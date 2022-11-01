 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Porcelain dolls were a status symbol of the Victorian era, even though their black, lifeless eyes resemble those of a shark as it comes right at ya   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And that terrible, pitiful scream you hear, standing in grandma's parlor with those dolls staring down from inside her glass cabinets... that scream is your own.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Victorian creepy dolls beat the pineapples that were the "thing" during the Stuart Restoration. At least they didn't get all stinky and moldy after hanging out on the mantle too long.

Personally, I'm hoping my line of pronoun diverse cod pieces are the next craze. "Show off your flair down there!"
 
Danack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could be worse. They could be able to speak.
Edison's talking dolls: child's toy or stuff of nightmares
Youtube _bgXH7U2Ja0
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My mom turned a hobby of restoring her old dolls into a decent business. It was crazy how many old, rich people have 100+ year old dolls that are worth a lot of money. Her collection alone is worth a few hundred thousand.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyway, we delivered the bomb.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Calehedron: My mom turned a hobby of restoring her old dolls into a decent business. It was crazy how many old, rich people have 100+ year old dolls that are worth a lot of money. Her collection alone is worth a few hundred thousand.


A few hundred thousand what? Captured souls of the damned?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Calehedron: My mom turned a hobby of restoring her old dolls into a decent business. It was crazy how many old, rich people have 100+ year old dolls that are worth a lot of money. Her collection alone is worth a few hundred thousand.

A few hundred thousand what? Captured souls of the damned?


Well played. My wife would agree with that sentiment. She thinks it is creepy the way some of them are staged throughout their house.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
