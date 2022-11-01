 Skip to content
(CNN)   You know, I'm starting to think these Iran Government fellas are a bunch of real assholes   (cnn.com)
    Nuclear weapon, Russia, Unmanned aerial vehicle, Ukraine, Iranian drones, Ballistic missile, Weapon, Ukrainians  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran you might need those weapons to use against your own people
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.


If the missiles aren't aimed at Israel they don't care.

Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/israels-balancing-act-between-russia-and-the-west-complicated-by-russias-use-of-iranian-drones
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.


Would be a shame if the transport had some form of unknown accident.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know how to fix all of this.

Quite simple really.

Keep putting ecstasy into the middle east's drinking water.

I'll stop by to pick up my nobel peace prize as soon as I book my flight.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Be a shame if those ships just took on too much water in a very rapid pace.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.

If the missiles aren't aimed at Israel they don't care.

Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/israels-balancing-act-between-russia-and-the-west-complicated-by-russias-use-of-iranian-drones


Israel hasn't officially picked a side, but they've sided with Putin
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All the Iranian people have to do to end the sanctions crippling their economy is to give the Mullah's running the gov the Ceausescu treatment. And if that economic windfall from sanctions ending isn't enough, it can't be that hard to build a pipe from Iran that plugs into the one leaving Azerbaijan and into Europe. They can take over the bulk of Russia's gas business in the EU.

Also... w/o the Mullahs, Iran will prob look like a better ally to manage oil prices than Saudi Arabia. So getting rid of the Mullahs is also stigging it to the Saudis.

I really can't think of a single reason why keeping the Mullahs around makes sense.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every story needs villains.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.

Would be a shame if the transport had some form of unknown accident.


It's a valid military target.

It should be treated as such.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when Russia would send weapons to smaller countries for proxy wars with the West? Now those countries are sending weapons to Russia.

Pitiful.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Walker: KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.

If the missiles aren't aimed at Israel they don't care.

Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/israels-balancing-act-between-russia-and-the-west-complicated-by-russias-use-of-iranian-drones

Israel hasn't officially picked a side, but they've sided with Putin


Yeah they are getting mighty saddle sore from riding the fence, but in essence they support Putin.  Fark them.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?


Iran and Russia are getting crushed by sanctions, Russia has pledged to vastly increase trade with Iran. So, in short, money.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?


1. They hate America
2. They're assholes

Thank you for coming to my TED talk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.


It's because they aren't using them inside of Russia territory.
 
adj_m
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh weird, it's almost like the US blew up all their diplomatic leverage with Iran by abandoning the nuclear deal while Trump was in office, forcing them to work closer with Russia. Sure was convenient timing for Putin, but why would the GOP do that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: Mr. Tweedy: Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.

It's because they aren't using them inside of Russia territory.


Um,

'Ukraine attack helicopters blast oil depot' INSIDE Russia as hero pilots strike back against Putin
Youtube YJ1PDP28iHI
 
lefty248
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kbronsito: All the Iranian people have to do to end the sanctions crippling their economy is to give the Mullah's running the gov the Ceausescu treatment. And if that economic windfall from sanctions ending isn't enough, it can't be that hard to build a pipe from Iran that plugs into the one leaving Azerbaijan and into Europe. They can take over the bulk of Russia's gas business in the EU.

Also... w/o the Mullahs, Iran will prob look like a better ally to manage oil prices than Saudi Arabia. So getting rid of the Mullahs is also stigging it to the Saudis.

I really can't think of a single reason why keeping the Mullahs around makes sense.


Unless you are a mullah!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay, years and years and years ago I saw a documentary about Iran pre-revolution, and how in the 60's and 70's they were becoming very progressive and whatnot, and they were a fully functioning modern society prior and I remember being extremely fascinated by it. It covered Iran from the end of WWII to the revolution. Anyone have any idea what it was called? I'd love to see it again.
 
special20
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if Ukraine has a submarine?

Pretty sure with allied global tracking the fellas could send a fish or two at the ship carrying the missile cargo.

/puts the bong back down
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.

If the missiles aren't aimed at Israel they don't care.

Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/israels-balancing-act-between-russia-and-the-west-complicated-by-russias-use-of-iranian-drones


They would be if Russia was paying for them in fissionable material.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably sending them back some SCUDs that they bought from them 30 years ago.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lefty248: kbronsito: All the Iranian people have to do to end the sanctions crippling their economy is to give the Mullah's running the gov the Ceausescu treatment. And if that economic windfall from sanctions ending isn't enough, it can't be that hard to build a pipe from Iran that plugs into the one leaving Azerbaijan and into Europe. They can take over the bulk of Russia's gas business in the EU.

Also... w/o the Mullahs, Iran will prob look like a better ally to manage oil prices than Saudi Arabia. So getting rid of the Mullahs is also stigging it to the Saudis.

I really can't think of a single reason why keeping the Mullahs around makes sense.

Unless you are a mullah!


Or a mullahfarker.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?


Favor with the Russians so they get better air defense systems and Syria locked out to Israel. It's going to be funny as shiat when Israel spent all this time worrying about upsetting Russia and loses their fun strikes anyway.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?


