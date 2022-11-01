 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from New Order, The Glove, Gary Newman, The Stranglers, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #406. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
19
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everyone.
Show starts an hour earlier this week over here
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hi everyone.
Show starts an hour earlier this week over here


I noticed this.....a tad tricky, but made it...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

make sure you catch the top of the show for a major programming announcement.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. I will be here or not, depending on how the day's errands go.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hullo, here, barely.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh wow!
Happy Feet's on the telly.
Full penguin mode indeed
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aria Chatting up a spider

She speaks!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kittehs set to "sun." Standing by...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd concede defeat Claudia. You're not going to cover much in 10 minutes
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*Numan

/numan
//NUMAN! NUMAN! *sinks putt*
///aww
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Make your mind up Claudia.

lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here and standing by for the announcement
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 482x810]


I feel seen.

/lol
 
