(ITV)   And now for the weather: Windy with a chance of giant baubles   (itv.com) divider line
8
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I couldn't find the video.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's a video
https://www.itv.com/news/2022-11-01/giant-runaway-christmas-baubles-tumble-through-london-street-wreaking-havoc
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Needs the Raiders of the Lost Arc music.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
. Social media users said it looked like 'something from a film'

"-they then desperately tried to forget after remembering which film":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I doubt whoever owned them is going to come looking for them
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Future Sound Of London - My Kingdom
Youtube EdFKoZHzMQ0

Bonus: Elvira pinball machine
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rocket league: Urban edition
 
