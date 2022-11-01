 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The New York Post hack was an inside job   (theguardian.com)
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to be more specific, everybody at the New York Post is a hack.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wonder how much he got paid to take the fall.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...here's why that's bad news for Biden!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hack, test run to see how their upcoming headlines would be received.... either/or really.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We truly are in the Post Truth world.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a tabloid staff member apologized for a tabloid writing tabloid things?

/tabloid
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was just saying what every other hack at the Post is thinking.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


/Saw that coming.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The word "hack" (as a verb) gets thrown around pretty generously these days.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't notice any difference from every other day at the Post
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He said he hoped to continue his career in journalism

media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The word "hack" (as a verb) gets thrown around pretty generously these days.


Lifehack: use the word "hack" to make the mundane seem more interesting to idiots on the internet.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:

In the interview, the 25-year-old Gonzalez admitted using his login credentials at the Post to access the tabloid's website and publish fake articles discussing how the New York Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin had promised to force himself on the Democratic incumbent, Kathy Hochul - and how Texas's far-right governor, Greg Abbott, had told border patrol agents to kill undocumented immigrants.

You've already had Texan volunteers doing this for years.


Meanwhile, working from his home in New Jersey, Gonzalez also commandeered the Post's Twitter feed and posted links to fabricated pieces containing racist comments about New York City's Black mayor, Eric Adams, and calling for the assassinations of Joe Biden, the president's son Hunter Biden and the progressive congresswoman Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez.


You've already had a couple of Republicans advocating this very thing.  Much of what this guy did is stuff that the Post would write and was often seen on their comments section when they still posted it.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there's a Pulitzer Prize in satire, he should sweep.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The firing of Miguel Gonzalez is just a smoke screen. In reality he's been promoted to assistant editor in the Post's space alien bureau.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: New Rising Sun: The word "hack" (as a verb) gets thrown around pretty generously these days.

Lifehack: use the word "hack" to make the mundane seem more interesting to idiots on the internet.


This morning, by their definition, I "hacked" into several servers I am paid to manage.

/I didn't hack into anything
//Neither did he
///Manager in charge of internal controls should be apologizing too
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: FTA:

In the interview, the 25-year-old Gonzalez admitted using his login credentials at the Post to access the tabloid's website and publish fake articles discussing how the New York Republican gubernatorial challenger Lee Zeldin had promised to force himself on the Democratic incumbent, Kathy Hochul - and how Texas's far-right governor, Greg Abbott, had told border patrol agents to kill undocumented immigrants.

You've already had Texan volunteers doing this for years.


Meanwhile, working from his home in New Jersey, Gonzalez also commandeered the Post's Twitter feed and posted links to fabricated pieces containing racist comments about New York City's Black mayor, Eric Adams, and calling for the assassinations of Joe Biden, the president's son Hunter Biden and the progressive congresswoman Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez.


You've already had a couple of Republicans advocating this very thing.  Much of what this guy did is stuff that the Post would write and was often seen on their comments section when they still posted it.


The reporting about Zeldin and Abbot seem plausible.   Did Zeldin and Abbot say they were against these things?   Hey, I am just asking questions here.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"But he said he wouldn't be surprised if he were "blacklisted everywhere" as he seeks a new job."

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: He said he hoped to continue his career in journalism


All he needs to do is apply for a job at MSNBC. They pay this demented racist asshole:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


By hack, they mean they had access to the openly shared, never changed, and weak ass password to the website.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

houstondragon: [Fark user image 150x150]

By hack, they mean they had access to the openly shared, never changed, and weak ass password to the website.


and lack of a second person to approve the copy before it was published.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who cares
That is, in a lovely fashion, truly ironic
 
RI_Red
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

houstondragon: [Fark user image image 150x150]

By hack, they mean they had access to the openly shared, never changed, and weak ass password to the website.


A better term may be "hijacked."
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

