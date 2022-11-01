 Skip to content
(WBOY Clarksburg)   Haunted house becomes a creep show   (wboy.com) divider line
    West Virginia, Charles Smith, Randolph County, West Virginia, graphic nude picture, Upshur County, haunted house  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hate to break it to you kid, but that's not ectoplasm
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew "off season santa" was a creep
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you show black, you never go back...

/...into society
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Virginia minors?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey John Denver. There's a word for 'almost heaven', it's called purgatory.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Castrate the small dick mother darker
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawyer should watch that SNL where The Rock makes a child molesting robot, for an evil invention contest, and build his defense around it...

The assignment was to create a scary haunted house. Webster defines scary as causing fright or alarm. Child predators are frightful and  clearly people were alarmed.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Creeper sounds a bit harsh, subb...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Carry on
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How did he get her WhatsApp ID?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least he's a dumb as fark creep.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Creeper sounds a bit harsh, subb...

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Carry on


The master race
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: TorpedoOrca: Creeper sounds a bit harsh, subb...

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Carry on

The master race


"It scared her didn't it?!? Scares me too 'cause makes me feel all funny in the PANTS!"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Creeper sounds a bit harsh, subb...

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Carry on


I wonder how much imitation crab meat he has?
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Judging FYA:
wompimages.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
