(MSN)   If you win $30 million in the lottery, obviously you don't want your wife and kid finding out   (msn.com)
21 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chinese father keeps £26MILLION lottery win SECRET from his wife and child to 'stop them becoming lazy'

When you live in a propaganda country, you start to think in propagandese.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She'll get half soon enough I think.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point it's just numbers on a screen. They won't actually let you take that money and do anything with it the banks aren't grifting on. Seriously, the ATMs won't spit out more than a few hundred RMB to cover a meal.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That yellow costume he's in...sexy
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
seems the only issue winning the lottery is being so selfish that you want to keep all of it for yourself

my wife an I already agreed to a 50/50 split and probably an amicable divorce if it ever happens.  and i wouldn't quibble about a few thousands her or there, or the house which she bought her self.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want anyone to know at all.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Domestic abuser.

GOT IT!
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My friends' parents won a $213m Powerball jackpot, taking home $110m after taxes. They are some of the most charitable people I have the privilege of knowing. They're lucky enough to do and go to any event their heats desire...but their kids get up & work a regular job like you or me every week. Never knew they were filthy rich til another friend let the cat out of the bag. Good for Li.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kkinnison: seems the only issue winning the lottery is being so selfish that you want to keep all of it for yourself

my wife an I already agreed to a 50/50 split and probably an amicable divorce if it ever happens.  and i wouldn't quibble about a few thousands her or there, or the house which she bought her self.


If I ever tripped over that much money (or even a decent fraction), I'd say similar.  "You want to move to L.A., go for it.  You want me to come along, ask.  Otherwise, later."

It sounds stupid, but I would continue working where I am long enough to train someone up to take my place, because they have taken really good care of me, and then I'd retire pretty early.  I have no problem remaining in flyover country, close to my dad.  Groceries are the only thing I really buy in-store, and if I want to go anywhere, I can book travel.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was going to tell them

But then the busload of sexy, blond gold diggers showed up
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kkinnison: seems the only issue winning the lottery is being so selfish that you want to keep all of it for yourself

my wife an I already agreed to a 50/50 split and probably an amicable divorce if it ever happens.  and i wouldn't quibble about a few thousands her or there, or the house which she bought her self.


I'd build a house next door to ours and either he or I would live there. He could come to dinner every night, sleep, shower and keep his clothes in mine but he'd have to keep the rest of his shiat at his house.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a dick.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's get these out of the way...

pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He is working out on how to explain the new bicycle parked in the yard first.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Chinese father keeps £26MILLION lottery win SECRET from his wife and child to 'stop them becoming lazy'

When you live in a propaganda country, you start to think in propagandese.


No, it's true. If they become lazy they won't move out when he tells them to get lost.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just find it a bit interesting that the Chinese also do the giant check thing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He bought 40 identical tickets, winning the exact same amount if he had bought only 1 ticket.

Dude does not seem very smart.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I just find it a bit interesting that the Chinese also do the giant check thing.


Where do you think they're made‽
 
jimpapa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
and he still had one more wish
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
