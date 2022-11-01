 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of brand new underground alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #019. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
    More: Live  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Nov 2022 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hello
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This has been the thingy for the last few days...now it can be yours, too.

XTC - Dear God
Youtube p554R-Jq43A
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lovethispic.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiya, kids!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it but exhausted from the long run to get here from the other thread
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.


Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.


I aspire to needing something to distract me from a dull project. Spent way too much time just aimlessly clicking around in a very dull project last night before finally giving in and admitting I wasn't actually going to accomplish anything useful. Couldn't even blame the cats for distracting me.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]


Difficulty: I'm using them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]

Difficulty: I'm using them.
[Fark user image 425x566]


let me guess....as pincushions
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]

Difficulty: I'm using them.
[Fark user image 425x566]

let me guess....as pincushions


That's what the couch arm is for.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]

Difficulty: I'm using them.
[Fark user image 425x566]

let me guess....as pincushions

That's what the couch arm is for.


Once upon a time -

A friend was sewing a button on a shirt while sitting on the bed, and poked the needle into the mattress when he was done, just like always.

This time, it was a waterbed.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
YAY! Cheekface!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

Do what I'm doing, dance with your fingers.

[media.tenor.com image 220x220]

Difficulty: I'm using them.
[Fark user image 425x566]

let me guess....as pincushions

That's what the couch arm is for.

Once upon a time -

A friend was sewing a button on a shirt while sitting on the bed, and poked the needle into the mattress when he was done, just like always.

This time, it was a waterbed.


My first apartment was a sublet that came with a bunch of furniture, including a waterbed, which my then-boyfriend and I found intimidating. NO STITCHING ON THE WATERBED was an early rule. We didn't wait around to learn the hard way.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

I aspire to needing something to distract me from a dull project. Spent way too much time just aimlessly clicking around in a very dull project last night before finally giving in and admitting I wasn't actually going to accomplish anything useful. Couldn't even blame the cats for distracting me.


I just finished a ridonkulous project with so much stress leftover that I haven't slept since Sunday. Handing out Halloween candy last night was... interesting.

/gonna pass out soon
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Er, today's show isn't going to be too lively, is it? I'm trying to get a very dull project out of the way here, and it won't help if I keep getting up to dance.

I aspire to needing something to distract me from a dull project. Spent way too much time just aimlessly clicking around in a very dull project last night before finally giving in and admitting I wasn't actually going to accomplish anything useful. Couldn't even blame the cats for distracting me.

I just finished a ridonkulous project with so much stress leftover that I haven't slept since Sunday. Handing out Halloween candy last night was... interesting.

/gonna pass out soon


You managed to scare the kids without having to wear a costume?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.