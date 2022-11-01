 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   Police responded to a complaint of a woman handing out candy while exposing herself and screaming at kids. Woman was ticketed with tricking AND treating   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange  
36 Comments     (+0 »)
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
👏 👏 👏
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing herself and screaming while handing out candy

At least she was making good on the candy.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If little kids were taking my candy and staring at me naked, I'd be screaming obscenities too.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Really gotta enforce making these witches wear seatbelts. A lot of them flew off the handle last night.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christ's sake, no pictures?
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Flashing Tricks is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wendee Kaczorek

Thom Yorke is a fine example that names with extra letters make you an eccentric artist. Maybe she was screaming some avant garde lyrics?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: Christ's sake, no pictures?


Mid-40s Polish woman who seems to have some pretty clear mental issues?  I'm betting we're not missing much.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater.

I need specifics!

Never mind, googled her
Rode hard and put away wet.
How am I supposed to fap to that?

Sorry guys, she's married
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's horrible! I'd like to know the address, so I can avoid that house. But there are so many houses? Which one could it be? Like, specifically what address should I avoid??? DOES ANYONE KNOW???
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mononymous: That's horrible! I'd like to know the address, so I can avoid that house. But there are so many houses? Which one could it be? Like, specifically what address should I avoid??? DOES ANYONE KNOW???


It's called google.
I'd post the info buy I'm assuming that would be doxxing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Salmon: Christ's sake, no pictures?

Mid-40s Polish woman who seems to have some pretty clear mental issues?  I'm betting we're not missing much.


I've been alone for a very long time :(
 
NakedApe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was she giving out good candy or dollar store stuff?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I need to know more about the candy she was handing out, in order to accurately gauge my level of outrage.  I mean, if she's handing out full size Snickers, she can do whatever she wants.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've been alone for a very long time :(


You do know there are many single women ready and waiting to meet you only minutes away right?

Well, that's what the ads are saying...
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NakedApe: Was she giving out good candy or dollar store stuff?


I heard black licorice & candy corn. She had to be stopped!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Salmon: Christ's sake, no pictures?

Mid-40s Polish woman who seems to have some pretty clear mental issues?  I'm betting we're not missing much.


I don't think you understand what we're capable of sexualizing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Salmon: Christ's sake, no pictures?

Mid-40s Polish woman who seems to have some pretty clear mental issues?  I'm betting we're not missing much.


Hey...once you've seen one woman naked you pretty much wanna see 'em all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I need to know more about the candy she was handing out, in order to accurately gauge my level of outrage.  I mean, if she's handing out full size Snickers, she can do whatever she wants.


Meth and herpes.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Your mommy's been into the Merlot again!'
'Yeah, that's her default setting these days. Sorry about the bobbies.'
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Salmon: I've been alone for a very long time :(

You do know there are many single women ready and waiting to meet you only minutes away right?

Well, that's what the ads are saying...


Total Fark?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: If little kids were taking my candy and staring at me naked, I'd be screaming obscenities too.


So would they
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Best Halloween ever.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Salmon: steklo: Salmon: I've been alone for a very long time :(

You do know there are many single women ready and waiting to meet you only minutes away right?

Well, that's what the ads are saying...

Total Fark?


LIES
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This whole thing is a misunderstanding.  She was a woman handing out candy while dealing with hot flashes, not a hot woman flashing while handing out candy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Salmon: Christ's sake, no pictures?

Mid-40s Polish woman who seems to have some pretty clear mental issues?  I'm betting we're not missing much.


C'mon, man.

On Fark that's "smoking hot!"
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: Total Fark?


Worse....YouPorn.com
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Mid-40s Polish woman


ok ok,

Sorry couldn't resist...

What's big, long and hard that a polish bride gets on her wedding day?


A new last name.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sin_City_Superhero: I need to know more about the candy she was handing out, in order to accurately gauge my level of outrage.  I mean, if she's handing out full size Snickers, she can do whatever she wants.

Meth and herpes.


It's Baltimore: there's still some residual crack left over from the early 2000sies.
 
