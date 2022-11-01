 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   After the Jan 6th attack the Oath Keepers went back to VA for some ethnic food   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, United States Capitol, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, United States Congress, War of 1812, members of the Oath Keepers, Washington, D.C., United States presidential inauguration, United States Senate  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2022 at 1:05 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Stewart Rhodes, Edward Vallejo and other militia members ate, but noted they were able to rack up a $408.82 tab, paid on a credit card tied to an Oath Keepers bank account...

"...As the check grew, so did Rhodes' alleged paranoia..."

Of all the MAGAts in all the towns in all the country, he walks into this.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That story has a lot of information. But the CNN headline focuses on the bill at Olive Garden. $400? How many people were there? They don't even give a number, much less names.

But the article is chock-full of other information. Don't click if you expected an article about a mediocre, but fine place to eat.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most American ethnic food in the world.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bring us baskets of your finest breadsticks! Tonight we dine like kings!"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$400. At Olive Garden, that'll get you a month's worth of sodium before dessert. Too bad the Aholes didn't stroke out on the spot.

/CSB I have to get a new mechanic. I've been going to the same shop for 10-20 years. Owner-Operator is a nice guy, friendly, excellent work, fair prices, good advice, never upsells. He had a Blue Lives Matter flag outside a couple of years ago but I dismissed it as "maybe his brother is a cop". Today I went in for some irk and noticed the stickers on his car: Let's Go Brandon, Ultra-MAGA, 2nd A Patriot, Stop The Steal, etc.

I can't do business with a Trump supporter. Trump is a criminal con man. If you support him, you're either a criminal too, or terminally stupid.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you want about the Oath Keepers, but at least they got the bread baskets to run on time.
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ALCON: Going to eat at Olive Garden," Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly said to an encrypted Signal chat for the militia group the evening of the Capitol riot using what prosecutors say is a military abbreviation for "all concerned."

Hahahahahahahahahhaha... I love how pathetic these guys have to be to pretend they're big brave soldiers even doing the most mundane tasks.

"CAPCOM, deploy breadsticks to the LZ, stat!"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Little kids playing soldier get breaks for cookies and milk.

Big kids playing soldier go to Oliver Garden,
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.