(BBC-US)   First they came for the ravers, and I did not speak out, because I didn't like the oontz oontz oontz oontz oontz oontz oontz oontz   (bbc.com) divider line
70
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Critics asked why the government had targeted young ravers but had ignored a fascist march at the weekend by 2,000 black-clad supporters of Italy's wartime dictator, Benito Mussolini.

Critics who are suddenly unavailable for comment.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, a nation silently asks itself "What have we done?"
And will keep doing it anyway until national tragedy forces a change.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help us Kevin Bacon, you're out only hope!
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The ravers had planned to stay until Tuesday but left the disused warehouse in northern Modena without trouble and witnesses said they tidied up behind them."

And they cleaned up after themselves! That's just evil
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great way to start up a populist uprising.

Start arresting young people for being young.

Hope it works.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Uhn Tiss Uhn Tiss Uhn Tiss (Explicit) [Official Video]
Youtube 89tgpzE4qkY
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Electrify: Help us Kevin Bacon, you're out only hope!


Whoa, Milo.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy is weird. Raves will not only continue; they will thrive as an anti-fascist movement.

PLUR, ya dumbshiats.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad Italy is finally focusing on the real important things.

And they wonder why their country has become such a joke. Electing a fascist isn't going to change that.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about light switch raves?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ho fatto installare quell'interruttore della luce per te in modo da poter spegnere e accendere le luci, non così potresti avere i rave dell'interruttore della luce.

/admittedly google translation, so it's probably terrible.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
V.I.M. - Maggie's Last Party
Youtube P1opP7tNLzg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claudio PRC | HÖR - Jul 22 / 2022
Youtube 87y49RmWJeg

Italian deep techno is actually pretty mellow and relaxing.  Quiet oontzes.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see this was the highest priority for the new government. They'll have the trains running on time shortly.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can I still play with my Cinco I-Jammer?

I Jammer
Youtube NTNXQH8SEMo
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All funded and supported by Putin's money. But he's totally in Ukraine to fight Nazis 🙄
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they have one of those silent raves where everyone gets a bluetooth headset to listen the same music? You can have one of those anywhere. A library, public park, or underpass are prime locations.
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
sunsawed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
IN AMERICA, OUR FASCISTS ARE ALWAYS RAVING!
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As an oldskool raver, I like some of the directions it has taken over the years...

Full On Psytrance Mix: Xtreme Dementia #1
Youtube 2y9LJ23ZeNM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But her past came under further scrutiny when she appointed a new deputy minister who had provoked uproar several years ago when a picture emerged of him wearing a Nazi swastika on his right arm. Galeazzo Bignami, who is part of her Brothers of Italy movement, said on Monday he felt "profound shame" over the pictures taken in 2005.

You know, I feel profound shame over many things in my past. I can safely say I never wore a swastika armband nor had fascist thoughts nor feelings in 2005!

/At that time I was dancing at the Goth club night Albion/Batcave in NYC
//Felt shame that I didn't buy that long velvet black coat with dark purple satin lining at Religious Sex (Yes, that really was the store's name) that day when the store was still open, came back two weeks later to purchase that coat only find the store had closed down and disappeared
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 386x269]


I was at a show at red rocks where the wind kept blowing the guy's computer shut. They eventually had to duct tape it open. I was entertained.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But on the positive side, this will prevent a crushing event with 100+ dead.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This is a great way to start up a populist uprising.

Start arresting young people for being young.

Hope it works.


no, the recent election of the fascists was the only populist uprising that will be allowed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: [media-amazon.com image 850x396]


oh, dear god, I've got to try those.

been eating these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
lol like what, 25 years late on this one italian fascists.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
U.S.U.R.A. - Open Your Mind [Official Video]
Youtube TPFAYIr8z2I
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's ok.  Ravers are pretty accustomed to things being criminalized.  Raves....find a way.

I'd wager the budding fascists in the Mussolini rally didn't clean up after themselves.
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [YouTube video: Claudio PRC | HÖR - Jul 22 / 2022]
Italian deep techno is actually pretty mellow and relaxing.  Quiet oontzes.


I'm partial to Donato Dozzy.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: the wind kept blowing the guy's computer shut


I would've been amused too.

