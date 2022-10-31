 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero A family is alive because somebody accidentally took that left turn at Albuquerque   (cnn.com) divider line
10
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I actually love the fact that the two oldest children are named (combined) "Kindred Spirit"
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cynicism of our current times has broke my brain my first thought was he probably set it. Cause I recently read a book about hero syndrome and munchausen by proxy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kindred?
Spirit?
Tender?

Birt?

.. ..

I feel like this is all a lie.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Five of the family's dogs died!? Was this a kennel?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like Fark took a left turn there...
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Talk about right place, right time. Good on him.
/damn shame about the dogs :-(
 
oldtaku
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lehman said five of the family's dogs, two of which were emotional support animals, died.

Yeah, that was not a happy ending.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so who is the 22 year old in the article then?
 
goatharper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
me.theuser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh nevermind the linked article is written a bit better its the older brother Bryce
 
