 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   Apart from being obnoxious and more anti-social than actual cigarettes, there's a possibility your vape pen is trying to kill you by torching your bedroom while you sleep   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Scary, fire engines, Kent, National Fire Protection Association, 2000s music groups, English-language films, American films, breathing apparatus, Rescue Services  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 8:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But cigarettes are like the number one cause of house fires and stink like poison and turn everything in your home yellow and stinky. So there's that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lets see, there was the story about a lap-top burning someone's lap on a plain
There was a story about someone cell phone sparking a fire at a gas station.
An Ipod exploded in someone's pocket.
A toaster burning some toast...

and now vape pens.

Move along, nothing to see here.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are they made by Samsung?  Wasn't it the Galaxy that kept bursting into flames like a Kia?

/maybe Samsung refrigerators don't actually suck
//maybe they're simultaneously freezing and igniting
///perfect homeostatic balance
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They live in Margate, the vape pen was trying to do them a favour.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Are they made by Samsung?  Wasn't it the Galaxy that kept bursting into flames like a Kia?

/maybe Samsung refrigerators don't actually suck
//maybe they're simultaneously freezing and igniting
///perfect homeostatic balance


Why would you run a refrigerator on a battery?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So I get to smoke AND I have a grenade for "duck huntin'"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fayeknooz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember when smoking in bed was a common cause of fires/fatal fires.
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ace in your face: But cigarettes are like the number one cause of house fires and stink like poison and turn everything in your home yellow and stinky. So there's that.


Cigarettes do make you look mysterious and edgy. You see someone enjoying a smoke and you see a maverick who isn't told by society what to do.
/Post sponsored by Phillip Morris
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.