 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Man in NYC bicycling to shoot someone gets a dose of pre-karma   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Queens, Astoria, Queens, English-language films, slain 26-year-old man, Manhattan, IND Eighth Avenue Line, Sixth Avenue, National Film Registry  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yessir, that puts a nice bow on all these crimes we've been investigating. This guy robbed all those stores and murdered all those people. It's a shame we won't be able to prosecute him, but at least it puts his reign of terror to an end. Time for some donuts.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Floki: An armed society is a polite society.


On the other hand, we can't just sit back and let the gangs take care of each other. They are not polite, and they will be armed even if guns are banned.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the cycle of life.
 
alex10294
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Floki: An armed society is a polite society.

On the other hand, we can't just sit back and let the gangs take care of each other. They are not polite, and they will be armed even if guns are banned.


I'm all for thunderdome style gang fights.  I don't know why you would be against them.

/Also, I think you're right about career criminals not really caring about gun laws.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is exactly the story we expect cops to come up with for a minority wearing gloves riding a bicycle.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.