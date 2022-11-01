 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Dear Annie my son and daughter-in-law won't let me see my grandkids just because their baby ate some meth at my house   (nj.com) divider line
50
    More: Awkward, Family, English-language films, Marriage, DEAR ANNIE, daughter-in-law, little kids, self-pity, emergency room  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Nov 2022 at 3:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother took her famous meth recipe to the grave.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?


I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?


hash is very much still a thing, though these days it's mostly used as a precursor to making shatter.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"It was only later that I found out why my daughter-in-law and son had not come home. They took the baby to the emergency room, and they were told the baby had meth in her system. She is 1 1/2 years old. They said she got hold of something in my house that had meth on it, and she must have put her hands in her mouth."
I read that in their voice:
lebeauleblog.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?


I thought hash was a slang term for pot.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty typical grandparent behavior.
They have survivor bias for their remaining kids which makes them love "the olden days" when miniature coffins were big sellers.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?


Crank goes all the way back to the 60's. And it had a very bad reputation even back then. Hash is still around, although you probably have to go to a big full-service dispensary to find it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

I thought hash was a slang term for pot.


No, hash is a concentrated form of cannabis. I learned this from watching Trailer Park Boys
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

I thought hash was a slang term for pot.


I thought hash was slang for shiatty breakfast potatoes.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSS: A couple years ago we found what I believe was heroin in my house. We found a little baggie with a little white paper folded up and when I unfolded it there was brownish dust inside. There was also some sort of needle or something as I recall. My parents (it's their house) and I have absolutely no idea where it came from. We think maybe it was the people who came to pick up our washer dryer. But my dad and mom are both extremely unlikely and it definitely wasn't me, and no one else is basically ever in our house. My mom and I found it while moving things in the basement and she threw it in the garbage.

So TLDR; it is possible to have random hard drugs at your home, but you should probably monitor toddlers well enough to know they aren't eating them.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: "It was only later that I found out why my daughter-in-law and son had not come home. They took the baby to the emergency room, and they were told the baby had meth in her system. She is 1 1/2 years old. They said she got hold of something in my house that had meth on it, and she must have put her hands in her mouth."
I read that in their voice:
[lebeauleblog.com image 711x480]


Jan Hooks was the best.

Judge: Ma'am, who are you?

Hooks: I am her mother.

Judge: And what is your occupation?

Hooks: I am a barfly.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thought hash was a slang term for pot.

I thought hash was slang for shiatty breakfast potatoes.

With corned beef
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like how "Dear Annie" assumes grandma has an opioid addiction because she knows what meth looks like.

Without knowing anything but what the grandma wrote, maybe just suggest some conflict resolution? Nah. Accuse her of being an addict because she's disabled. Makes perfect sense.
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: No, hash is a concentrated form of cannabis. I learned this from watching Trailer Park Boys


What, did you get your driveway redone?

/that's the way she goes
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I am on disability from a car accident that left me badly injured. I walk very slowly and have to drag one leg. Yet they are treating me this way."

I hope your daughter and her fam never speak to you again until you get the help you need.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So make her clean the kitchen. You'll be amazed at the focus. On one spot in the sink most likely but it'll be clean nonetheless.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loris: I like how "Dear Annie" assumes grandma has an opioid addiction because she knows what meth looks like.

Without knowing anything but what the grandma wrote, maybe just suggest some conflict resolution? Nah. Accuse her of being an addict because she's disabled. Makes perfect sense.


I think it was the meth in her house than lead to that conclusion.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
supervised visitation from now on ?
be with them or get a pro.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gomq64O_2UQ
Fark user image
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're all tweekers...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: "I am on disability from a car accident that left me badly injured. I walk very slowly and have to drag one leg. Yet they are treating me this way."

I hope your daughter and her fam never speak to you again until you get the help you need.


I always point to my leg injury after abusing children. You gotta work the refs a little.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: NM Volunteer: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

I thought hash was a slang term for pot.

No, hash is a concentrated form of cannabis. I learned this from watching Trailer Park Boys


Specifically, hash is basically the resin glands (crystals and little hairs) compressed into a break. Since the resin has the highest concentration of THC in the live plant products, this ended up being a ridiculously concentrated way to smoke it.

.. until oil extraction came along.
Now, you can literally find an oil with > 90% THC values that would leave actual hash in the dust.

So, like anything. A product of the race to purity.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loris: I like how "Dear Annie" assumes grandma has an opioid addiction because she knows what meth looks like.

Without knowing anything but what the grandma wrote, maybe just suggest some conflict resolution? Nah. Accuse her of being an addict because she's disabled. Makes perfect sense.


