(Daily Mail)   We joke about airlines charging bathroom fees and sitting in seats fees, but looks like at least one airline charges a wheelchair fee and made someone crawl off a plane when they refused to pay it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporate would like you to suppress your humanity. Cool?

Cool.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly not RyanAir....
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.


Australia to Thailand and a language barrier was involved. So no, no ADA/ACLU on this one, bit there will be multiple lawyers/barristers involved shortly.
/Are they barristers in Australia, or did they drop that when England told them to Fark Off?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.


You would hope, but I have a feeling that the legal department was consulted before the airline put in this fee and may have somehow come up with a way to commit this asshattery and cause lawsuits against that asshattery to be unsuccessful.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the DAILY MAIL!
There are no such things as airlines or airplanes or wheelchairs or people.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Target Builder: I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.

You would hope, but I have a feeling that the legal department was consulted before the airline put in this fee and may have somehow come up with a way to commit this asshattery and cause lawsuits against that asshattery to be unsuccessful.


Per TFA there's no fee, just a very stupid and presumably very recently unemployed flight attendant crew.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

Australia to Thailand and a language barrier was involved. So no, no ADA/ACLU on this one, bit there will be multiple lawyers/barristers involved shortly.
/Are they barristers in Australia, or did they drop that when England told them to Fark Off?


SIN to BKK.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh now everyone hates capitalism.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know the person at the airline who thought this was a good idea probably drives a Ford Taurus.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: different countries have different laws.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.


That's pathetic to sue for.

First I was like "wow, she's lucky, free plane ticket". If she decides to sue, then I'll jus consider her a leech.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: those who are incompetent don't care; those who care don't know how to be competent.

Is the body occupying a certain role/position warm and breathing?  Carry on.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Target Builder: I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.

You would hope, but I have a feeling that the legal department was consulted before the airline put in this fee and may have somehow come up with a way to commit this asshattery and cause lawsuits against that asshattery to be unsuccessful.


What fee?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: ajgeek: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

Australia to Thailand and a language barrier was involved. So no, no ADA/ACLU on this one, bit there will be multiple lawyers/barristers involved shortly.
/Are they barristers in Australia, or did they drop that when England told them to Fark Off?

SIN to BKK.


Oops, sorry. Yes, that's correct. Singapore to Bangkok, not Sydney.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedumbone: This just in: different countries have different laws.


Handle checks out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured if anyone was forced to drag themselves along the ground and they were going to Bangkok, it would have a man.

/window seat please
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: This just in: those who are incompetent don't care; those who care don't know how to be competent.

Is the body occupying a certain role/position warm and breathing?  Carry on.


Got it. Language barrier? The woman was using a wheelchair to get on the plane, obviously someone's language doesn't include the words "let's call ahead and make sure we have a wheelchair to get her off the plane."
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably Thai staff who are used to nickel and diming everyone
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size

could have been worse
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Surprisingly not RyanAir....


That was my first guess, then Spirit Air.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [mediaproxy.salon.com image 850x564]
could have been worse


Damnit!
Was going to make a similar joke, but you did it with a puture
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Attention whore makes huge scene to avoid small fee,
Film at 11:00.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd refuse to pay a small fee in order to get a seven or eight figure payday.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thailand doesn't strike me as a place that us wheelchair accessible. Just setting expectations when she landed.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can we please stop linking DailyFail?

Although, it seems like, for clickbaity attention, other articles are doing the same thing.

Wheelchairs are not stored on planes. You use a wheelchair to bring the person to the plane, and then you take it away.  Then when you arrive a wheelchair at the new airport is then brought down.   Due to some weird reason, they seemingly did not have a wheelchair available in the airport to bring down to her.

Either they were all being used or they needed a special kind of wheelchair... I can't remember exactly what it was.  I remember reading this on an older article that I can't find anymore.

It was not a freaking fee thing.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Probably Thai staff who are used to nickel and diming everyone


What makes you say that Thai staff are used to nickle and diming everyone?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.


Americans sure say some dumb shiat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

Americans sure say some dumb shiat.


Thank you for your insightful comment. You sure is smart. I wisht I was smart, like you.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Going to visit mom the airfare was over $700, train was a bit over $200, about the same as driving.  Amtrak it is.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Attention whore makes huge scene to avoid small fee,
Film at 11:00.


Umm ... no.  Attempting to charge someone to use a wheelchair to get off the plane is degrading and humiliating.  I can't imagine that it's actually the policy of any airline anywhere.

And I don't care what kind of language barrier these stewardesses had - there is no excuse for their conduct.  They saw her use a wheelchair to get ON the plane, right?  I don't care if the woman is speaking Swahili - it's obvious she need a wheelchair to get off the plane if she used one to get on. He legs didn't magically get better during the flight.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.


no, ADA is US law not international.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.


no. this didnt happen in the US.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What I want to know is how the other passengers didn't step up and offer to carry her.

