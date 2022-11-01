 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Arrested Boogaloo Boi: "The main farking beginning was kill feds, kill police, kill government officials. Kill them. Murder them. Unalive them. Delete them. Get rid of them. And then it became 'we're gonna do this peaceful.' Fark that"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, this seems like a theme.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of big talk for someone who did nothing and was captured alive.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're out there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like an unending series of bad decisions.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigMax: Lots of big talk for someone who did nothing and was captured alive.


His participation in buying, selling, and manufacturing weapons is not insignificant, but you're right, he didn't blow up a police station or kidnap a governor.  Definitely seems that he wanted to, I wouldn't want him out there for another year.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
note that he was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun... not illegal possession of a farking ROCKET LAUNCHER.
 
Fereals
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1) kill police and government officals

2) .....

3) civil war

Great plan, chet.
 
Shryke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hang him, make an example of him.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two words you don't want to see together: homemade machinegun. How homemade? Like did he use plumbing supplies? Ceeripes and he got a grenade launcher HOW!?

/ Seriously dangerous, good he's gone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mötley Crüe - Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (Official Music Video)
Youtube QNCM8IjtQ-o
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ybishop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
something like that?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...But don't you dare call them deplorable?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also who names their kid "Aron"?

/ A MORON.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*you're a talkerhound.gif*
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Investigators say McKillips spoke often to other members, some of whom turned out to be federal informants, about his violent plans-including his desire to "blow up the IRS," destroy Facebook headquarters, and carry out a copycat attack modeled on the deadly 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert.

Come now. Whom amongst us has not fantasized a plan to destroy Facebook headquarters?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
as well as "two marijuana roaches in the center console," which cops seized

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lock the asshole up forever and call it a day.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Also who names their kid "Aron"?

/ A MORON.



There's a "welcome to Jamaica" joke here but I'm too lazy to assemble it.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nakmuay: as well as "two marijuana roaches in the center console," which cops seized

[i.imgflip.com image 380x544]


Cops are having a party tonight!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Come on rightwing farkheads, run in here and rescue your boi with talk of mental illness.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Named after a 1980s film about breakdancing, the Boogaloo Bois....

[The Proud Boys'] name comes from the Aladdin song "Proud of Your Boy."

Why are these alt-right tools naming themselves after movie stuff?

/ can't wait for "Pretty in Pink"
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
McKillips' online activity shows him to be a prolific shiatposter


I know I'm not supposed get a laugh out of TFA, but come on.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had some libertarian on Reddit go off on me because I 'only' believed in Castle Doctrine but consider myself pro-2A.

It was genuinely absurd, in that I kept pointing out "well, this all directly applies to the heavily armed group who tried to murder lawmakers and end representative government," or "yeah, this is all directly relates to heavily armed people who chose violence as a means of wielding their ideology over minority groups such as in the Pulse nightclub shooting or Charleston," and he kept brushing off corrolary events that have directly happened in the last year as unimportant to the conversation.

I have him marked down as "will die in a hail of gunfire from federal agents after his neighbor's dog accidentally trips the landmines in his yard."
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Again? Hell, why not.

Different version, though.

Elton John - Ticking (Caribou 10 of 13)
Youtube So15b6XNuK0
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unilever them?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Gee, this seems like a theme.


A theme with a really bad song
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher-which he later said he received in a trade along with some "primo cocaine"-as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him.


God dammit. I caught the bolded phrase and got so happy. Stupid subjunctive.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
McKillips is charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.

Because even after everything that's already happened for some reason we still can't call them terrorists.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: McKillips is charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.

Because even after everything that's already happened for some reason we still can't call them terrorists.


i'm surprised he isn't being labeled as mentally ill.  that seems to be the excuse for all the maga types.
 
rdyb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This guy is so over the top he seems like a fed
 
red5ish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a less tolerant society this guy would be executed. He's lucky that the country he wants to destroy has laws to protect him from himself.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shryke: What's his Fark handle?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Two words you don't want to see together: homemade machinegun. How homemade? Like did he use plumbing supplies? Ceeripes and he got a grenade launcher HOW!?

/ Seriously dangerous, good he's gone.


Yeah, it shows dedication to craft your own parts. Smithing, welding and building bullets aren't lost arts/skills. While I haven't gone and searched out all of the details on the internet, or 'deep web', but I'm sure he has.

Hopefully law enforcement can keep up with these types because they might miss someone who isn't quite the loud mouth, like this guy is.

Sleep tight!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the Boogaloo Bois are generally associated with the extreme right but have also been seen providing security at Black Lives Matters protests

Stop calling them the "extreme" right and "far" right and other bullshiat like that.
They are mainstream Republicans.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Two words you don't want to see together: homemade machinegun. How homemade? Like did he use plumbing supplies? Ceeripes and he got a grenade launcher HOW!?

/ Seriously dangerous, good he's gone.


To be fair, it was probably a replica of an M203 underbarrel grenade launcher, and more than likely it was completely non-functional. The US military is pretty particular about where things like that end up. And even if it was functional, I can't imagine where someone would find 40mm grenade rounds for it.

As for the homemade machinegun, people do make them out of part kits. It's incredibly expensive, and you really have to know what you're doing, and you're supposed to register them with the ATF, but you can do it. It'd be a hell of a lot cheaper to just buy an AR-15 and some 100 round drum mags though. I'm thinking of people putting together MG42's, although you could also do a PKM. Finding functional belts would be irritating at best, and machine guns are extremely heavy and prone to jamming.

I'm glad the guy is facing charges, because he's obviously a very unstable and dangerous person. But quite frankly, the grenade launcher and the homemade machine gun are probably the least worrisome things that he's done. Because the grenade launcher, even if real, doesn't have any grenades to launch, and the "machine gun" would probably blow itself apart when he tried to fire it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He sounds like that guy everyone knows who is always talking a mile a minute, mostly about really dumb ideas of his, and ends half of everything he says with "n'sh*t."
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Shryke: What's his Fark handle?

[Fark user image image 636x348]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


i understood that reference
 
clawsoon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out exactly what he was doing at Black Lives Matter protests.  Anti-government and anti-police wherever the government and police show up, I guess?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Burn down target. Burn down Walmart. Don't burn down Sears - they have good tools.

OK then...
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Also who names their kid "Aron"?


Aggron.
 
Fereals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

clawsoon: I'm trying to figure out exactly what he was doing at Black Lives Matter protests.  Anti-government and anti-police wherever the government and police show up, I guess?


They were trying to spur people into violence.
 
TheWiz75
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is perfectly fine to have a small penis.

It is not perfectly fine to be this upset about it.

He truly needs to chill and embrace his shortcomings.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If that guy was as smart as he was angry and chaotic, he'd be a genius.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrazyCurt: Also who names their kid "Aron"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
