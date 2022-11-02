 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Wrongfully convicted man who spent 28 years behind bars only gets 6 months of freedom   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, that's unfair.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fate is whimsical.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is


Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is


And when he meets god, May he slap that motherfarker in the face! Because existence is nothing but his cruel joke on all of us!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Seriously though, that's awful. At least he lived to see his name exonerated and to enjoy living life as he wanted for a bit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is


"Mysterious ways".
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

And when he meets god, May he slap that motherfarker in the face! Because existence is nothing but his cruel joke on all of us!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 130x149]

Seriously though, that's awful. At least he lived to see his name exonerated and to enjoy living life as he wanted for a bit.


What if he meets Buddha and its explained to him he was kind of a dick in a previous life?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is an easy way to share this news, it's called twitter.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.


Try to understand, if you're not impossibly too edgy, that shiat like this is WHY people believe in "imaginary sky wizards." Because it's so unfair and even savagely murdering the pricks who did this will not get fairness or justice for this man.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is


Oh, thanks.
/Now I have Depeche Mode in my head now.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.


Disagree. If one must praise the sky wizard for all the bounties of life, they too are responsible for the colossal screwups. And if said sky wizard is a clock-maker and they're not around anymore, then the praise and condensation is just words in the wind.

Literally any other line of thinking is stupid, hypocritical, a lie, or some combination of the above (wow... Okay, I'm taking a hard line this morning...).

/God does not get to use TFGs, "I take no responsibility" excuse.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: And when he meets god, May he slap that motherfarker in the face! Because existence is nothing but his cruel joke on all of us!


This is my plan if it turns out against all my expectations and something does exist after death, because if it does it needs to know what a colossal c*nt I think it is.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is


c.tenor.comView Full Size

...so I can die with a smile on my face without feelin' like the good Lord gypped me.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope this haunts the conscience of that prosecutor, judge, cops, and 12 assholes who all put him there. I know it won't, and they won't lose a wink of sleep, but one can hope.

Gotdammitsomuch
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.

Try to understand, if you're not impossibly too edgy, that shiat like this is WHY people believe in "imaginary sky wizards." Because it's so unfair and even savagely murdering the pricks who did this will not get fairness or justice for this man.


But there's a pattern of people using that impulse people have for a greater justice to keep them oppressed.

Telling the poor, the downtrodden, the victims of the system that their reward is in the next life, and that their oppressors will face divine justice, is the oldest trick in the book.

It's all a lie, and it needs to be called out.
 
Plissken
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.


The sad thing is that this state is actually one of the better ones (caveat: in the South) at reinvestigating cases like his. Most just let the people rot and will fight even the most obvious miscarriages of justice to protect their DAs precious record. You've got to win the lottery of getting the Innocence Project involved to get any traction at all, but I'm glad he had advocates and never gave up hope.
This wasn't much better than no justice at all when all is said and done, but at least the man got to taste freedom, if only for a moment.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Damn, that's unfair.


The US "justice" system.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Don't Troll Me Bro!: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

And when he meets god, May he slap that motherfarker in the face! Because existence is nothing but his cruel joke on all of us!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 130x149]

Seriously though, that's awful. At least he lived to see his name exonerated and to enjoy living life as he wanted for a bit.

What if he meets Buddha and its explained to him he was kind of a dick in a previous life?


"If you meet Buddha on the road, kill him."
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.

Try to understand, if you're not impossibly too edgy, that shiat like this is WHY people believe in "imaginary sky wizards." Because it's so unfair and even savagely murdering the pricks who did this will not get fairness or justice for this man.


Totally agree. I'm a clergyperson up here in Canada. I just happen to be part of a denomination that isn't so much about getting shiat-eating grins when someone gets farked by circumstance. Oppressed peoples tend to develop apocalyptic beliefs where their oppressors "get theirs" in the end, or even in the hear and now. The problem is, these MAGA/Fundy farks aren't oppressed...not really...and look for scapegoats to blame for their perceived loss of station. Their primary text, the Bible, was written for and by folks who were being kicked around. So, so much of the Bible simply isn't relevant anymore unless you want to use it to bludgeon folks in out-of-context ways.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are the district attorneys bothered by this at all? I wouldn't be able to sleep at night.
 
jgilb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shiat happens and then you die.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: Are the district attorneys bothered by this at all? I wouldn't be able to sleep at night.


Are you joking? DA's have Süd- to not have convictions overturned when it was found the judge was literally paid off to make sure there were warm bodies in the local for-profit prison.  Most of them view DA as a chance to solidify their "tough on crime" stance before running for elected positions. Your life means nothing to them.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Mugato: Are the district attorneys bothered by this at all? I wouldn't be able to sleep at night.

Are you joking? DA's have Süd- to not have convictions overturned when it was found the judge was literally paid off to make sure there were warm bodies in the local for-profit prison.  Most of them view DA as a chance to solidify their "tough on crime" stance before running for elected positions. Your life means nothing to them.


Sued, autocorrect. Which keyboard was out, how many times we gotta do this?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Plissken: FreakyBunny: sandbar67: I hope he is able to look God in the face and ask him what his farking problems is

Misdirected anger. Ask the State what their farking problem is. Sometimes the good guys lose. Don't blame some imaginary sky wizard. Blame the farkers who stole this guy's life.

The sad thing is that this state is actually one of the better ones (caveat: in the South) at reinvestigating cases like his. Most just let the people rot and will fight even the most obvious miscarriages of justice to protect their DAs precious record. You've got to win the lottery of getting the Innocence Project involved to get any traction at all, but I'm glad he had advocates and never gave up hope.
This wasn't much better than no justice at all when all is said and done, but at least the man got to taste freedom, if only for a moment.


I heard you were dead.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, death is a kind of freedom...
 