The whole letter is a self pity party and reads like an addict wrote it...also, the writer was going to help them move but can only drag one leg?

Sounds methy...
 
CrazyCarl864
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the parents assumed the meth came from your house and broke off contact over it, I'm guessing that meth possession probably isn't too far out of character for you, and they know it. If they didn't bother asking how there could possibly be meth in your house, then they know damn well why there's meth in your house.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The son and daughter-in-law were in a hurry to get to grandma's and left the meth out. The little kid got hold of some. After a few hours at grandma's when the little kid was acting strange, they realized what had happened, and took the kid to get help. Grandma doesn't know about meth but her son and daughter-in-law do.
 
nyclon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Grandma doesn't know the hospital contacted child protection and she is barred from visiting the kid. Or worse, the child is in foster care. Either way, the parents have to keep the kid away from her.
On the other hand, if it wasn't grandma, the parents are in deeper trouble. If grandma says she doesn't have meth, it came from somewhere, and if she's not willing to be the scapegoat the parents will.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

I thought hash was a slang term for pot.


At least when I was a pot head hash was a more potent form of cannabis

But I haven't got high since like 92
 
Zuzax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bslim:I read that in their voice:
[lebeauleblog.com image 711x480]

Read more like Brandine Spuckler's voice to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 450x500]


Yeah. That vapid bobblehead is only 4 points up in this blood red state and the Ds are spending ZERO bucks to push her out. She's running ads with tulski in primetime, and I've only seen two ads for the D challenger.

Our senators are of the few who occasionally spoke out against mango mantits. If that fat fark winds up stealing the election these dickless senators will be among the first to retire. Might be useful to have a D in the guy's mansion when that happens right?

/still too busy tripping over their own dicktits
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Perhaps the car accident led you to addictive pain killers; I don't know. I would check out Narcotics Anonymous."

Annie ain't having any of it.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is no one going to point out that Grandma never once showed any concern for the baby?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: "It was only later that I found out why my daughter-in-law and son had not come home. They took the baby to the emergency room, and they were told the baby had meth in her system. She is 1 1/2 years old. They said she got hold of something in my house that had meth on it, and she must have put her hands in her mouth."
I read that in their voice:
[lebeauleblog.com image 711x480]


"Dear Penthouse, I never thought it would happen to me, but..."

THAT voice?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She said they had arranged for her to take care of the kids and for me to go home.
Despite this, I gave the kids a bath and got them ready for bed, waiting for their parents.

To pass the time I refolded all of their paper bags, then categorized the plastic ones using a thorough algorithm that I'll leave out for space purposes. I washed the walls, as one does, inside and out. Then I bandaged my hands and finally gave up after four days and returned home.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCarl864: If the parents assumed the meth came from your house and broke off contact over it, I'm guessing that meth possession probably isn't too far out of character for you, and they know it. If they didn't bother asking how there could possibly be meth in your house, then they know damn well why there's meth in your house.


WastrelWay: The son and daughter-in-law were in a hurry to get to grandma's and left the meth out. The little kid got hold of some. After a few hours at grandma's when the little kid was acting strange, they realized what had happened, and took the kid to get help. Grandma doesn't know about meth but her son and daughter-in-law do.


One of these is 100% correct.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loris: I like how "Dear Annie" assumes grandma has an opioid addiction because she knows what meth looks like.

Without knowing anything but what the grandma wrote, maybe just suggest some conflict resolution? Nah. Accuse her of being an addict because she's disabled. Makes perfect sense.


The fact that the writer's son and daughter in law had no problem believing that grandma keeps loose meth laying around her home makes me think there's a history here. I can imagine the trauma of having your 18 month old in the hospital due to mystery meth exposure, but to cut contact just like that? I'm willing to bet my lunch there's more to this.

If I found what I though was meth in my parent's house, my first assumption would not be that my parents are meth heads. If that notion did begin to solidify, I would have questions and concerns. I'd definitely be freaked out if seemingly out of nowhere my parents spiraled into hard drug use.

My dad likes to drink, my brother is a pot head. These are issues but not secrets. I expect to find diabetic needles, not heroin needles. (I actually don't know the difference.)

/I've probably done more, and more varied drugs than both my parents combine.
//but possibly not my brother.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ace in your face: CSS: A couple years ago we found what I believe was heroin in my house. We found a little baggie with a little white paper folded up and when I unfolded it there was brownish dust inside. There was also some sort of needle or something as I recall. My parents (it's their house) and I have absolutely no idea where it came from. We think maybe it was the people who came to pick up our washer dryer. But my dad and mom are both extremely unlikely and it definitely wasn't me, and no one else is basically ever in our house. My mom and I found it while moving things in the basement and she threw it in the garbage.

