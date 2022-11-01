 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   There are a lot of good reasons to get an Apple Watch: to track your workouts, to check your heart rate, to get your messages, to alert the authorities after your husband has buried you alive...wait, back up one   (imore.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can get messages on one?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: You can get messages on one?


Yes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happens so often...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What are these massages you speak of?
 
buntz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she called for help, he smashed the watch, and then he buried her.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buntz: So she called for help, he smashed the watch, and then he buried her.


You're still alive at the end of that show, yeah you need to be glad you had the watch
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: TommyDeuce: You can get messages on one?

Yes.


Phone calls too. This is like Dick Tracy shiat.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Backup one? Checking heart rate isn't that unusual these days.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was an ad
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: That's an ad.


SIMULPOST!
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Bslim: That's an ad.

SIMULPOST!


😂😂
 
nitropissering
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was the feature I was waiting for before buying one.

Google sells them right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake. You gotta check the body for electronics and line the box like a Faraday cage during transport and burial. Dirt alone won't do it these days.  Cell coverage is everywhere and these devices get incredible reception.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"She was found with "duct tape still wrapped around her neck, lower face, and ankles" after managing to escape. "

Ummm... what? Was she buried under 3 inches of dirt or something? Or was she about to be buried?

I mean great she is alive, and that the gadget helped, but it feels like the "writer" wanted to add a bit more drama then necessary.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe the Chinese laborers currently being held hostage at the factory that assembles these should try using one to call for help???
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Marooned for eternity in the center of a dead planet... buried alive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I've done far worse than kill you. I've hurt you. And I wish to go on hurting you. I shall leave you as you left me. As you left her. Marooned for all eternity at the center of a dead planet. Buried alive... buried alive."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the machines let us die, they won't have anyone to keep them alive.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Marooned for eternity in the center of a dead planet... buried alive

[Fark user image 642x388]


Why you little...!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Rookie mistake. You gotta check the body for electronics and line the box like a Faraday cage during transport and burial. Dirt alone won't do it these days.  Cell coverage is everywhere and these devices get incredible reception.


You should also be cutting off the hands to avoid fingerprint ID so if he were doing it right he would have found the watch and been able to attach it to a migrating bird to throw the cops off
 
valkore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Took place in Lacey, WA which is a suburb of Olympia (the capital) but article references Seattle. Weird. Kinda like Olympia.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA says nothing about her being buried alive. It says she was tied up but was able to escape.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Rookie mistake. You gotta check the body for electronics and line the box like a Faraday cage during transport and burial. Dirt alone won't do it these days.  Cell coverage is everywhere and these devices get incredible reception.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Why you little...!


I weigh 172, but thank you.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
