 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Today in William Gibson Novels are NOT Instruction Manuals: "the Cambodian government has given Chinese crime syndicates free rein to bring in tens of thousands of foreign men and women who are held captive to work as slaves in crowded cyber scam mills"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Cambodia, Hun Sen, Phnom Penh, Cambodian government, rainy July evening, Rezky Rizaldi, Soraton Charehkphunpol, Chinese crime syndicates  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 6:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is the sky there the color of a television tuned to a dead channel?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why do they need to relocate people to run scams on the web?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why do they need to relocate people to run scams on the web?


So they can control them entirely and not pay them at all
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why do they need to relocate people to run scams on the web?

"Dumped in a high-rise building above a casino, he was turned over to mobsters who seized his passport and put him to work bilking gamblers on a sham sports betting app."


They were only "initially" willing participants
 
Herbie555
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why do they need to relocate people to run scams on the web?


'Cause the WiFi in Cambodia sucks?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.