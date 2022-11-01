 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Depressing, makes me want to drink   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, Alcoholism, Alcohol, Alcohol abuse, Binge drinking, Alcoholic beverage, drinking-related deaths, alcohol use, deaths of people  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 8:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20% of US Deaths from 20-49 are alcohol related, and that's almost certainly an undercount.
Meanwhile, smoking a joint will get you thrown in prison.
This is America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that vodka for breakfast is bad? Asking for a friend
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stop rushing me subby, I'm working on it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

monsatano: Does this mean that vodka for breakfast is bad? Asking for a friend


Vodka is for brushing your teeth after breakfast.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the toxic interaction between alcohol and avocado toast.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Disease of despair.

We're starting to look more like Russia every day.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Take that covid.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Riche: Disease of despair.

We're starting to look more like Russia every day.


How Vodka ruined Russia
Youtube vK7l55ZOVIc

You're not wrong.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A combination of Puritanic attitudes causing many people to be introduced to alcohol in unhealthy ways, combined with the current state of economic instability and the sorry state of the social safety net?
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"States and communities can prevent these premature deaths using evidence-based strategies to reduce the availability and accessibility of alcohol and increase its price," Esser said.

Yeah, that'll do it.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 20% of US Deaths from 20-49 are alcohol related, and that's almost certainly an undercount.
Meanwhile, smoking a joint will get you thrown in prison.
This is America.
[Fark user image 850x566]


So, mow down a church choir?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look at the world we live in. Rampant consumerism and hyper capitalism. People finally start getting better pay but then the prices of everything goes up to nullify that. Then the rich play everyone in a Dems vs Repubs battle while they rob the piggy bank with tax cuts, tax breaks, and subsidies as they rake in even more record profits. No wonder depression and drinking are a thing. They even profit off of that.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
arkadincinema.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Riche: Disease of despair.

We're starting to look more like Russia every day.


Both of my parents drank themselves to death

But only after our economic system chewed up their bodies and spat them out with chronic pain conditions - both directly from workplace injuries

Until recently I never understood the saying "Thank FSM that my ________ isn't alive to see this"

I'm just hoping to get out of the US.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Waiting for Concrete Donkey to come in here with the tired "An intelligent society would outlaw alcohol and make weed completely legal" shiat.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I quit in 2009.

I should start again, fark this goddamned pointless space rock.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Found subby
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

booztravlr: "States and communities can prevent these premature deaths using evidence-based strategies to reduce the availability and accessibility of alcohol and increase its price," Esser said.

Yeah, that'll do it.


Guy I know owns a liquor store.

He jokingly said his customers would crawl over glass in a hurricane.

These measurements are why folks dont take these things seriously

4 drinks is binge drinking no it really isnt. in fact if someone had 4 drinks it wouldnt even register in a social setting unless they were chugging them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never drank alcohol a day in my life. Still depressed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

booztravlr: "States and communities can prevent these premature deaths using evidence-based strategies to reduce the availability and accessibility of alcohol and increase its price," Esser said.

Yeah, that'll do it.


Hey, worked once!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drayno76: I quit in 2009.


Nobody likes a quitter.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just skimmed the study, it does make you think, but I think one needs to consider that of the top three Alcohol-related deaths, #2 and #3 have both other contributing factors, such as drug use or driving a car.

#1 is Liver disease
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well this news certainly pickles me liver
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Brains: Riche: Disease of despair.

We're starting to look more like Russia every day.

Both of my parents drank themselves to death

But only after our economic system chewed up their bodies and spat them out with chronic pain conditions - both directly from workplace injuries

Until recently I never understood the saying "Thank FSM that my ________ isn't alive to see this"

I'm just hoping to get out of the US.


Dont hope. Make a plan.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.