Always remember to Google your childhood friends for interstate murder sprees before they make abrupt requests for shelter turned robbery & execution
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oof.

CSB: When I was 12, a classmate was expelled for stealing a car. He had a gf in the next town over (about a 20 minute drive). He was a young, angry guy who seemed to hate everybody but his gf. He left the school one noon hour, took a neighbour's car, and drove to his gf's school.

When the RCMP arrested him he was trying to get his gf to get into the car.

Years go by and Facebook becomes popular. I get a friend suggestion from his ex-gf and I accept. She's married to some other guy and they have kids. About three or four months later, her Facebook account is completely gone. I get a message from car-stealing dumbass demanding to know if I know where she is.

Then I get a friend request from a (male) name I don't recognize saying "It's (car-stealing dumbass's ex-gf)."

Apparently car-stealing dumbass found her on Facebook and sent her a couple hundred messages in one day. He went to juvie in 1990 and this was about 2005. o_O

I tell her that CSD is messaging me like crazy now and she tells me she's going to go to the RCMP to get a restraining order going.

"Can you keep him busy? Any time he spends talking to you he's not spending stalking me."

So I look at the plethora of messages CSD has sent me.

"C'mon man, help a guy out. I know you were friends with her on here."

"Sorry, man, I just saw these messages. It's been a really long day. Yeah, she closed her Facebook account because she's awful busy moving."

"MOVING?! Where's she moving to?"

"You didn't hear? Her husband got promoted and has to do some training sessions in the States."

"What?! Ah for fark's sake."

"Yeah, man."

"God dammit. Where in the States?"

"Their head office is in Florida. Poor bastard."

She eventually closed her Facebook account but he did get arrested for stalking. Apparently he was looking at flight costs and trying to pry info from other classmates as to what company her husband worked for.
 
