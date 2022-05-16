 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune)   The good news: Texas has a plan to provide water for its growing population. The bad news: They forgot to include a minor detail in their calculations...climate change   (texastribune.org) divider line
    More: Fail, Water resources, Water management, Water supply, most essential Texas news, largest reservoirs, Hydrology, worried water plant manager, Rio Grande  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It says a lot about Texans when they have to use terms like "extreme weather" instead of "climate change" just to keep owning the libs.

Seriously though, building new reservoirs is pretty much the "why don't the poor just buy more money" argument. Good luck with that.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, that rascally climate change, b'gosh!

We''ll dry up the ogallala aquifer, and that'll be exceptionally bad.  Farking water, how does it work?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side: In just a few short years we are going to be able to start filming the Mad Max reboot in the South West US with just a small documentary crew.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could stop watering the desert to make cows.

What is Texas AG (not Aggies) up to these days? A couple feet? Idk. Whatever.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say that the lack of water would turn Texas into a hell hole but that ship has already sailed, metaphorically speaking of course.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get more water into Texas, take two parts hydrogen, and one part oxygen, pour them into a kitchen mixer, mix thoroughly, and there ya go.  Problem solved.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pass a law making the mention of climate change illegal.  Worked for Florida.

/Yes, they did
//No, it didn't
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives don't believe in science; therefore, they ignore its impacts
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, according to the Texas government, climate change doesn't exist, so why plan for it?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are about 7 million people in Texas who are eligible to vote and just never do. About 3 million more who don't vote in the midterms. They're watching the state collapse around them and they won't take basic steps to make it better.

You can blame voter suppression or learned helplessness at the margins, but at the heart of it, these people just don't give a fark about anything.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha Ha! Suck it libs!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus smiles when Texans suffer.

/the more you suffer, the more Jesus loves you
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: There are about 7 million people in Texas who are eligible to vote and just never do. About 3 million more who don't vote in the midterms. They're watching the state collapse around them and they won't take basic steps to make it better.

You can blame voter suppression or learned helplessness at the margins, but at the heart of it, these people just don't give a fark about anything.


This is true. There are a shiatload of people in my office who don't plan to vote, despite living in areas with plenty of polling places, and having a job where you could say "I'm late because I stopped vote" and the boss would say "good for you" (despite him probably not voting)
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline should be:


"The good news: Texas has a plan to provide water for its growing population. The bad news: They forgot to include a minor detail in their calculations...water"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thars that big river what dumps million of gallons of water in to the gulf. Just get some fed dollars for a pipeline and we'll be bootstrappy good.  What? River level is that low?  Well.  A big federal dam will fix that!  We Texans come up with the best ideas.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is both amusing and shocking to see conservatives double down on their stupidity like this over and over again.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of one solution.  Outlaw birth control so we have as many extra people as possible.  Then have people move there from other states.  Maybe a few new golf courses.  No water- no water problem!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has a plan?
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than California's - which can be distilled down to incinerating into dust each year as a policy platform.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?


Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Climate change is unfortunately very political in Texas, and so the board cannot [plan for climate change] because of those politics," Mace said.

The article could have started and ended there.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.


Do you ever make a comment based in reality?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fiatlux: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Do you ever make a comment based in reality?


You were saying ...

The commission cited environmental and economic costs in denying the plan, ranging from sea life being killed during water intake to rising water bills and sea levels. "I cannot find a way to say this kind of harm to marine life is acceptable," Commissioner Dayna Bochco said during the heated meeting.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.


Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, this only affects people who choose to live in Texas.

Well, at least for the moment.  It's coming for a lot of other people soon enough.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.


You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie
Youtube AJJXspcO__4
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their "plan" is one they just have to look west to see currently failing?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh good, somehow the thread is now about California

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Water Development Board's analysis estimates a severe drought could cause $153 billion in economic damages to the state per year by 2070 if new sources of water are not built.

By 2070 the current politicians will be retired. I don't see anything for them to worry about here.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fiatlux: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Do you ever make a comment based in reality?

You were saying ...

The commission cited environmental and economic costs in denying the plan, ranging from sea life being killed during water intake to rising water bills and sea levels. "I cannot find a way to say this kind of harm to marine life is acceptable," Commissioner Dayna Bochco said during the heated meeting.


haha ... burn ...

I propose a chain of nuclear power plants from Brownsville to San Diego, all connected by fresh water pipelines ... that solves 2 problems - desertification and fentanyl.

