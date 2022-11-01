 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How the Mississippi River drought will affect your grocery bill, travel plans with Huck   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Login, Weather, Extreme weather, User, CNN, | CNN, Mississippi River drought, Climate change  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 3:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spoiler Alert:  It's gonna go UP.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is all Biden's fault, I'm told.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not me. I drink Swill, from Lake Erie.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Two months from now: Mississippi River back to normal, this is bad news for your grocery bill
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking as an old timey riverboat gambler, I'm concerned that this might impact the price of straw hats, pocket watches, and derringers.
 
adamatari
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember, folks, this is just the beginning of the climate related finding out. The oil companies and the car companies and the gas companies are why it is like this. It will continue to get worse for the rest of our lives.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as an old timey riverboat gambler, I'm concerned that this might impact the price of straw hats, pocket watches, and derringers.


Now, now, we've all got derringers....
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Careful with your words...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is all Biden's fault, I'm told.


Once again, the deomocrat policies of failure have failed. I blame millions of illegal immigrants sucking up all the water and free money given away to 'urbans'. You know the ones I'm talking about...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Spoiler Alert:  It's gonna go UP.


It always go up, that ain't no spoiler.  When was last time you ever saw it go down?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Quick, while there's no water, let's fix that funky bend caused by the New Madrid quake.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is all Biden's fault, I'm told.


I think, according to the Herschel Walker story, it's now all Obama's fault because he hasn't been doing anything for the past 6 years or something.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Quick, while there's no water, let's fix that funky bend caused by the New Madrid quake.


And risk angering the gods who cause the ground to quake?  No thank you.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only thing I've never heard of the Mississippi River doing is calmly sitting at its normal levels. Any given month I expect to see some snide story about how the Mississippi is flooding every neighborhood of 3/2 ranch houses within 50 miles of its bank and coastal elites don't care. I'm fairly certain nothing happens between Nashville and New Mexico but tractor pulls, floods, and ODs.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It won't. The Mississippi can dry up, it still won't effect me at all.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is all Biden's fault, I'm told.


Knowing Republicans, they'll just blame it on N-word Jim.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: It won't. The Mississippi can dry up, it still won't effect me at all.


but will it affect you?
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't we just pipe some water from the Colorado River into the Mississippi?
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: Careful with your words...

[Fark user image image 259x194]


/leaving satisfied
 
FloridaTagChecksOut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Not me. I drink Swill, from Lake Erie.


I like mine with a twist.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.