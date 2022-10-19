 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "America's Ring doorbell camera obsession highlights the scourge of mass surveillance". In related news, there is motion at your front. It's the Creepy tag   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Murica, Neighbourhood, Privacy, Surveillance, Data mining, Abuse, Ring device, Neighborhoods, Camera  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm in your doorbells, watching you ring....
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Provided I (we homeowners) control access to the video short of a court order, they are a good thing.  It lets us know when we get deliveries.  It lets us know when our kids get home from school.  It lets us know if someone weird is at our front door.  It lets us know if the garbage men throw the can down the street out of boredom or if it was a strong wind.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the Ring device sent an alert to the homeowner and his teenage son, who - assuming there was an intruder - grabbed .45-caliber handguns and opened fire on a woman (not the package returner) sitting in her car.

The camera is the problem.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Using scourge in a sentence feels so... republican.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sleze: Provided I (we homeowners) control access to the video short of a court order . . .


"Amazon's Ring devices are not just personal security cameras. They are also police cameras-whether you want them to be or not. The company now admits there are "emergency" instances when police can get warrantless access to Ring personal devices without the owner's permission."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: Provided I (we homeowners) control access to the video short of a court order, they are a good thing.


You don't. Amazon hands them out like candy to the cops, all they have to do is ask, no warrant required.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: It lets us know if someone weird is at our front door


Fark user imageView Full Size


/O HAI
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: the Ring device sent an alert to the homeowner and his teenage son, who - assuming there was an intruder - grabbed .45-caliber handguns and opened fire on a woman (not the package returner) sitting in her car.

The camera is the problem.


Really? Sounds to me like paranoid idiots with guns are the problem.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harlee: MillionDollarMo: the Ring device sent an alert to the homeowner and his teenage son, who - assuming there was an intruder - grabbed .45-caliber handguns and opened fire on a woman (not the package returner) sitting in her car.

The camera is the problem.

Really? Sounds to me like paranoid idiots with guns are the problem.


No, no. It's definitely the camera.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surveillance proponents will claim this act of violence had nothing to do with Ring and other networked doorbell cameras. They'll blame the neighbors, the neighborhood, the guns.

And they will be correct. Without a Ring, the dude could have been looking out his window and gotten shootey.

But we have to face reality: Blanketing our neighborhoods in surveillance devices that promote a culture of suspicion makes all of us less safe.

Being able to see what's going on outside my house, and record it for evidence makes me less safe? LOL. Stupid article is stupid.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: sleze: It lets us know if someone weird is at our front door

[Fark user image image 850x454]

/O HAI


Simba, you in there?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: the Ring device sent an alert to the homeowner and his teenage son, who - assuming there was an intruder - grabbed .45-caliber handguns and opened fire on a woman (not the package returner) sitting in her car.

The camera is the problem.


I know, right?

Hell, between Bezos' General store and USPS, I get my neighbors mail or packages from time to time.
(with hilarity sometimes when I open a package and think, I didn't order these, oh shiat, where's the tape?)

They have a Ring and I don't get bullets whizzing past my head.

/though their pit bull watchdog is an asshole
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harlee: MillionDollarMo: the Ring device sent an alert to the homeowner and his teenage son, who - assuming there was an intruder - grabbed .45-caliber handguns and opened fire on a woman (not the package returner) sitting in her car.

The camera is the problem.

Really? Sounds to me like paranoid idiots with guns are the problem.


I don't think TFA was saying guns aren't a problem but that the camera and it's constant notifications contribute to the paranoia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only annoying thing is that Neighbors will buzz me about a car break in or shots fired that are literally 5 miles away from me.  5 miles in a city might as well be in another state.  If it's not within a mile radius I don't care.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: sleze: It lets us know if someone weird is at our front door

[Fark user image image 850x454]

/O HAI


media.gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Hello, this is snek.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The only annoying thing is that Neighbors will buzz me about a car break in or shots fired that are literally 5 miles away from me.  5 miles in a city might as well be in another state.  If it's not within a mile radius I don't care.


I guess that was default.  Just modified the radius myself.  Thanks, Fark
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But without my Ring I'd had never seen that little shiat steal our candy bowl on Monday.

Next year, no candy, just a picture of the kid explaining why.

I figure the mobs of vigilantes will fix the problem for me.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Surveillance proponents will claim this act of violence had nothing to do with Ring and other networked doorbell cameras. They'll blame the neighbors, the neighborhood, the guns.

And they will be correct. Without a Ring, the dude could have been looking out his window and gotten shootey.

But we have to face reality: Blanketing our neighborhoods in surveillance devices that promote a culture of suspicion makes all of us less safe.

Being able to see what's going on outside my house, and record it for evidence makes me less safe? LOL. Stupid article is stupid.


Read again what they said makes you less safe.  It's not the camera directly.
 
Pew
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
stupidestillreadtoday.jpg
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Personal surveillance capability is a peaceful way to defend yourself against crime by government and fellow citizen alike.  As long as you don't abuse it (which yes, people do, and should be punished when they do so), it's a good thing.

