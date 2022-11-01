 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Eye)   And now for something completely different. A man with a flashlight for a head   (tumblr.app.link) divider line
25
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 5:20 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. FLASHlight.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's freaky... but oddly useful as well
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he needs now is a laser strong enough to cut stuff.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of eye cancer before.  But I guess you can get it pretty much anywhere.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avert your eyes from his gaze, Junior, and we may yet be saved!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TIL: tumblr is still around for some reason
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Oh. FLASHlight.


Presumably the eye gizmo is removable...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
that's actually awesome.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The MCU is running out of believable futuristic characters
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A real life Mimir, just in time for GOW 5!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A fleshlight for a hand?

I knew a girl like that once...
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok, that's pretty damn cool.

CSB: I had a friend when I was a teenager who had a glass eye. He'd take it out throw it around sort of like juggling with one ball, then pop it in his mouth, pull it out, dry it off, and stick it back in his eye socket. Great party trick when we were walking through the mall. Freaked people out. Did other tricks with it too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: TIL: tumblr is still around for some reason


It became just a shadow of itself when they got rid of all the porn.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like the bad guy in every other Carl Hiaasen novel.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hacked together eyeball with a lithium-ion battery?
AAAAAAAAAAhahahhahahaaaaaaaa
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I've never heard of eye cancer before.  But I guess you can get it pretty much anywhere.


From a quick Google search cancer of the eyeball is rare, but happens. But it could be cancer in the area around the eye, too, that resulted in loss of the eye. The eye is pretty delicate, so I would bet that there is a level of cancer close by that could result in taking out the eye.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
link doesn't seem to go to anything like in the description, but the account has some pretty good images.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My major questions got answered, too. It's a 20 hour charge, and it looks like he uses something like an NFC tags to toggle it on and of. Very impressive, really....
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next step, simple red LED.

Fark user imageView Full Size


After that, something that can emit a light haze.

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: Ok, that's pretty damn cool.

CSB: I had a friend when I was a teenager who had a glass eye. He'd take it out throw it around sort of like juggling with one ball, then pop it in his mouth, pull it out, dry it off, and stick it back in his eye socket. Great party trick when we were walking through the mall. Freaked people out. Did other tricks with it too.


Did he ever work in Tijuana?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.