. There's oil there, not sure what the hold up is.
 
Explodo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Iran has made themselves an open target for any country that decides that it is allied with Ukraine.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
⚡ Satellite images from the Sevastopol Bay with the consequences of the drone attack appeared on the network.

In the pictures, you can see that the "Admiral Hryhorovych" class frigate is skidding in the open sea. pic.twitter.com/xlXVxUfhKp
- FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 2, 2022
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flab: LeftisRightisWrong: Question, because I'm a bit behind on things, but why is Russia turning to Iran for equipment? Is their equipment problem really that bad?

Yes.

Iran's sanctions are not as severe as Russia's so they can still purchase the parts they need to build stuff.


Iran also has more experience getting around sanctions. They've had to do it for a lot longer.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who wants to have the same arguments that we always have?



⚡ NYT: Russian military leaders reportedly discussed use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian military leaders have discussed how and when Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022


"The conversations alarmed the (President Joe) Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine," the NYT wrote.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: Who wants to have the same arguments that we always have?

⚡ NYT: Russian military leaders reportedly discussed use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian military leaders have discussed how and when Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022


"The conversations alarmed the (President Joe) Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine," the NYT wrote.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Juc: Who wants to have the same arguments that we always have?



Okay:

"Blyaat the Caat Season One was more authentic and artistic because the animators hadn't had to sell out to corporate sponsorship and could still show graphic nudity and instructions for making homemade drugs and explosives!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Juc: Who wants to have the same arguments that we always have?

⚡ NYT: Russian military leaders reportedly discussed use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian military leaders have discussed how and when Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022


"The conversations alarmed the (President Joe) Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine," the NYT wrote.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 2, 2022


Bollocks
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll not be on much today. Had to put our old dog down this morning.

Russia's back in the black Sea deal i guess.
Conscripts are upset that their pay doesn't exist. They'll probably be sent to the front to stop their complaining.
Russia's generally full of shiat as per usual

Not much else to mention. Not that i looked all that hard
 
