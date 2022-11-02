 Skip to content
Caption This: What is this odd worm saying?
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not right now you don't!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, I'm the sentient poo that controls Tucker Carlson.  Well, controlled.  After all those years of visibly pushing and straining, he managed to dislodge me. But I'm looking to the future and I'm currently in talks to develop a variety show with Kanye..."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I am the spice, and the spice is me."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I am here to fight for the right to squirm!"
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Soon Doctor, my worm people shall spread across the galaxy and there's nothing you can do to stop it.
 
