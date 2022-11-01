 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   You didn't win the $1 Billion Powerball lottery   (wcvb.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
womp womp
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, I didn't.  I decided to wait for the extra $200,000,000 on Wednesday.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah yes, the usual "Hey, said lottery is now $1 Billion+, what will you do with all that money" thread.

/I'd retire
//pay all my debts
///travel the world
////and get laid in every part of said world
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I look forward to the day the take-home after-tax cash prize is a billion dollars. Then I want the winner to hold a press conference and say "I have more money than Donald Trump."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I reckon the winner would have more money than Trump anyway.

/there's only one reason someone could be so upset by people suggesting he has less money than he claims to have....
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You left out hookers and blow
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I used to think I wouldn't retire and just have work to keep me busy.  I've since come to realize I could probably find a lot of things to keep me busy that don't involve answering to anyone.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

All depends on how much you win. A million? I would probably continue working for a bit, then comfortably retire. A billion? Bye Felica.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Why would I need hookers when I could probably get laid when I ask the right questions and have the right answers?

About the blow?  Why when weed is perfectly acceptable? XD
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Driedsponge: I used to think I wouldn't retire and just have work to keep me busy.  I've since come to realize I could probably find a lot of things to keep me busy that don't involve answering to anyone.


GardenWeasel: All depends on how much you win. A million? I would probably continue working for a bit, then comfortably retire. A billion? Bye Felica.


A million? I would still have to work.

A few million? I can pick and choose.

A billion?

Fuck This Shit I'm Out [Official Video]
Youtube 9wO5TnYaJ4o
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

$8m is my line in the sand.  Properly invested, $8M should be enough to pay about $150k/year in dividends. Above that line, I work just long enough to set up the investments, then retire.

From $4-$8m I find a job that pays less than the one I do now, but far less stress and supplant the lower income with the dividends.

Less than $4m and I'd pay down the mortgage/cars then invest the rest in an early retirement plan.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Even with federal, state and local taxes (depending on where you live) you're going to get about 8 figures.  That's pretty much "Fark this shiat I'm out" money at that point.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'd buy Fark.  Then you would all rue the day.  RUE, I TELL YOU!!! (points around)
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I won, I could retire and just post on Fark all day... oh, wait, I do that already.  Well, I could retire!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I look forward to the day the take-home after-tax cash prize is a billion dollars. Then I want the winner to hold a press conference and say "I have more money than Donald Trump."


Hell. I do now
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus. I'm 66 1/2
Been at this job 22 years after retiring twice.

A million?

I'd make my charities happy
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A billion seems like too much.

Like.... if you win a few million life goes on. If you win a billion (even if you only keep 1/2) you are now SO rich you need security. You risk kidnapping for ransom for yourself and family. All the related hassles.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: A billion seems like too much.

Like.... if you win a few million life goes on. If you win a billion (even if you only keep 1/2) you are now SO rich you need security. You risk kidnapping for ransom for yourself and family. All the related hassles.


Two things would help in this:

1. You can pick up the award anonymously.  Nice for no one to know you've won a billion dollars and (save for a very few exceptions) you tell no one that you did.
2. Don't stick out like a sore thumb.  Wear the same clothes that you had before you won, that's one thing.  Start wearing a $10K gold chain, $10K wristwatch and the like after you won: You just made yourself a target.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: 1. You can pick up the award anonymously.  Nice for no one to know you've won a billion dollars and (save for a very few exceptions) you tell no one that you did.


Very few states allow this. Most consider the lottery winner public information.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Very few states allow this. Most consider the lottery winner public information.


NY is one of those said states however, blind trusts are a lottery winner's best friend.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I look forward to the day the take-home after-tax cash prize is a billion dollars. Then I want the winner to hold a press conference and say "I have more money than Donald Trump."


You probably already have more liquid cash than TFG
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd pay so much in taxes that you'd end up owing THEM money.
Bah!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet, subby. Yet.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: A billion seems like too much.

Like.... if you win a few million life goes on. If you win a billion (even if you only keep 1/2) you are now SO rich you need security. You risk kidnapping for ransom for yourself and family. All the related hassles.


Change your name to something like Steve Smith, John Jones or Drew Curtis. Claim the money and go on a vacation for 6 months.  Then change it back if you want.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I keep buying tickets for the BallPower and never winning. It's almost like I'm doing something backwards.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

2,400 chicks at the same time.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Better stay hydrated!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably gonna drop $30 on tix for tomorrow's drawing. If I won, seriously, I would keep $10M and donate the rest. Couldn't figure out what to do with that much money and not feel like a totally selfish asshole.

/Not gonna win
//Fun to dream
///3s
 
alitaki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could you donate the winning ticket to a charity and claim a tax deduction for life? I might do that.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Super old, but still relevant:
https://old.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/24vzgl/you_just_won_a_656_million_dollar_lottery_what_do/chba4bf/
 
alitaki
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alitaki: Could you donate the winning ticket to a charity and claim a tax deduction for life? I might do that.


If it's possible I mean.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL, the sidebar ads show you just how with it this website is...

Easter candy on Nov 1?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FastJeff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I should get a buddy to buy one for me, a Canadian, and we'd split it. I'd still get a few hundred million extra.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like to hang out in the smoke shop and scoff loudly at people buying tickets and call them 'suckers and idiots' who suck at math.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I look forward to the day the take-home after-tax cash prize is a billion dollars. Then I want the winner to hold a press conference and say "I have more money than Donald Trump."


I'd say "Now this is above-the-law money!"
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: ////and get laid in every part of said world


Dongs All Over The World - SNL
Youtube 2zdcNWdCGEs
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not winning $1 from something called the Billion Powerball lottery doesn't sound like a huge loss.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If I did win, I'd probably just go on with my life as usual.  No big changes, you know?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rue the day? Who talks like that?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Found Kent's alt.

/Stop playing with yourself
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million"

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That's what the world needs ANOTHER billionaire buying up the backbone of Our Democracy.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

[media-exp1.licdn.com image 600x318]


Someone has to win, and their odds are the same as yours.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sadly, she doesn't make it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No winners found or no one had the winning numbers?  That's two different things.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

offacue: No, I didn't.  I decided to wait for the extra $200,000,000 on Wednesday.


I notice that the same feeling in my gut that tells me that I am gonna win the lottery, is the same feeling in my gut that I used to believe was the Holy Ghost telling me Mormonism was true, or that Britney Spears was going to convert and marry me.  What are the chances that it is wrong about this one too?
 
