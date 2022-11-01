 Skip to content
(CNN)   Breaking: CNN reporters have uncovered a groundbreaking deal on Crest whitestrips   (cnn.com) divider line
30
1566 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 9:19 AM (41 minutes ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pathetic.  I actually had more respect for them when they were obsessed with missing planes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: obsessed with missing planes.


and little girls who fell into wells...

and Ford Bronco's
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if i have fillings, will i have little yellow spots on my teeth
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the best report CNN has done in decades.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Call me when there's a sale at Penny's.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is the best report CNN has done in decades.


eh, I enjoyed when Anthony Bodain went to have breakfast at a Waffle House.

"Now, I see why people come here, they know what to expect."
 
Plissken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't the "Deals" section explicitly advertising? I don't think they're trying to pass this off as news.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WHAT A SCOOP
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By Grabthar's hammer, what a savings.
 
ditka80
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: RodneyToady: obsessed with missing planes.

and little girls who fell into wells...

and Ford Bronco's


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since it's on CNN, I now doubt the existence of Crest White Strips, sales offers and teeth...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: NewportBarGuy: This is the best report CNN has done in decades.

eh, I enjoyed when Anthony Bodain went to have breakfast at a Waffle House.

"Now, I see why people come here, they know what to expect."


Fantastic episode.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CNN knows how to reach the White nationalist
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: steklo: NewportBarGuy: This is the best report CNN has done in decades.

eh, I enjoyed when Anthony Bodain went to have breakfast at a Waffle House.

"Now, I see why people come here, they know what to expect."

Fantastic episode.


The one with him on Archer was also really good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fantastic episode.


I thought so. I'm a fan of Waffle House and I enjoyed every minute of that segment.

I was somewhat reminded of the last scene in "Big Night" where the chef realizing their restaurant has to close, makes an omelet.  Speaks volumes.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They also regularly do Amazon advertisements in the form of articles
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"CNN Underscored" has always been ads. If Subby's just learning this, well, bless his heart.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is an amazing service that Chicken Noodle News© is performing for their readership - for FREE! Finding these kinds of deals is not for the fainthearted. You could go to a thousand stores and never see this kind of bargain, so I think we should all pause and reflect on just what a great organization CNN has become since it was taken over by that fascist pig conservative republican right-wing stand-your-ground bootstrapper named Licht.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/CNN is a registered trademark of the American Nazi Party
//Offer not valid in states with enforceable consumer fraud statutes
///We're all gonna die soon
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Plissken: Isn't the "Deals" section explicitly advertising? I don't think they're trying to pass this off as news.


This. It's a whole section for reviews and deals.

JFC, they need to make money. Just install another ad blocker or something. That'll show 'em!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Call me when there's a sale at Penny's.


Who do you think they are? Good Morning America?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Call me when there's a sale at Penny's.


But Leon's getting laaaaaarger!!!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: This is an amazing service that Chicken Noodle News© is performing for their readership - for FREE! Finding these kinds of deals is not for the fainthearted. You could go to a thousand stores and never see this kind of bargain, so I think we should all pause and reflect on just what a great organization CNN has become since it was taken over by that fascist pig conservative republican right-wing stand-your-ground bootstrapper named Licht.

[Fark user image 300x464]

/CNN is a registered trademark of the American Nazi Party
//Offer not valid in states with enforceable consumer fraud statutes
///We're all gonna die soon


OK, hold on.  I'm totally confuzzled now.  I thought FOX was the savage, right-wing fascist, MSNBC was the banner-waving communist, and CNN was the greedy arms merchant that sold to both sides.  Did all that change?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, what's Fox News selling?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They have a whole section of their website that is product recommendations and reviews.  They have for quite a long time now.
 