Wouldn't it be nice to refer to Arizona and New Mexico as "the lands of perpetual shade".
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There are about 7 million people in Texas who are eligible to vote and just never do. About 3 million more who don't vote in the midterms. They're watching the state collapse around them and they won't take basic steps to make it better.

You can blame voter suppression or learned helplessness at the margins, but at the heart of it, these people just don't give a fark about anything.


Don't people move to Texas to "get away from it all"?

Think they move there because they are running from reality...not toward it.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]


They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point, southwestern states & regions need to go full Fremen: extreme water conservation measures only. Big green suburban lawns that need watering? Rip 'em out, put in natural prairie grasses or something indigenous to the area. Golf courses? Close 'em permanently, which will have the benefit of eliminating their staggering water use and getting rid of golf culture lol. Every home, business and farm gets some serious water use limits or they're hit with a colossal fine.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]

They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.


We literally make salt from concentrated brine in most of the world since antiquity. We just use the sun to do the evaporation process.

Again, what the hell are you talking about?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Texas.

Substandard electrical grid?  Check.
Substandard water plan?  Check.
System of values based on the mythology of desert-dwelling tribes of savages, where owning slaves, stoning people to death, and subjugation of women is the norm?  Check.

Sounds like the only thing that's *actually* bigger in Texas is the amount of stupidity...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]

They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.


the brine is also filled w heavy metals and chlorine if i remember correctly
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/the-health-hub/food-drink/rock-salt-vs-sea-salt/

Tl;dr - rock salt and sea salt are chemically the same and neither are processed for use on roads.

Now, table salt is processed, but we don't need table salt and the mines under the Great Lakes aren't producing table salt. They are producing millions of tons of rock salt for road use. Straight up. No processing required. Just grind it and pour it on the roads.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Zeroth Law: Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]

They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.

the brine is also filled w heavy metals and chlorine if i remember correctly


So is rock salt. We still use millions of tons of it for our roads.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

honk: The Water Development Board's analysis estimates a severe drought could cause $153 billion in economic damages to the state per year by 2070 if new sources of water are not built.

By 2070 the current politicians will be retired. I don't see anything for them to worry about here.


Hmm.  Given that the Water Development Board is the body whose current plan ignores climate change, I'm pretty sure that their "analysis" isn't worth a dam.  Pun intended.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]

They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.


So you're saying we can't support human life with manufactured fresh water because of the brines?
 
docilej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas- growing population?
Just finish building the wall and tell all those Californian transplants to go back home.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They are using past droughts as a scientific guideline, which is reasonable.  Unlike California, and the Colorado River, where they used the wettest years for their planning and legal water rights agreements.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The raino in Plano goes straight down the draino.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I suppose I could poop and flush more often if that'll help
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Giant Clown Shoe: Zeroth Law: Flushing It All Away: Highly evolved sloth: Flushing It All Away: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is there a reason that nuclear engineers aren't howling from the rooftops about desalinization?

Because some stupid libs in California think that it will kill turtles or something?

The only people seemingly against desal are the very people dying of thirst. It's hilarious.

Desal is harmful to the environment taking the water out, as well as the resulting byproduct (though not nearly as bad as nuclear power's byproduct).  Treating wastewater is the better way to go.

You know the byproduct is something we literally spend billions of dollars to MINE in order to treat snow covered roads, right?

[YouTube video: Inside a salt mine under Lake Erie]

They mean the concentrated brine. It's not just table salt, needs a lot of further processing and is harmful if returned to the sea. But you knew that and are being disingenuous.

the brine is also filled w heavy metals and chlorine if i remember correctly

So is rock salt. We still use millions of tons of it for our roads.


I wasn't aware of that. ty. though rock salt has to be used sparingly to avoid damaging groundwater. it's far from benign 

though rock salt doesn't appear to have as many heavy metals, particularly copper. also, small amounts of salt used on roads in a portion of the country wouldn't put a dent in the amount of brine produced (1.5 liters per liter of potable water) to create a meaning amount of "fresh" water.

this doesn't address the energy intensive process to desalinate. also, my understanding is the water produced is subpar, including it being so acidic it destroys existing water transfer infrastructure.

it isn't currently a viable large scale option, anywhere
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wingnut396: "Climate change is unfortunately very political in Texas, and so the board cannot [plan for climate change] because of those politics," Mace said.

The article could have started and ended there.


Water is needed for oil and gas production.  People will need to go elsewhere for theirs.
 
