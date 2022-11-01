 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Orange County declares RSV health emergency. And not one claim of being "their new hoax" or Chinese bioweapons labs? Maybe it's too soon   (ktla.com) divider line
    Orange County, California, Human respiratory syncytial virus, Public health, Orange County, health emergency  
AlphaG33k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Smell that? Smells like profit.

More medical debt, from people not taking basic precautions, or "doing thier down research".

Enjoy the shiatshow in the shiathole.

I'll send my thoughts and prayers attached to your invoice.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, somebody will. They're probably already doing it, it just hasn't reached Fox "News" yet.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Democratic President, so it's the worst plague ever, and why hasn't Biden cured RSV, anyway?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not a hoax 'til Elon says it is
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll be volunteering for an RSV vaccine if/when they make one with MRNA tech.  Saving families from hospitalized children will be worth my inconvenience and mild side effects
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Currently have one at home because RSV burned down my daycare, getting a kick.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cases up in the bay area as well.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back in my day, it was called "the flu." But I guess we have to get the citizens in a panic again over nothing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See? Panic over nothing, it's just the flu. That took ... 5 minutes. LOL
 
munko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Back in my day, it was called "the flu." But I guess we have to get the citizens in a panic again over nothing.


and don't forget, we need to change all the voting laws under this new emergency order that gives them emergency powers.  and don't you dare try to change them back unless you hate democracy.  and kittens.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"[T]he past few years of the pandemic have reduced kids' exposure to viruses, like RSV, which is likely playing a role in the surge. "A lot of kids just haven't seen RSV, and then now they're seeing it for the first time all at once, and it's leading to a big strain on our hospital resources," said Dr. Scott Roberts, associate infection prevention medical director, told Gutierrez."
https://www.today.com/health/cold-flu/childrens-hospital-faces-worst-rsv-surge-25-years-coming-high-numbers-rcna53139

"The virus is encountering a highly vulnerable population of babies and children who were sheltered from common bugs during the pandemic lockdowns.
Immune systems might not be as prepared to fight the virus after more than two years of masking, which offered protection, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack of Medical University of South Carolina."
https://apnews.com/article/science-health-covid-pandemics-072e11e5e3af77aac19fe95773a69610


Yet another impact of the COVID lockdowns that we're experiencing.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Back in my day, it was called "the flu." But I guess we have to get the citizens in a panic again over nothing.


RSV is not caused by an Influenza virus.  Calling all respiratory infections "the flu" is about as dumb as calling all carbonated beverages "Coke."
 
Chabash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Currently have one at home because RSV burned down my daycare, getting a kick.


My 5-year-old had it two weeks ago, now my 3 year old has had a fever for 3 days.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Back in my day, it was called "the flu." But I guess we have to get the citizens in a panic again over nothing.


View Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Atlantic has an interesting article about how RSV is causing a crisis at pediatric hospitals.

The short version is that the pandemic caused parents to shelter their kids, which caused kids immune systems to get complacent, and now that RSV, flu, rhinovirus, enterovirus, etc. are roaring back, kids are getting hospitalized at an alarming rate.

From the article:

Hospitals are now caring for their usual RSV cohort-infants-as well as toddlers, many of whom are sicker than expected. Infections that might, in other years, have produced a trifling cold are progressing to pneumonia severe enough to require respiratory support. "The kids are just not handling it well," says Stacy Williams, a PICU nurse at UVA Health.

Many emergency departments and intensive-care units are now at or past capacity, and resorting to extreme measures. At Johns Hopkins Children's Center, in Maryland, staff has pitched a tent outside the emergency department to accommodate overflow; Connecticut Children's Hospital mulled calling in the National Guard. It's already the largest surge of infectious illnesses that some pediatricians have seen in their decades-long careers, and many worry that the worst is yet to come.

I asked Chris Carroll, a pediatric-intensive-care (PICU) specialist at Connecticut Children's, how bad things were on a scale of 1 to 10. "Can I use a Spinal Tap reference?" he asked me back. "This is our 2020. This is as bad as it gets."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. It's so common that most children have been infected with the virus by age 2. Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-ul) virus can also infect adults.
In adults and older, healthy children, RSV symptoms are mild and typically mimic the common cold. Self-care measures are usually all that's needed to relieve any discomfort.
RSV can cause severe infection in some people, including babies 12 months and younger (infants), especially premature infants, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weak immune system (immunocompromised).

RSV isn't a big deal for most but combined with Covid cases and the flu and people using emergency rooms as primary care we have the chance of overwhelming our hospitals, again. If you haven't visited a hospital lately they are overworked and understaffed. It's not a good time to get hospitalized. Maybe if they were staffed at preCovid levels things would be different.
That person that would turn you on a regular basis while you are complete out of it no longer exists. You will get turned but only when absolutely needed. The standard of care has been lowered.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost nobody is wearing masks anywhere? Weird how that's not a factor. LOL How a year or two ago, most people at least had some semblance of a feeling of responsibility not to pass on their germs, including the 'rona. If they even suspected they might be sick, they made an effort not to transmit it to everybody. If they weren't the assholes who think the world should cheerfully accept their disease wherever, whenever, including in the hospital and doctor's offices. So we had a year or two with greatly reduced transmission of the usual bugs and people remarked how great it was not to feel like shiat for a week every year like usual, and how not being urged to come into work while sick is how it should have always been.

Now, it's like nobody gives a fark. Seeing someone in a mask now is relatively rare (this is OKC, your observation maybe be different). Nobody washes their hands before they eat or whatever, they figure, who cares? And they're right. Most people don't.

And as for covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, or not walking around in public coughing and/or sneezing, etc. LOL, nobody gives a shiat anymore. Coughing, sneezing, fever, they don't care. It's like the pandemic never happened and we're all back to not giving a shiat at all if we transmit any number of germs to whoever. As someone who's already had a flu shot and make an effort to not spew germs all over others when I cough or sneeze, you're all on your own. Like some of you wanted.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Catsaregreen: Back in my day, it was called "the flu." But I guess we have to get the citizens in a panic again over nothing.

RSV is not caused by an Influenza virus.  Calling all respiratory infections "the flu" is about as dumb as calling all carbonated beverages "Coke."


Hmmm, I think I see a correlation here:
View Full Size
 
Flogirl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Almost nobody is wearing masks anywhere? Weird how that's not a factor. LOL How a year or two ago, most people at least had some semblance of a feeling of responsibility not to pass on their germs, including the 'rona. If they even suspected they might be sick, they made an effort not to transmit it to everybody. If they weren't the assholes who think the world should cheerfully accept their disease wherever, whenever, including in the hospital and doctor's offices. So we had a year or two with greatly reduced transmission of the usual bugs and people remarked how great it was not to feel like shiat for a week every year like usual, and how not being urged to come into work while sick is how it should have always been.

Now, it's like nobody gives a fark. Seeing someone in a mask now is relatively rare (this is OKC, your observation maybe be different). Nobody washes their hands before they eat or whatever, they figure, who cares? And they're right. Most people don't.

And as for covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, or not walking around in public coughing and/or sneezing, etc. LOL, nobody gives a shiat anymore. Coughing, sneezing, fever, they don't care. It's like the pandemic never happened and we're all back to not giving a shiat at all if we transmit any number of germs to whoever. As someone who's already had a flu shot and make an effort to not spew germs all over others when I cough or sneeze, you're all on your own. Like some of you wanted.


No person cares about anyone else but themselves or their family. You are right. Its exhausting and stressful. Everyone is all about themselves. "Screw others it is all about me!!!". Again, its tiring and exhausting. I'm not being sarcastic either. Take care.
 