Look at how many cops we've caught abusing their badges that likely would have gone unpunished just a decade or two ago.   Now imagine how much more difficult it is these days to get away with crime in the suburbs when every other house has security cameras recording the area around it.  I remain surprised at how many businesses still have cameras from what appears to be the first days of commercial CCTV security systems.  Every time I see a screen cap in the news and it's a half-dozen pixels along with an appeal to the public to help identify the person... I can't help but think maybe the business should have spent the extra $40 to upgrade to a good camera.  It's not thousands any longer, you know.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They solve a problem that doesn't exist.
I don't need to know if someone is at my door, if I'm not home.
The security "threat" is almost non-existent and it's extremely unlikely that a camera would ever be useful. Not worth paying for, anyhow.
That's why nobody renews those security services, and they just have those "protected by" signs which aren't true.
The fantasy is that YOUR doorbell camera is the one that captures the key footage that the cops need to bust that filthy criminal! So keep paying, and maybe you'll win the lottery. And the criminals are definitely there, ready to strike!
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not getting rid of my furbo security camera as it lets me see my doggies napping and shoot them treats. If this makes the world a more dangerous place so be it.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sleze: [media.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]

...It lets us know if the garbage men throw the can down the street out of boredom or if it was a strong wind.


Also lets us know when the garbage man has to go & decides it's cool to whip it out at the end of the cul-de-sac & relieve himself on the curb under the shade-trees.

/Fixed to represent actual events
 
payattention
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BWWAAHAHAHAHAHA... you think that our video doorbell use is what has caused the complete distrust of each other? That is 40+ years of republican programming. If we are at each others throats, we are not watching them destroy and loot our government and our nation. But by all means, keep on believing that every other human being on the planet is out to get you. That makes their greed-fueled efforts much easier.

/I feel for those poor kids who are under surveillance constantly, even in their own rooms.
//I will keep it simple, if one are so paranoid that you are constantly having to check cameras in and around one's house, the doorbell camera is not the issue.
///there are fark slashies at the door...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The notion that people will pay money to place video cameras outside and even inside of their own homes, that upload to an external network others can readily access, just boggles my mind.

If you want video surveillance it's entirely possible to have a video camera system that is retained on-site, by you yourself. There is no reason for it to be online, and it's a huge violation of one's own privacy for it to be so.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

payattention: I will keep it simple, if one are so paranoid that you are constantly having to check cameras in and around one's house, the doorbell camera is not the issue.


Agreed.  Initially I put my cameras up because I'm a techie and it was a fun and inexpensive project.  But they actually have come in handy.  My philosophy is they're they're to look for specific things and I only check them when those things are due to happen, if there's evidence that something happened I would want to know more about, and periodically to confirm they are working properly and being recorded properly.

/Caught some vandals a while ago that way.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Read again what they said makes you less safe.


I did and it's stupid. What "constant stream of notifications"? Does the author not know how to adjust the sensitivity of their device? The only time Ring notifies me is when there's a person on my doorstep, and usually they're already rung the bell by the time I'm getting the notification. So in the very rare instances where there's an alert but no doorbell, it's some delivery driver dropping off a package, which I can now instantly retrieve, making me safer from property crime.

I have no clue what they're on about with the infinite scrolling. What is there for me to scroll through?

I don't get their complaints about the Neighbors app. I rarely see notifications there, and 75% of them are weather related. The other 25% are legit safety notices, but there's not even one of those a month.

The complaints about all the suspicious people reports are of minorities? OK. I'm thinking back to the reports I've seen in my neighborhood over the past year: Someone stole a bike off a front porch. It was a black kid. Someone stole a package off a front porch. It was a black kid. Some drunk guy banged on someone's door at 3 am because he had the wrong house. Happened two time, both Hispanic guys. People going around testing car doors to see if they're open. Happened three times, black teenagers in all cases. So it's not racism that's prompting the reports, it's the fact that the crime was being done by actual minorities. I fail to see the problem.

It's utter insanity to claim that a labor saving device (I don't need to look out the front window constantly if I want to know what's going on on my porch) is making me less safe. This entire article is stupid and the person who wrote it is stupid.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sleze: [media.tenor.com image 220x164]

Provided I (we homeowners) control access to the video short of a court order, they are a good thing.  It lets us know when we get deliveries.  It lets us know when our kids get home from school.  It lets us know if someone weird is at our front door.  It lets us know if the garbage men throw the can down the street out of boredom or if it was a strong wind.


Homeowners don't, though. Capitalism and cheapness means we basically gave all our surveillance to the facebook/telecom model.

Ring as no issue just handing over your stuff to free stuff/court order fishing expeditions. It's similar how we all cloud storage instead of having expensive home servers. It's just cheaper to sell ourselves as the product for cheap stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They solve a problem that doesn't exist.
I don't need to know if someone is at my door, if I'm not home.
The security "threat" is almost non-existent and it's extremely unlikely that a camera would ever be useful. Not worth paying for, anyhow.
That's why nobody renews those security services, and they just have those "protected by" signs which aren't true.
The fantasy is that YOUR doorbell camera is the one that captures the key footage that the cops need to bust that filthy criminal! So keep paying, and maybe you'll win the lottery. And the criminals are definitely there, ready to strike!


The only thing I've learned from my Ring and from Neighbors is that you need to keep valuables out of your car and keep it locked.  This was already known to me, but Neighbors make it clear that most crime is just guys walking around at night trying car doors and then taking the spare change.

Many years ago I didn't lock my doors and someone rifled through my car looking for something of value and came away with nothing because I have nothing of value.  I'm so old that I had a CD in the car and they left that.  I guess nobody wanted my Pavement CD.   I'm assuming the potential thief went from "LOL a CD" to "WTF is a Pavement."
 