I was in Florence Italy in 1988 and went to a bar and was happy to hear live music. So I head toward the back and there's a guy with a Steinberger headless guitar, and a lap-top. First time I've ever seen that and it sounded like a whole god-damned band was playing. It was then I realized technology and music had forged a new future.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At what point does the EU start to give Italy the side eye?
 
chawco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, I super don't want to support anything that an ultra right wing government is doing, but it sounds like they just showed up at an abandoned warehouse and started partying. That's kind of not awesome, especially if it's a three-day party with super loud music that everyone else has to listen to me. fark that.

Go home kids.

Yes I'm old.

Yes I hate texhno/trance/etc
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: As an oldskool raver, I like some of the directions it has taken over the years...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2y9LJ23ZeNM]


DJ Rush and Chris Liebing were some of my favs when I lived in Germany. Loved Stammheim and U60311!

DJ Rush - Get on up (Chris Liebing mix)
Youtube i12Sywhprmc


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy6NunIej2c
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: Yes I hate texhno/trance/etc



Iggy Pop n'aime pas la Techno ! - Iggy Pop hates Techno (2007)
Youtube jOLzCsn2h-w
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Family Guy Stewie: Ncncnc Why'd you stop?
Youtube AyWoF6fwnpQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Underworld & Iggy Pop - Bells & Circles
Youtube KmJWD9jQvhc
 
Cormee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: U.S.U.R.A. - Open Your Mind [Official Video]]


Such a great farking tune, it has to be close to 30 years old now 🤯
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm wearing kandy bracelets at work and I disapprove of this.

I've gotten back into Orbital and Prodigy lately (kicking it oldschool). Ordered myself a sunwheel too, just because. That said, Excision is jaw dropping and has gotten onto my bucket list.


EXCISION | Opening For The Evolution Tour 2020 | HD 1080p (Tacoma Dome)
Youtube adxGcJfbfVc


/seeing Wardruna next week, front row orchestra seat
//also really into Carbon Based Lifeforms lately
///eccentric
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: Qellaqan: the wind kept blowing the guy's computer shut

I would've been amused too.

I was in Florence Italy in 1988 and went to a bar and was happy to hear live music. So I head toward the back and there's a guy with a Steinberger headless guitar, and a lap-top. First time I've ever seen that and it sounded like a whole god-damned band was playing. It was then I realized technology and music had forged a new future.


Every time the guy would start feeling the beat and put his hands on the air, womp, the computer would shut. Natural amphitheaters channel more than just sound!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: [media-amazon.com image 850x396]


The Stickmen - Boots & Cats (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7I73SGyUTsM
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cormee: LewDux: [YouTube video: U.S.U.R.A. - Open Your Mind [Official Video]]

Such a great farking tune, it has to be close to 30 years old now 🤯


1993... it's 29 🤯
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chawco: Yes I hate texhno/trance/etc


Carbon based lifeforms live, full set At Psy-Fi 2017.
Youtube pnXipRdb9ps


Speaking as someone who usually self describes as a metalhead... why tho?

/plur
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: But on the positive side, this will prevent a crushing event with 100+ dead.


The only time I have been scared of a possible 'crushing event' at a rave was after the police showed up
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On my playlist...
Because it's awesome.
STS9 - Awesome Remix ﹥ Menacer ﹥ Ramone & Emiglio (Live @ Red Rocks 2018)
Youtube 1YJN5j5uXmU
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In a related story, glo-stick stocks have plummeted.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: barefoot2008: But on the positive side, this will prevent a crushing event with 100+ dead.

The only time I have been scared of a possible 'crushing event' at a rave was after the police showed up


Daft Punk - Revolution 909 (Official Music Video Remastered)
Youtube uURB-vo9rZ4
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Electrify: Help us Kevin Bacon, you're out only hope!

Whoa, Milo.


Nobody puts Baby in a corner.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: On my playlist...
Because it's awesome.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1YJN5j5uXmU]


Le Peuple De l'Herbe - La Musique Electronique
Youtube N0apNfX4BGk
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: chawco: Yes I hate texhno/trance/etc

[YouTube video: Carbon based lifeforms live, full set At Psy-Fi 2017.]

Speaking as someone who usually self describes as a metalhead... why tho?

/plur


Just not my vibe. Repeatative. I can see how people like it, I'm unlikely to get into it. Though my tastes have changed a lot as I grew (also lifelong metal head), e.g. listening to LCD sound system right now, which 25 year old me (Ska for life!) Would have never been into.
 
