 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Redfin)   Wittle tiny 480sq ft 0B/1Ba house hits market for $849k in Oakland. Does have huge tracts of land, relatively speaking   (redfin.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Construction, Real estate, existing structure, Building, Property, Occupancy, Considerable upside, costly vacant property tax  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bring the price down $800,000 and I'd buy it then give it to my sister. I hate my sister.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$884 in property taxes per month?

Key-rist.

American property taxes are insane.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Forget it, it's Oakland... Wonder what a crack house in Richmond goes for these days...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aside from the fact it's tiny, it's crappy cheap sub-contractor grade finishes. I've stayed in nicer hunting cabins.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.