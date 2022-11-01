 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Montana)   Missoula Police Department perpetuates the fentanyl panic in Halloween   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 6:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
police are advising families to use this as an educational opportunity, and teach your children never to accept unwrapped or open food or drink items.

Awful advice!  WHY DO THEY PERPETUATE THE PANICING?!?!!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You need to start under the assumption that the police are lying, then go from there.
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We ran out of candy and my mom who was helping hand it out kept trying to think of other things to hand out and as I pulled a tray of roasted pumpkin seeds from the oven, she goes, "oh lets hand those out", I was like how about we just turn out the light.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems like pretty reasonable advice to me.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Australian here, we really don't do Halloween, a few kids go out trick or treating but we didn't even remember to get confectionary this year and nobody knocked on our door, admittedly the carport is full of crap because we've just had a big spring clean.

So anyway, I get that "rainbow fentanyl" seems real and that drug couriers might use confectionary packaging to get it around the place, okay let's presume that bit's true too. But are there ANY cases of kids being given fentanyl or any other narcotics when they're trick or treating? Because TFA sure as shiat doesn't say there are.

Is this a real risk or is this just about cops scaring voters into electing politicians who promise to increase cop budgets? I'm just a curious non-American trying to wrap my head around this issue.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Australian here, we really don't do Halloween, a few kids go out trick or treating but we didn't even remember to get confectionary this year and nobody knocked on our door, admittedly the carport is full of crap because we've just had a big spring clean.

So anyway, I get that "rainbow fentanyl" seems real and that drug couriers might use confectionary packaging to get it around the place, okay let's presume that bit's true too. But are there ANY cases of kids being given fentanyl or any other narcotics when they're trick or treating? Because TFA sure as shiat doesn't say there are.

Is this a real risk or is this just about cops scaring voters into electing politicians who promise to increase cop budgets? I'm just a curious non-American trying to wrap my head around this issue.


Yes, yes, and yes.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, once again my Halloween was a bust.  I didn't get any free drugs or razor blades.  Bastards.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.