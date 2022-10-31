 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's not always sunny in St. Peters, Missouri   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I AM A FIVE-PETAL MAN!  A GOLDENROD GOD!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone gave in to the neighborhood Auntie Grizeldas and figured flower guy would knuckle under without a fuss or a rational explanation of WTF is going on here - looks like they guessed wrong.  Now they're in full handwave "Because we said so!" mode
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ratio of land to flowers? They would farking HATE my yard, I carpet most of it in marigolds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Being that it's St. Peters, one of the White Flight, evangelical supply side jeebus, Karen suburb of St. Louis, this is no surprise. What DOES surprise me is that it's in, what appears to be, an older neighborhood there.
That area is McMansion Hell made up of people that fled North County because "Those people"
were "escaping" the slums of North City and moving into their turf. So they ran across the Missouri
River to St. Charles County and Warren County where they could have their little Wonder Bread utopias
with lots of Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse and a Bass Pro Shop..
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just claim to be a church and they'll pay YOU
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dracos31: Ratio of land to flowers? They would farking HATE my yard, I carpet most of it in marigolds.


Amen. I grew a huge ratio of sorghum and sunflowers in my front yard this year. And I live in an uppity New England town.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't they just go after the people that water their lawn every f*king night?
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The ordinance:  § 405.390 A 4: All landscaping shall be properly maintained according to City ordinances presently in effect. A minimum of fifty percent (50%) of all yard areas shall be comprised of turf grass. Turf grass shall first cover the front yard area as part of the required percentage of yard coverage.

Looking at this picture, there is plenty of turf grass.  It easily meets the 50% requirement.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Being that it's St. Peters, one of the White Flight, evangelical supply side jeebus, Karen suburb of St. Louis, this is no surprise. What DOES surprise me is that it's in, what appears to be, an older neighborhood there.
That area is McMansion Hell made up of people that fled North County because "Those people"
were "escaping" the slums of North City and moving into their turf. So they ran across the Missouri
River to St. Charles County and Warren County where they could have their little Wonder Bread utopias
with lots of Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse and a Bass Pro Shop..


I came here to comment on this place, but I can't improve on this masterpiece. Kudos! About all I'd add is that these "county" people not only skipped town to the whiter shade of pale environs, but they also created self fulfilling prophecies in their wake.

On the plus side, Geezer Butler used to frequent this area.
 