Presumably there were some people behind her. At a minimum, helping her would mean they would disembark faster. So they just stood there and watched her crawl her way off the plane?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Attention whore makes huge scene to avoid small fee,
Film at 11:00.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake3988: Can we please stop linking DailyFail?



No, sorry. People on Fark can't use the internet correctly, and are defeated by paywalls, so we can only link to Twitter links of actual news, or MSN/Yahoo/whatever redirects of actual news, or awful sites like the Fail.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Americans make many assumptions about accommodations & accessibility in other countries. Even if they have laws on then books, they may be more loosely applied & without a travel companion, and/or money & planning ahead, you can end up in dangerous situations. Hell, even here in the US its an issue.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Russ1642: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

Americans sure say some dumb shiat.

Thank you for your insightful comment. You sure is smart. I wisht I was smart, like you.


EVERY article that has fark all to do with the US comes with a bunch of farkers talking claiming their constitution and other laws somehow apply. It's ridiculous and needs to be called out EVERY time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: DarkSoulNoHope: Target Builder: I assume someone in their legal department spent a good while screaming in their office after this call came in and has spent most of their time since screaming down the phone at everyone remotely involved.

You would hope, but I have a feeling that the legal department was consulted before the airline put in this fee and may have somehow come up with a way to commit this asshattery and cause lawsuits against that asshattery to be unsuccessful.

What fee?


I read the headline without reading the article.

/To be fair to me though, it is the Daily Fail
 
johndalek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fly cheap airlines, get cheap service
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Beokitten: Americans make many assumptions about accommodations & accessibility in other countries. Even if they have laws on then books, they may be more loosely applied & without a travel companion, and/or money & planning ahead, you can end up in dangerous situations. Hell, even here in the US its an issue.


Yes, only Americans use wheelchairs or have accommodation for the disabled. You are very intelligent.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: jake3988: Can we please stop linking DailyFail?


No, sorry. People on Fark can't use the internet correctly, and are defeated by paywalls, so we can only link to Twitter links of actual news, or MSN/Yahoo/whatever redirects of actual news, or awful sites like the


paywalls have made misinformation & echo chambers worse. democracy only works if you have an educated, well informed, rational populace.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Beokitten: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

no, ADA is US law not international.


From TFA, the airline's policy was to provide complimentary wheelchairs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mofa: Beokitten: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

no, ADA is US law not international.

From TFA, the airline's policy was to provide complimentary wheelchairs.


Their policy is also to hire despicable people.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: You just know the person at the airline who thought this was a good idea probably drives a Ford Taurus.


Dodge Stratus; and people are afraid of him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Schmerd1948: Russ1642: vudukungfu: I'm guessing that is not ADA compliant, and DRTFA, but enjoy your lawsuit.

Americans sure say some dumb shiat.

Thank you for your insightful comment. You sure is smart. I wisht I was smart, like you.

EVERY article that has fark all to do with the US comes with a bunch of farkers talking claiming their constitution and other laws somehow apply. It's ridiculous and needs to be called out EVERY time.


Ah. I didn't realize that that was your job. Thank you for caring. We will all try to do better.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake3988: Can we please stop linking DailyFail?

Although, it seems like, for clickbaity attention, other articles are doing the same thing.

Wheelchairs are not stored on planes. You use a wheelchair to bring the person to the plane, and then you take it away.  Then when you arrive a wheelchair at the new airport is then brought down.   Due to some weird reason, they seemingly did not have a wheelchair available in the airport to bring down to her.

Either they were all being used or they needed a special kind of wheelchair... I can't remember exactly what it was.  I remember reading this on an older article that I can't find anymore.

It was not a freaking fee thing.


Better warm up to Daily Fail. Once Twitter implodes, you're in them! (on Fark anyway)
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IDisposable: jso2897: Attention whore makes huge scene to avoid small fee,
Film at 11:00.

Umm ... no.  Attempting to charge someone to use a wheelchair to get off the plane is degrading and humiliating.  I can't imagine that it's actually the policy of any airline anywhere.

And I don't care what kind of language barrier these stewardesses had - there is no excuse for their conduct.  They saw her use a wheelchair to get ON the plane, right?  I don't care if the woman is speaking Swahili - it's obvious she need a wheelchair to get off the plane if she used one to get on. He legs didn't magically get better during the flight.


Maybe they thought she was a transformer?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: What I want to know is how the other passengers didn't step up and offer to carry her.

Presumably there were some people behind her. At a minimum, helping her would mean they would disembark faster. So they just stood there and watched her crawl her way off the plane?


Worse than that, at least one of them took a picture of her crawling
 
