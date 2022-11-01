 Skip to content
It's the 3rd Annual Farketplace! Post links to your online storefronts for handmade crafts, goods and whathaveyous. Support your fellow Farkers by shopping for cool goods and services at Farkers' stores
4
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the Return of the Farketplace!

Back in 2015, Drew gave us a space for a "Fark Bazaar" thread where we invited our brilliant and creative Fark community to post links to their online stores so we could all score some awesome stuff from each other's businesses. We did it again in 2020, and 2021 but with the much cooler name "Farketplace." And now once again you're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefronts to sell your goods and services. This includes pretty much anything legal: handmade décor you crafted, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques, demon-possessed dolls... whatever fits.

We've always known Farkers are a creative bunch, and the previous Farketplace and Fark Bazaar proved that. Just remember that links to your personal businesses are only allowed within the Farketplace thread - linking elsewhere will be considered spam and will be dealt with accordingly. If you don't have a storefront but still have something to sell, make sure your email is visible in your profile so that Farkers can get in touch.

And please let us know if the Farketplace threads have been helpful for you, either for selling or for shopping. Fark is not taking a cut from the sales or charging for this, nor are we connected to the businesses Farkers list in the Farketplace in any way, so we only know how successful it is when you tell us. Plus, compliments just make us feel all warm and fuzzy. And if you feel comfortable doing so, go ahead and let everyone know about the great stuff you purchased from fellow Farkers.

It's been a rough couple of years, so let's help Farkers get that bread before the winter holidays.

Obligatory disclaimer: Fark will not be responsible for any transactions or other events to arise out of the Farketplace thread. Your shopping/selling will be considered off-site activities and Fark will not monitor or intervene based on those activities.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DisseminationMonkey put together some tips on inserting links and photos, as it's a good idea to post some photos of the type of stuff you sell along with the link to your shop. It'll get more attention, and hopefully more buyer$.

________________

Just some random tips you never asked for:

We have buttons to help you post photos and clicky links. Please contact Farkback if it tells you you can't post the link you want to this way - you could possibly be confused for a spammer who used the same site. Let them know what the error message says.

Here are the buttons to post links and images. Bonus: If you insert an image and then select/highlight the image and the click the button to post links, you can make it so that clicking the image goes to your site. Fark will automagically resize your image if it's too wide for the thread. And, as always, "preview" is your friend!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


When you click the button to add an image, the box below will pop up. If your image is already posted somewhere, you can enter the URL in the box and hit "OK." If you're uploading the image from your device, click on the "upload" tab inside the box, click "browse," select the image, wait for it to upload, then hit "OK."
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image


These buttons at the top of the thread (sorry, they're only on the desktop site at this time, not mobile) allow you to keep tabs on the thread. Click on "favorite" to add this thread to the favorites you can keep bookmarked in your profile. Click "watch" if you want to receive emails letting you know whenever there's a new comment in this thread. Whicever threads you've favorited or are watching are private and other Farkers can't see them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
One more note: Do not just paste the link to your shop in the comment box. If you do that, it will most likely not work even if someone copies and pastes it. The URL will look fine, but Fark often inserts invisible characters into links that are posted that way to deter spammers. Instead, use the "insert link" button (looks like a chain link) above the comment box
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Moblie. ??? Preview seems to bear a grudge against you , Moderator.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alienated: Moblie. ??? Preview seems to bear a grudge against you , Moderator.


It is truly the blurst of times.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

