 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Sheriffs deny they targeted a bus from an HBCU on the Interstate for a search. Claim they ALWAYS have a drug sniffing dog with them when they pull a bus over for "improper lane change:"   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Police, Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina, South Carolina, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, United States, South Carolina sheriffs, Sheriff  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 9:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually from watching Live PD and its follow up show it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.
And the dog alerts 98% of the time, yet drugs are found less than 50% of the time
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We aren't sniffing around.
That's what the dogs are for
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.


I've noticed that a lot on that show. Seems whoever and wherever they pull someone over, there's weed involved.

I'm amazed how many times it's happened in South Carolina to be honest with you. It's an illegal state for weed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing has changed in the south. They are still extremely racist. They just aren't as open about their racism as they used to be...well they weren't until TFG came along anyway and normalized it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Actually from watching Live PD and its follow up show it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.
And the dog alerts 98% of the time, yet drugs are found less than 50% of the time


50% certainty works for bombing weddings in Pakistan. Should be fine for searching cars without a warrant.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The hyperbole from the college president doesn't bolster her case.

But the stop does look like a fishing expedition.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: spongeboob: it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.

I've noticed that a lot on that show. Seems whoever and wherever they pull someone over, there's weed involved.

I'm amazed how many times it's happened in South Carolina to be honest with you. It's an illegal state for weed.


there were multiple lawsuits against that show saying that the cops would threaten to arrest motorists if they refused consent to search or if the refused to sign the producer's release forms so their interaction could be shown on the show
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Surprisingly not a repeat from May.

Cops Searched a Bus Carrying Black College Athletes With a Drug-Sniffing Dog
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
South Carolina cops hold presser to confess they messed up. They clearly should have shot at least 3 passengers for being black in south Carolina.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"President Dillard said they were searched by blood-thirsty dogs. There was one dog; he was on a leash. Students were never even close to that dog,"

Yeah but what about the blood-thirsty dogs holding the leash?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Sheriffs deny..."

Bullsh*t. Sheriffs lie.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Two different Shriff's departments and a drug dog were involved in a lane change violation that resulted in a warning?

Yeah this was a "revenue -raising" stop and they were looking for some sweet sweet cash to "impound" after they found an ounce of weed in someone's bag,
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The hyperbole from the college president doesn't bolster her case.

But the stop does look like a fishing expedition.


We're relying on the cops accuracy that she used the statement bloodthirsty dogs. The quotes from her are perfectly reasonable, in fact rather restrained, for the BS minorities and especially black folks have to put up with in the world's greatest democracy.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The targeting charge seems to fall flat with this type of bus. You can't see through the side windows, so how could race have been determined?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: spongeboob: it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.

I've noticed that a lot on that show. Seems whoever and wherever they pull someone over, there's weed involved.

I'm amazed how many times it's happened in South Carolina to be honest with you. It's an illegal state for weed.


My favorite was on Live PD
They pulled over this guy because he didn't have a front license plate, even though the state the car was registered in does not dispense two license plates.
He refused permission to search
They walk the dog around who alerts, the guy loudly proclaims that the handler influenced the dog to alert
So now they have probable cause to search, the only thing they find is some CBD supplements, the cop reads it allowed and says it contains illegal substances right in the ingredients, then he re-reads it and realizes it says no illegal  substances
But he decides they are going to confiscate it anyway to have the lab test it to be sure

Your tax dollars at work
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magorn: there were multiple lawsuits against that show saying that the cops would threaten to arrest motorists if they refused consent to search or if the refused to sign the producer's release forms so their interaction could be shown on the show


There's a law against not signing broadcasting waivers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cops always lie.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Actually from watching Live PD and its follow up show it appears most traffic stops now do involve either an immediate consent to a search or a walk around the vehicle with a dog.
And the dog alerts 98% of the time, yet drugs are found less than 50% of the time


Yet another reason to legalize drugs, it will return significant 4th amendment protections to the citizenry.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure the video collaborates one of these versions. I'm sure there IS tons of video. Or was.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KCinPA: The targeting charge seems to fall flat with this type of bus. You can't see through the side windows, so how could race have been determined?


Your performance art in dumb continues unabated. Congrats.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The hyperbole from the college president doesn't bolster her case.

But the stop does look like a fishing expedition.


How else are you supposed to catch fish?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.