(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Snake show now scavenger hunt, hopefully won't become hands-on cobra demonstration   (fox2now.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Micky Meyer Show-Me Reptiles sounds like the nickname of a convicted Irish flasher
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have they checked underneath all of the cardboard boxes in the area for Snakes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nuff Said McFarky: Have they checked underneath all of the cardboard boxes in the area for Snakes?

[Fark user image 600x800]


I'm kinda surprised that we haven't gotten an action movie by now where the hero just puts a round through every random solitary cardboard box they see
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Venom Fest cancelled.  Whacking Day is a go.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 600x879]


Ok the shirt and the hair in the last frame redeems this one
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'm kinda surprised that we haven't gotten an action movie by now where the hero just puts a round through every random solitary cardboard box they see


*reads post*
*tosses 1,200 page manuscript into the garbage*
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The snake didn't put the lid back on and the snake didn't move its container two feet."

If it's a lightweight plastic container, a thrashing snake might move it.
If you have a snake with two feet, you should be taking much better care of it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, Missouri. Plenty of snake handlers up there in that God blighted land.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
