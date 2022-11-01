 Skip to content
(Patch)   Seven Hump Wump wins trophy in Halloween costume contest, required 3 generations of a family to make it work   (patch.com) divider line
    Hook, Wendy Darling, Peter and Wendy, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Brian Gregg Memorial Park kids, Captain Hook, Peter Pan in Scarlet  
Derek Force
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is my math wrong?  I'm only counting 5 humps
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
johnwhowell.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a deep pull.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And yet we only had 5 trick or treaters last night, and now I'm stuck with nearly 16 lbs. of candy.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Is my math wrong?  I'm only counting 5 humps


Mr. Gump has the seven hump Wump.  We have a Wump with just one hump.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Least popular costume: Two Pump Chump.
media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Is my math wrong?  I'm only counting 5 humps


There's another pair of legs mostly hidden behind the 2nd person, but that would still only make 6.

The seven hump Wump creature comes from the Dr. Seuss book One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next year it's the yink that drinks pink ink.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Derek Force: Is my math wrong?  I'm only counting 5 humps


You forgot the two humps I gave your mother last night, Trebek.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This thread is now camels!
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Is my math wrong?  I'm only counting 5 humps


This is PA, we should just be proud they were able to get close to the correct number when counting.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
animalhype.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK last one.  I promise...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image image 272x367]


That's what I thought too, but its a dr suess reference
 
