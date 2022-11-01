 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The best time of the day to weigh yourself is: Never   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Obesity, Nutrition, greater weight loss, Physical exercise, accurate bathroom scale, Mass, such tactic, weight-loss plan  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Nov 2022 at 3:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smitty, I used to feel that way, and then I got seriously ill a few times, and weight loss or weight gain, at least too much in a short period of time is a sign that something is wrong.

Water retention can be a sign of heart failure. Or a few other things. Weight loss can be from an infection, all manner of glandular issues, or even cancer.

I've had the same walking around weight for the most part, for most of my adult life. In college I hit about 185-195, but then again I was lifting, I was bouncing, and I was jacked. I stopped lifting so much, I dropped back to my walking around 1550-160. I've dropped down to 120 a few times, because of illness, and once because I was working in a warehouse, and I was eating six meals a day and STILL dropping weight because I was essentially running for 8-12 hours a night. Stopped running around so much, and I was back to 150-160. Same with the illness, after recovery, I was back around my normal range.

If you're weighing yourself to monitor for health reasons--like heart failure or the like--you do want to weigh yourself at the same time every day, so you have a steady baseline. Variations of a few pounds are normal, up or down, but beyond a certain range, you might want to see your doctor, just in case.

Vanity weighing isn't that important. Monitoring your condition for health reasons, a very good idea. Drastic weight gains and losses are no joke.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The best time to weigh yourself is after you poop.

/before and after
//recordbreaker
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: The best time to weigh yourself is after you poop.

/before and after
//recordbreaker


I do it during the poop.  When I see those numbers drop in real time I feel a real sense of accomplishment.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Right after a night of hard drinking.  Unless Taco Bell was involved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The reason we're obsessed with weight is because it's easy to measure.  It's a number, but far from THE number.  I've been as high as 375 but was down to 188 last year, about perfect for my height, and it almost killed me.  I put 50 lbs on since then and had a great time doing it.  Currently working on building my strength and endurance back up due to a number of major health issues.  Weight variations, up or down, are far more important to me than the absolute number.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every morning: get up, take piss, weigh self. Figure it's as apples-to-apples as possible.

That's just me. Some might not want to. It's my way of keeping myself accountable. If I let myself go I'd be pushing 300 pounds. (Have been as high as about 265, currently in the 210-215 range.)
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DNRTFA.  But this is my experience:  You should weigh yourself once a week at the same time of day on the same day.  Do that for 4 weeks and take an average.  That's your weight.

Now...  Having said that...  I'm 6'2" and I average about 194.  And as long as I don't go too far from that, I think I'm doing alright.

I know some other people that weigh themselves 20 times a day, and at the worst times.  Like right after dinner.
If there is a mistake to be made in weighing yourself, that would be it.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I'm really focused on weight loss I'll weigh at the same time daily almost religiously. When I focus on weight loss most things I do are almost religious. It's a pretty motivating thing to drop .5 pounds a day based on legit healthy efforts.

Currently I'm maintaining and focusing on running. I plan to take 1st in my age (50-59) at my next 5k on thanksgiving. I still have a healthy diet but some wiggle room and weigh once a week after my big Saturday run and I shiat what seems like 5 pounds.

At my biggest I was 357 pounds. I've been between 225-200 since 2010 when I went the hardest to lose weight.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know these people who's weights shoot up and down like crazy.

I've weighed basically exactly the same weight every time I've weighed  myself (which isn't often, I don't own a scale, so maybe 3 or 4 times a year) for like 5 years now.  At MOST I'm 1 or 2 pounds above or below the number.  It's extremely consistent.

There's people that claim to jump up or down 5 pounds in a day or two.  Or people who weigh 30 pounds more at the end of a year than the beginning or something.  WTF are you doing?

Also, I've weighed myself at all hours of the day... and the difference is absolutely negligible.  Even a large poop or pee is not enough to shift anything.  I've tried that just to see.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best time to weigh yourself is the same time every day. Doesn't matter what time.

If you weigh 182 in the morning and 185 at night, you got 3 lbs of shiat and food in you.
Did you "gain weight" during the day? Sure.
Do you have less fat on your body in the morning? No, you just got some shiat in you.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I weigh my self a lot to monitor hydration. Specifically I weigh myself right before a bike ride and right after. Depending on heat and duration I lose between 2-10 lbs during the ride from sweating. It's really important to know how much water I need to recover after the ride. I check throughout the evening to see if I need to step up drinking fluids or if I can finally stop.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got begrudgingly dragged into daily weigh on.

Started a weight loss program in January...- 50 lbs later...still do.

As I changed my regular eating habits...noticed how salt does a serious number on me if I go over...daily weigh ins help me manage that, in conjunction with food tracking.  I see an uptick...look over the previous day...usually the culprit is right there.

It is difficult, at first...not to judge the daily number against weight in and of itself, I will grant that.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hubiestubert:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Trends really are helpful because there's a normal amount of drift over time and it's good to know what you can accept relative to your goals. Just like you and the article said, worrying about day to day weight is worthless but you should weigh regularly to avoid sampling bias.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am opposed to weighing myself. Sure, I have never heard a bathroom scale scream in agony, but why take a chance?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: I'd really like to know these people who's weights shoot up and down like crazy.

I've weighed basically exactly the same weight every time I've weighed  myself (which isn't often, I don't own a scale, so maybe 3 or 4 times a year) for like 5 years now.  At MOST I'm 1 or 2 pounds above or below the number.  It's extremely consistent.

There's people that claim to jump up or down 5 pounds in a day or two.  Or people who weigh 30 pounds more at the end of a year than the beginning or something.  WTF are you doing?

Also, I've weighed myself at all hours of the day... and the difference is absolutely negligible.  Even a large poop or pee is not enough to shift anything.  I've tried that just to see.


When I was younger and riding some 300 iles a week, my weight change was crazy. On the same day I could arrive at work at 170 and leave at 180, or I could arrive at 175 and leave at 165. A couple of coworkers and I would go out to smoke and stop by the cargo scale walking back. They were solidly always exactly their weight, within a lb. I never was, it was a fun game.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had diarrhea for three days. Went from 0 to -5 to +2 while blowing everything out in a mist of brown. Weight is not a good thing to measure frequently.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake3988: There's people that claim to jump up or down 5 pounds in a day or two. Or people who weigh 30 pounds more at the end of a year than the beginning or something. WTF are you doing?


The first graph is diabetic keto acidosis, the second one is chronic diarrhea:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madstand: Erma Gerdd: The best time to weigh yourself is after you poop.

/before and after
//recordbreaker

I do it during the poop.  When I see those numbers drop in real time I feel a real sense of accomplishment.


I hope you at least put down newspaper.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First thing in the morning.
1. Wake up.
2. Poop.
3. Weigh.
4. Coffee.
 
DRTFA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madstand: Erma Gerdd: The best time to weigh yourself is after you poop.

/before and after
//recordbreaker

I do it during the poop.  When I see those numbers drop in real time I feel a real sense of accomplishment.


I'm "weighing myself" right now, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.