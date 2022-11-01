 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 251 of WW3: "Partial mobilization" of citizens has been completed, Putin says. Kyiv mayor says water and power are fully restored following barrage of Orc missile strikes on infrastructure facilities. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Crimea, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Black Sea, barrage of Russian missile strikes, Russian gas, future of theBlack Sea grain deal  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope folks had a good Halloween. We got rained on.

(stacks bags of leftover/unopened candy on snack table for those who want any)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Are the Fentanyl tablets and the 500mg THC gummies OK?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

First things that went. Surprised how popular they were. I guess mentioning them constantly on the television just made them edgy and cool or something.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beer for breakfast in the Vienna Airport. Ok, at least I feel like a proper farker.

All the Austrians I met on this trip were very supportive of Ukraine, although the most senior guy (now long retired) who had spent decades building relationships with Russian academics was pretty bitter about it. This poured all his work down the drain.

Even more on the upside, every kangaroo I saw was dressed sort of like a fella.

Now off to Madrid.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Meh, overrated. I just put razorblades in the candy bars. Get off my lawn.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I actually had to go out and find trick or treaters to offer snacks. Alas, none came home. All adults mind you. They were amused nonetheless.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
November 1

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

📍Poltava region
At night, 4 enemy drones were shot down over the Poltava region. They fell on civilian objects, and fires broke out. Previously, without victims.

, Dnipropetrovsk region
Military personnel from the Vostok air command destroyed 3 enemy kamikaze drones over the region at night.

Throughout the night, the Russians fired Grads and heavy artillery. Previously, no injuries were reported. 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol. In the city, 14 multi-storey and private houses, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, a barber shop, shops and bank premises are disfigured.

In the Marganets community, shelling damaged a power line and de-energized the pumping station of a water utility. More than 40,000 families were left without water, and more than 10,000 without electricity. Power engineers worked all night and fixed everything. The pumping station has started working.

📍Donetsk region
On October 31, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region-2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Kurakhovo. Another 3 people were injured yesterday. In addition, law enforcement officers found the body of 1 civilian who died during the occupation - in Scars.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water supply and power supply to the homes of Kiev residents fully restored - Klitschko

The Mayor of Kiev thanked the specialists of Kyivvodokanal and DTEK, who worked for a day to return water and light to the residents of the capital.

In addition, he noted that the power outage will be applied, since after the barbaric attacks of the aggressor there is a significant shortage in the power system.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine to create public Wi-Fi hotspots for stable communication in case of power outage

To do this, use Starlink terminals that will arrive from Poland. The project is scheduled to be launched in November.

" In some regions, mobile towers and fixed-line Internet providers do not work without electricity, and we understand this. Therefore, we want to provide the country with reinforced concrete places for communication in any situation , " said Mikhail Fedorov, Minister of Digitalization. - wow, cool job title!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💡Electricity situation as of this morning

Kyiv region-due to a heavy load on the power grid, the lights were turned off in some communities in the morning.

Kiev-there were blackouts in some areas of the capital at night. The mayor of the city warned citizens about the shutdown due to a significant shortage in the power system.

Poltava region-emergency shutdowns applied in the morning. Now they cover all 10 queues. Hourly blackouts were not applied today.

Ukrenergo once again reminded about the difficult energy situation and called on everyone to be conscious about the use of electricity.

Information on outages in other regions has not yet been received.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than a thousand medical institutions have been damaged - Ministry of Health

" Since the beginning of a large-scale war, the enemy has been purposefully trying to destroy the medical system in Ukraine. In 8 months, rashists damaged more than 1,000 objects of medical institutions. 29 civilian doctors were killed and more than 100 were injured , " the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health noted that during the same time, 94 objects of medical institutions were fully restored, 203 - partially. A significant number of doctors are being mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medical evacuation has been arranged with partners from Europe. And all Ukrainians continue to receive services and access to medicines in full, and hospitals receive weekly new equipment to replace damaged ones.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chose a profession to protect people: special forces soldier Vitaly Sagaidak was killed in the fight against the Russian invaders

Caring, honest, and fair. He loved animals and sought to protect and help people. This was Vitaliy Sagaidak, a special forces officer of the KORD unit of the National Police of Ukraine.

Vitaly himself is originally from the Cherkasy region. Since 2014, he has performed assignments in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and since 2015, he has served four rotations in the war zone. Subsequently, the man passed a tough selection process for a special unit and so ended up in Korda.

After February 24, Vitaly could not stand aside from the events and in the ranks of the combined special forces regiment of the National Police "safari" defended Ukraine in Zaporozhye. Unfortunately, at the end of May, as a result of enemy rocket fire, Vitaliy Sagaidak was killed. Without a father, the daughter of Milan was left.

Eternal memory to the heroes-people with a brave and burning heart who gave their lives for our peaceful sky. Eternal glory!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 22 to October 28

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love this one!  Gives me the seven year itch!

Fella-ette?
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Partial mobilisation has been completed" = "Everyone's been killed already."
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Interesting video about the cyberwarfare aspect of the conflict.  It's not so much that Russia hasn't been able to breach Ukrainian systems, but that Ukraine has built in incredible redundancy and gotten creative in a number of ways.  This is another example of Ukraine having learned a lot from having been at war with Russia since 2014.

Ukraine: Going analog!? - Why?
Youtube iL0BQsbAIDA
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's good to hear that water has been restored!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 450x371]


...I'm going to put my ignorance on display and guess that those're condoms..?

/ Hey, it's not like I've ever needed them
 
moto-geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Interesting video about the cyberwarfare aspect of the conflict.  It's not so much that Russia hasn't been able to breach Ukrainian systems, but that Ukraine has built in incredible redundancy and gotten creative in a number of ways.  This is another example of Ukraine having learned a lot from having been at war with Russia since 2014.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iL0BQsbAIDA]


They can't breach a network you don't have.
So say we all.

tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Are you hoping she will fellette you?
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Interesting video about the cyberwarfare aspect of the conflict.  It's not so much that Russia hasn't been able to breach Ukrainian systems, but that Ukraine has built in incredible redundancy and gotten creative in a number of ways.  This is another example of Ukraine having learned a lot from having been at war with Russia since 2014.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iL0BQsbAIDA]


I read an article a while ago, like more than 5 years ago, about how Russia has been screwing with Ukraine's infrastructure for years.  They'd hack into the electric company's network and overload the power grid.  The one thing that saved them is that they weren't completely digital.  Ukraine's power plants still had manual on/off switches they could flip if the networked controls failed to respond.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That's good to hear that water has been restored!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.it/IAPonomarenko/status/1587127281499226112#m
https://nitter.it/IAPonomarenko/status/1587323826718875655#m
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Are you hoping she will fellette you?


No, hoping for doggy style.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suspect a lot of Ukraine's energy and water-delivery infrastructure is going to get rebuilt with war damage in mind. It will cost significantly more, but most of the power distribution is likely to be buried below the frost level, and a lot of the facilities which must be above ground are likely to be hardened and have a lot of redundancy built-in. Pumping stations are likely to be at least partly underground, with a couple of meters of earth covering everything above grade in order to limit damage from unfocused explosives. Many electrical, water, and natural gas distribution nodes are likely to be as decentralized as possible and have redundant nodes a kilometer or so away. Power generation plants are likely to get hardened as much as possible.

It's less efficient to set up that way, but would minimize disruptions caused by big egos suffering from short-man syndrome.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I must conclude that partial mobilization is continuing.

Which is weird, because the experts seem to agree that Russia does not have the equipment to continue mobilization at this time, but that's Putin for you.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Morning. Some little shiat took the entire bowl of candy at my parent's last night.
 
