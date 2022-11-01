 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Anti-capitalist squatters take over the Amsterdam home of a Russian oligarch, but he should be able to find another on Yandex since he owns it. Or at least find a sexy home costume. Wait I'm thinking of something else   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, how bootstrappy of them.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-capitalist, yet they live in a house in the capital.  Interedasting.
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That fridge is gonna be empty and that billionaire is gonna be pi$$ed when he gets home.

And that's about it.

Billionaire money is different than squatter money.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An American communist and a Russian capitalist?
First Clip: Ruben OSTLUND's TRIANGLE OF SADNESS [Cannes]
Youtube L2rRBkgIr38
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am not somewhere where I can do a search for "sexy Russian oligarch costume," but once I am....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NL's version of Sovereign Citizens, eh?

/ Better than trashing paintings
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope the Netherlands has adverse possession as a concept. I'm picturing the loveliest scenario right now.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from 1917.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know if squatting in the home of a powerful Russian oligarch is a smart idea. The tea they keep in stock is very unhealthy, the windows are quite unsafe, and the elevators have very deep shafts, are highly suspect in safety records, and the emergency bullet pit to stop your fall at the bottom has been known to carry traces of polomium.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This at least makes more sense than throwing soup at paintings.
 
