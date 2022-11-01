 Skip to content
(Fark)   It's now November where we are either wrapping up growing things outside or going exclusively to greenhouses. How will November be for you? It is your FARK gardening thread for November 1, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nothing much here, I should build a greenhouse.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've brought everything inside, except for things that will not overwinter, like tomatoes.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have managed to keep the weeds more or less under control. Now I'm just waiting for winter so I can pull down the vines on the side of my house. Those suckers are resilient but I have a plan.

/hip surgery in a coulomb weeks do prob lookin at January before I can get back out there
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've brought in the rosemary and the Cuban oregano. Now we are dehydrating sugar rush peppers and infusing raspberries. Waiting on my order of garlic to plant, last planting of the year.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright lawn people: what should I do over the winter with some bare patches that I need to fill with topsoil and grass seed in the spring?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just processed my last batch of hot peppers in to the fermenter that a pick several says ago before the first hard frost.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also finished turning all last year's peppers into hot sauce. Should have plenty until these are ready.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brought in my lemon tree, and my dragon fruit cactus.

Should I bring in my strawberries? They are still potted so it wouldn't be a big hassle, but I don't really have an excellent place to put them to get them sun.

I also have a ficus that is still outside as well. It seems to be doing well judging by the color of the leaves, but it hasn't gotten too terribly cold here in southern Ohio.

I have some raised beds that I haven't recovered yet since I moved into this house (read: it's full of weeds and other detritus) that I'm looking to put the strawberries into, but I've been dealing with a lot of stuff so I havent really had the gumption/time to get it done.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm really coming to appreciate my checked out parents that generally had no idea where I was or what I was doing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call it gardening but the winter holly berries are going strong. I won't eat it but the birds rejoice.
upload.wikimedia.org
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cold weather is time I battle white footed mice coming into hobby greenhouse and tunneling into pots.  They prefer large cactus pots and create terrible mess throwing soil all over the benches. I have no luck with mousetraps and only catch field mice. It takes almost a week to kill them with poison bait which I dislike due to hazard to hawks and pets. Cannas, callas, glad corms, amaryllis, and tropical hibiscus pots all moved inside now.  Illinois.

Either white footed or deer mice. Very hard to distinguish.
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Planted my garlic on Saturday.  This is my second year of using my own garlic as seed.  Everything else has been put to bed for the winter.
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I want to start a small herb garden so I can get fresh Thai basil, holy basil, sawtooth coriander, thyme etc... but I fear I have a "black thumb" every plant I've ever tried to keep alive spare one has died.

Lots of friends said try aerogarden - but that seems like a toy - Open to suggestions/thoughts.. or recommendations for good "basics you actually NEED to do some herb gardening" type content.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