Nations often export weapons for no other reason that they like money.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a bonus - Iranian drones apparently are using civilian-grade stolen Rotax engines - Same Type Of Rotax Engines Used In Iranian Drones Targeted In Bizarre Theft Wave (Updated) (thedrive.com)
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: KRSESQ: Hey, Israel: some nice, fat, juicy targets just over yonder.

Just sayin'.

Would be a shame if the transport had some form of unknown accident.


Perhaps a cigarette-related accident?
 
basicstock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It seems they have a large stockpile of extra missiles to send...
static1.1.sqspcdn.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kbronsito: All the Iranian people have to do to end the sanctions crippling their economy is to give the Mullah's running the gov the Ceausescu treatment. And if that economic windfall from sanctions ending isn't enough, it can't be that hard to build a pipe from Iran that plugs into the one leaving Azerbaijan and into Europe. They can take over the bulk of Russia's gas business in the EU.

Also... w/o the Mullahs, Iran will prob look like a better ally to manage oil prices than Saudi Arabia. So getting rid of the Mullahs is also stigging it to the Saudis.

I really can't think of a single reason why keeping the Mullahs around makes sense.


What the news stories don't show, and what everyone overlooks, is that Iran is moar than just its cities.  There is a large population in the countryside that fully supports the mullets because they, 1) prop up businesses and regional governors, ii) emphasizes the misogynist lifestyle of husbands and fathers and, c) provides employment for sons in the form of military and al Quds service.

As long as there are followers in the countryside, the mullets in the capital will always have power.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: steklo: Mr. Tweedy: Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.

It's because they aren't using them inside of Russia territory.

Um,

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJ1PDP28iHI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


They aren't using them inside Russian territory enough.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shatner.jpg:  why does Russia need Iranian weapons?

Seems like the Russians should have tons of weapons in storage.  In case NATO/Uncle Sam got stupid.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Shatner.jpg:  why does Russia need Iranian weapons?

Seems like the Russians should have tons of weapons in storage.  In case NATO/Uncle Sam got stupid.



Hmmm, maybe they don't work.  Maybe they, in fact, never worked from the beginning.

Wouldn't be the first time the Russians simply built stuff, or did stuff, because they had a deadline to meet their quotas.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought Drew was finally going to recognize the unrest in Iran.  Silly me, their brown people so who cares, right Fark!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: steklo: Mr. Tweedy: Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.

It's because they aren't using them inside of Russia territory.

Um,

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJ1PDP28iHI]


Until I hear Ukraine has entered Moscow, they haven't invaded.

They seriously need to at least use guerilla tactics in Moscow. Bring the war to their god-damn front doorstep.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine should invade Russian full-tilt. Put Putin on the defense. I bet lots of Russian areas would welcome Ukraine control, especially now.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Ukraine should invade Russian full-tilt. Put Putin on the defense. I bet lots of Russian areas would welcome Ukraine control, especially now.


The problem I've seen is that the regions most likely to rebel are way on the other side of the Ukrainian front.
 
CCNP
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt Trump knew how bad the Iranians were when he was sanctioning them and killing their Generals.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Mr. Tweedy: Between Russian-made, Iranian-made, and Chinese-made weapons, I'm not sure how Ukraine hasn't won this war just using slingshots.

It's because they aren't using them inside of Russia territory.


Time to start.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moroning: I thought Drew was finally going to recognize the unrest in Iran.  Silly me, their brown people so who cares, right Fark!


Username and so on
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: All the Iranian people have to do to end the sanctions crippling their economy is to give the Mullah's running the gov the Ceausescu treatment. And if that economic windfall from sanctions ending isn't enough, it can't be that hard to build a pipe from Iran that plugs into the one leaving Azerbaijan and into Europe. They can take over the bulk of Russia's gas business in the EU.

Also... w/o the Mullahs, Iran will prob look like a better ally to manage oil prices than Saudi Arabia. So getting rid of the Mullahs is also stigging it to the Saudis.

I really can't think of a single reason why keeping the Mullahs around makes sense.


Do you think its possable to depose the mullahs and not have factional strife?  Not sure it would get to civil war, but.... folks not use to democracy, sometimes have trouble making that transition.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Iranian Gov ain't fellas. Fellers maybe, not fellas, sorry
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I blame religion.

If it's not "my god is better than your god" then it's "our god sasy to live life like this, what? don't like it? Lifetime prison term for you"
 
King Keepo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?

1. They hate America
2. They're assholes

Thank you for coming to my TED talk


Money, rocketry and nuclear stuff. Precious metals maybe? Certainly not oil and gas, Iran has no need of those and I can't think of anything else Russia has to offer.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CCNP: I seriously doubt Trump knew how bad the Iranians were when he was sanctioning them and killing their Generals.


Donnie knows more about being bad then any General.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

special20: I wonder if Ukraine has a submarine?

Pretty sure with allied global tracking the fellas could send a fish or two at the ship carrying the missile cargo.

/puts the bong back down


Kinda
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/ukrainian-navy-scuttled-its-flagship-prevent-its-capture-201072
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see no advantage here to Iran at all.  What do they gain by getting involved?


Russia and Iran AGAINST THE WORLLLLD. It shows how pathetically desperate PooTin actually is.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: CCNP: I seriously doubt Trump knew how bad the Iranians were when he was sanctioning them and killing their Generals.

Donnie knows more about being bad at everything then any General.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.