So TLDR; it is possible to have random hard drugs at your home, but you should probably monitor toddlers well enough to know they aren't eating them.


One Christmas I was walking the dogs
Because I'm a tree hugging soy boy I often pickup litter, and I'll even recycle stuff I find like bottles cans
Picked up a soda bottle heard something rattling around in it and turned out to be a couple of syringes
So that bottle only made it to a the nearest garbage can IDK if they were loaded syringes waiting to be used or already used
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No where in that letter did I see her offer up a drug test as proof she did not have drugs in her system, or currently does not have illegal drugs in her system.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madstand: Is no one going to point out that Grandma never once showed any concern for the baby?


That little shiat stole her meth
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the kid tested positive in the ER, CPS is going to be involved and somebody in the family chain will be looking at charges eventually. Do I believe Grandma? Not really, but its source could be the parents or maybe a stray boyfriend who isn't named.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I for one don't know anyone who can casually smoke meth, you know, just on alternate Saturday nights or at the occasional BBQ.  So hard to smoke rocks like a gentleman or lady these days.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?


Bath salts is the most distinct. It's more yellowish usually, and you'll definitely know if someone is smoking it. Burning bath salts smells like nasty chicken skins. It's pretty much run its course though, at least in my area. Haven't had a bath salts client in several years.

Hash, eh... I've seen it a few times recently. It's not an every day thing, usually some guy making his own. But it is around here and there.

I've never had anyone admit to using purple drank, even in group therapy. I don't think it ever caught on in rural areas.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: I for one don't know anyone who can casually smoke meth, you know, just on alternate Saturday nights or at the occasional BBQ.  So hard to smoke rocks like a gentleman or lady these days.


Ed Buck had the same problem

Linky
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doctors find meth in kid's system, called CPS.  Parents confronted, promptly throw Grandma under the bus.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: If the kid tested positive in the ER, CPS is going to be involved and somebody in the family chain will be looking at charges eventually. Do I believe Grandma? Not really, but its source could be the parents or maybe a stray boyfriend who isn't named.


18 months old is a little young for a boyfriend...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

Bath salts is the most distinct. It's more yellowish usually, and you'll definitely know if someone is smoking it. Burning bath salts smells like nasty chicken skins. It's pretty much run its course though, at least in my area. Haven't had a bath salts client in several years.

Hash, eh... I've seen it a few times recently. It's not an every day thing, usually some guy making his own. But it is around here and there.

I've never had anyone admit to using purple drank, even in group therapy. I don't think it ever caught on in rural areas.


How about gabbapentin and or Lyrica are they being abused in your area?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, if I'm reading this right, and I think I am, we're all invited to grandma's house for Thanksgiving!
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: "It was only later that I found out why my daughter-in-law and son had not come home. They took the baby to the emergency room, and they were told the baby had meth in her system. She is 1 1/2 years old. They said she got hold of something in my house that had meth on it, and she must have put her hands in her mouth."
I read that in their voice:
[lebeauleblog.com image 711x480]


Great reference!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Many drugs show up as meth on a drug screen


Common medications that may produce a false-positive result include pseudoephedrine, labetalol, bupropion, trazodone, and chlorpromazine

L-methamphetamine is the active ingredient in the nasal decongestant Vicks VapoInhaler


Grandma left something sitting out
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: spongeboob: Clarence Brown: Why does Annie assume the grandma uses meth just because she would recognize it? You just have to watch TV to know what it looks like.

Still and all, grandma does seem pretty blase that there's meth easily accessible--who cares if she didn't put it there?

I don't think I could tell meth from Crack or crank* or China White or bath salts


*I did not know crank was a form of meth until recently, and thought people saying crank were mispronouncing crack
I also thought Purple Drank was people making a mistake
And is hash still a thing or since pot is stronger is there no hash anymore?

Bath salts is the most distinct. It's more yellowish usually, and you'll definitely know if someone is smoking it. Burning bath salts smells like nasty chicken skins. It's pretty much run its course though, at least in my area. Haven't had a bath salts client in several years.

Hash, eh... I've seen it a few times recently. It's not an every day thing, usually some guy making his own. But it is around here and there.

I've never had anyone admit to using purple drank, even in group therapy. I don't think it ever caught on in rural areas.


Rural where?  Lean was very popular in rural NC.

Super don't miss working 911 and getting all the OD calls.  The loveboat calls were something friggin else, though.  Had one guy die from blood loss.  Walked down a street punching windows out of cars and houses with his bare hands.  Sliced to the bone in multiple places, collapsed on a sidewalk.

(Hard) Drugs are bad, mmkay?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.