vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cowards
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Cowards


^^ This ^^
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, 30 minutes after he went into the room they had definitive proof there were living children in there, and they still sat around for another 40. And the reason any of these people are still on the payroll is...?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Cowards


I think the worst part about the police response was family members wanting to go in and rescue their kids, spouses, who were detained, arrested  by the cowardly police.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do you know how many Punisher Thin Blue Line memes it takes to pump up a cop to face an armed gunman? Obviously the root of the problem here is the terrible cellular data service in Uvalde, not the cops.

/sarcasm
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, 30 minutes after he went into the room they had definitive proof there were living children in there, and they still sat around for another 40. And the reason any of these people are still on the payroll is...?


Because an officer's first and only duty is to come home alive at the end of his shift.

Why would a civilian child's life matter?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dereliction of duty.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Dereliction of duty.


Didn't the Extreme Court say "What f3cking duty?"

In my opinion then, if they are not obligated to do the job then they are obligated to not get paid.

/This whole story just gets worse every time some new detail comes out.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The important thing is all the cops got home safely that night. I have been at a bunch of police training events (mostly ASLET sponsored). Every farking time they say "You go home. Your partner goes home. The civilian goes home. The scumbag goes home."
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?


They're an occupying army that protects the Ruling Class and keeps the dark skinned people from getting uppity.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?


Welfare for rich white Republican men.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Texas' top cop, director of the Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw, has acknowledged failures, most recently to bereaved families last week, but insisted his department as a whole did not fail the community."

You ever heard of "Res ipsa loquitur"?  It is a legal concept that translates to "the thing speaks for itself."  Essentially, the court can infer negligence by the very thing itself happening, regardless of other actions or motives.

19 dead children?  The Department of Public Safety was absolutely negligent, and you absolutely failed your community.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cops gonna cop
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They had farking eyes in the room. They could have burst in, knowing exactly where the farkwit shooter was and farking aired him out.

Incompetent farking cowards, all of them.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pastor here. At a church Halloween event Sunday night, a 7th grader told me that when he was in 2nd grade he was involved in a school shooting. He asked me if I could keep praying for everyone that was around him that day, that it was 'really bad.' He told me the city/state he lived in at the time, and I went home and sure enough, that's when and where it happened.

I know there's many kids affected by these. I'd just never met one before and it was incredibly sobering.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't more there.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: They had fucking eyes in the room. They could have burst in, knowing exactly where the fuckwit shooter was and fucking aired him out.

Incompetent farking cowards, all of them.


Damn it. Forgot to hit the fucking swear jar button.
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only surprising thing is that the police haven't suicided a member of her family yet.
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Your country is broken. I'm so sorry. I have no idea how to fix it.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Don't more there.


What?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Publicly funded cowards
Let the real public servants in first next time. They have axes and risk death to help:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, we are back to the "cowardly cops" excuse for our love of guns again?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FARK the cops. You can bet, though, if a black child was acting up in class they would have been crashed into the classroom and taken the kid down, face first, onto the floor.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thisispete: Your country is broken. I'm so sorry. I have no idea how to fix it.


Yes you do

The solution is to change everything from the top down. Change the tax structure to tax the ultra wealthy, use the money to fund social programs, welfare safety nets, education, mental health, gun control legislation, job creation programs and public safety infrastructure.  The solution is to top down reform everything. Everywhere.

What's so hard about that?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.


There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pastor here. At a church Halloween event Sunday night, a 7th grader told me that when he was in 2nd grade he was involved in a school shooting. He asked me if I could keep praying for everyone that was around him that day, that it was 'really bad.' He told me the city/state he lived in at the time, and I went home and sure enough, that's when and where it happened.

I know there's many kids affected by these. I'd just never met one before and it was incredibly sobering.


😢
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The cops were too busy arresting parents trying to rescue their kids.

These cops should be Alex Jones'd.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'Texas' top cop, director of the Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw, has acknowledged failures, most recently to bereaved families last week, but insisted his department as a whole did not fail the community.'

uuuummm
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Thin Blue Line Yellow Spine.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They offered thoughts and prayers. Takes about 40 minutes apparently. Same plan Republicans have for those on Social Security and Medicare. It isn't said outside of certain circles but conservatives think the children just didn't bootstrap themselves out of their situation.

"We tried to arm school-age kids, but liberals blocked our attempts to do so". Hand thrown up in the air.
"Nothing we could've done they should've prayed harder."
"Here's your free gun, go fark yourself."
Sincerely, The Republicans Party.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.


Sure but Democrats don't actually get the money. So it's still welfare for Republicans.

But vote Trump anyway because BSAB amirght?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's quite terrifying that a 10-year-old is so used to gun violence that they can quietly call 911 and explain that everyone around them is dead.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Publicly funded cowards
Let the real public servants in first next time. They have axes and risk death to help:
[Fark user image image 187x270]
[Fark user image image 183x276]


Ummmm
No
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.

Sure but Democrats don't actually get the money. So it's still welfare for Republicans.

But vote Trump anyway because BSAB amirght?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The NYPD has a bigger budget than the Ukrainian military, and their mayor inexplicably thinks they need more money than that.

Thinking in terms of "red states vs. blue states" is incredibly myopic.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whatshisname: It's quite terrifying that a 10-year-old is so used to gun violence that they can quietly call 911 and explain that everyone around them is dead.


this.  it's great she kept her cool sufficiently to call for help... but she shouldn't have needed to.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It just keeps getting worse.  There isn't anything funny.
Just wish someone could go back to that cowardly press conference and give Beto this information to really ream them with.

https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/25/beto-orourke-greg-abbott-uvalde-shooting/
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.


Name one...real quick now, before the buzz you've got going with that "what aboutism" your snorting  wears off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: So, we are back to the "cowardly cops" excuse for our love of guns again?


America needs gun control *and* widespread alterations with policing.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.

Sure but Democrats don't actually get the money. So it's still welfare for Republicans.

But vote Trump anyway because BSAB amirght?

[Fark user image image 850x569]

The NYPD has a bigger budget than the Ukrainian military, and their mayor inexplicably thinks they need more money than that.

Thinking in terms of "red states vs. blue states" is incredibly myopic.


mmm I see your myopic, and I raise you disingenuous
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.


Ohmygosh no way! There are people with differing views in the Democratic Party? Holy shiat. I didn't realize. Thank god there's an election in 8 days so we can kick those cop loving Democrats out of office and get the GOP back in the majority. Thank you for your valuable contribution. There is no way I can sully my vote on someone whose viewpoints differ from mine by even a ball hair. Phew. Crisis averted.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Bith Set Me Up: fnordfocus: Aar1012: Remind me again why we spend so much money on police?

Welfare for rich white Republican men.

There are also people within the Democratic Party that support the "Back The Blue" mentality.

Sure but Democrats don't actually get the money. So it's still welfare for Republicans.

But vote Trump anyway because BSAB amirght?

[Fark user image image 850x569]

The NYPD has a bigger budget than the Ukrainian military, and their mayor inexplicably thinks they need more money than that.

Thinking in terms of "red states vs. blue states" is incredibly myopic.


And every one of your buddies in the NYPD is a Republican.

So maybe Demo-craps or whatever huh are calling them this week are voting for it.

But it is Republicans who get the money. So it is welfare for rich white Republican me.

And yea, the Latinos in Uvalde count as white.
 
