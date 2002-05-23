 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   When unemployment is high, pay stagnates, spending drys up, and it's bad news for the American worker. When unemployment is low, inflation goes up, the Fed kills the economy, and it's bad news for the American worker. Little pink houses for you and me   (marketwatch.com) divider line
Iowan73
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The wealthy will always find a way to win, and will always screw the little guy in the process.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The costs of basic living expenses such as food and shelter are NOT going up because of inflation.

The costs of basic living expenses are going up because the workers are complaining that the costs of basic living expenses are going up. Inflation is just the excuse to hide the price gouging.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Capitalism: Heads, the rich win; tails, everyone else loses
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eh, don't worry: worst case scenario you could always eat your landlord.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Fire One Million!"
 
seanpg71
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.  When unemployment is high, inflation goes down, the Fed boosts the economy, it's good news for the American worker.

We've had unrelentingly bad news for the American worker for a bunch of other reasons for the past 30 years.  But the Fed trying to keep both unemployment and inflation reasonable with the limited tools it has is not the problem you're trying to make it out to be.
 
mazzz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.


Unless inflation goes up faster.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every percentage point of unemployment represents the death of approximately 37,000 people.

They are literally killing us to keep share prices up
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know what this means:. Tax cuts for the rich...  Oh? Biden is president?  Nevermind.  Nevermind for now.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank gawd I'm rich*.

*may or may not actually be rich.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: The costs of basic living expenses such as food and shelter are NOT going up because of inflation.

The costs of basic living expenses are going up because the workers are complaining that the costs of basic living expenses are going up. Inflation is just the excuse to hide the price gouging.


This. The FED is clueless.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Every percentage point of unemployment represents the death of approximately 37,000 people.

They are literally killing us to keep share prices up


If the killer had a body we could defend ourselves.  But the elites have created Golems using the incantations of incorporation.  They use the incorporeal golems to shield their meat from retribution.

Biden, our last hope, must EO that all incorporations have an avatar made of meat.  That is the physical representation in meat space of the corp.  Something that can be punished.  That can be jailed if the corp does something illegal.  Something that can be killed if the corp is killing people.  And if the avatar dies, the corp is dissolved and sold off.  If the wizards and lawyers cannot make a meat golem, have them use the incantations of incorporation on the CEO of a company.  Even if the CEO must rid the meat of a soul to house the golem.  Put the soul in a box or sell it.
 
Ehre
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thats why they say we are supposed to have a little bit of inflation. Not too much and definitely not deflation, which means negative growth. The only people who think that inflation is bad are the people who delve in speculative stocks, because people are taking money out of stocks and putting them into banks where they can earn interest.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.  When unemployment is high, inflation goes down, the Fed boosts the economy, it's good news for the American worker.

We've had unrelentingly bad news for the American worker for a bunch of other reasons for the past 30 years.  But the Fed trying to keep both unemployment and inflation reasonable with the limited tools it has is not the problem you're trying to make it out to be.


I think it's just pessimism that's been building up for a long while since it never feels like good stuff happens anymore. We've had shrinkflation for years now with the price of products staying the same but sizes getting smaller, pay has been stagnant for the past 20 years, CEO wages have gone up and companies are making record profits while minimum wage remains crap, younger people can't afford homes because they're being priced out of the market, etc.

So when you have the current situation, yeah, people are going to be all "Heads, you win. Tails, I lose."
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Personal anecdotal experience. I work in a job where typically pay is low, to start. Two years ago I got a call from a place, outta nowhere, I guess a friend of a friend recommended me. Dude asked me what it would take to come work there, I gave him a ridiculously high number. He didn't even flinch, "when can you start?". Two weeks ago gave a lower number to a perspective employer, they lowballed me by 4$/hr LESS than what I originally lowballed myself at, just hoping to not give them sticker shock.

fark the job market. It's absolute farking trash right now. And anybody saying otherwise isn't actively looking for work.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.  When unemployment is high, inflation goes down, the Fed boosts the economy, it's good news for the American worker.

We've had unrelentingly bad news for the American worker for a bunch of other reasons for the past 30 years.  But the Fed trying to keep both unemployment and inflation reasonable with the limited tools it has is not the problem you're trying to make it out to be.


It's a problem because a big part of the issue is too much demand. The way to get businesses to solve the supply chain issue is to make them build more factories and hire more workers - so what does the Fed do? Makes it more expensive to build factories and hire workers.
 
Chabash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.  When unemployment is high, inflation goes down, the Fed boosts the economy, it's good news for the American worker.

We've had unrelentingly bad news for the American worker for a bunch of other reasons for the past 30 years.  But the Fed trying to keep both unemployment and inflation reasonable with the limited tools it has is not the problem you're trying to make it out to be.

I think it's just pessimism that's been building up for a long while since it never feels like good stuff happens anymore. We've had shrinkflation for years now with the price of products staying the same but sizes getting smaller, pay has been stagnant for the past 20 years, CEO wages have gone up and companies are making record profits while minimum wage remains crap, younger people can't afford homes because they're being priced out of the market, etc.

So when you have the current situation, yeah, people are going to be all "Heads, you win. Tails, I lose."


If we tax the corporations more, they'll raise wages and then write it off. When their effective tax rate is 0, they see no reason to raise wages. It's all about the enlightened self interest.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ehre: Thats why they say we are supposed to have a little bit of inflation. Not too much and definitely not deflation, which means negative growth. The only people who think that inflation is bad are the people who delve in speculative stocks, because people are taking money out of stocks and putting them into banks where they can earn interest.


Researching the right bonds to put your money in is better than collecting 1% -2% bank interest. Trust me, I've been doing it for years
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mazzz: seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.

Unless inflation goes up faster.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why I always advise people to stop working and join the leisure class.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: mazzz: seanpg71: When unemployment is low, pay goes up, spending goes up, it's good news for the American worker.

Unless inflation goes up faster.

[Fark user image image 640x427]

This is why I always advise people to stop working and join the leisure class.


Hobo life it is.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Snapper Carr: Every percentage point of unemployment represents the death of approximately 37,000 people.

They are literally killing us to keep share prices up

If the killer had a body we could defend ourselves.  But the elites have created Golems using the incantations of incorporation.  They use the incorporeal golems to shield their meat from retribution.

Biden, our last hope, must EO that all incorporations have an avatar made of meat.  That is the physical representation in meat space of the corp.  Something that can be punished.  That can be jailed if the corp does something illegal.  Something that can be killed if the corp is killing people.  And if the avatar dies, the corp is dissolved and sold off.  If the wizards and lawyers cannot make a meat golem, have them use the incantations of incorporation on the CEO of a company.  Even if the CEO must rid the meat of a soul to house the golem.  Put the soul in a box or sell it.


Congratulations! You've invented the sole proprietorship!
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The answer that's allowed is "economic policy", which means raising interest rates.

Windfall profits taxes are not considered "economic policy". Exxon's profits this years rivaled Apple's.
 
