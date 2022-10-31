 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver7.com)   Wheelchair-using 5-year-old who's also big fan of Edmonton Oilers dresses as their Zamboni machine. Oilers, NHL impressed, call it "costume of the year"   (denver7.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Five-year-old Easton Oetting, Ice hockey, help of a handy father, perfect costume, attention of the NHL, National Hockey League, Edmonton Oilers, 1985-86 NHL season  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
[I Wanna Drive The] Zamboni
Youtube BD5oBHGmes8
 
tarzxf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Link to an actual video from NHL Twitter: https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1586442548536549376
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's pretty awesome. Oilers threw him season tickets, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Iced it, eh?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The best part of Halloween as an adult is watching the kids having fun.  Must be a post-lockdown thing, but my house got more kids this year than it's ever had before.  And fewer parents hovering at the bottom of the driveway because maybe the neighborhood is full of child predators.

We usually get maybe 20 kids, got nothing during lockdown or last year, but this year was easily in the 120 range.  And despite the chill and the rain, they were all smiling and having fun.

The kid in this video has that same smile.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Okay, that's adorable.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.  I look forward to the Leafs giving him his first NHL win.

LFR13 - Game 63 - THEY LOST TO A ZAMBONI DRIVER
Youtube QFnQ0dcaBUI
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This stuff is great
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Okay, that's adorable.


So sweet I now have the 'beetus.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That's pretty awesome. Oilers threw him season tickets, right?


Why would they want to punish the kid like that?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The best part of Halloween as an adult is watching the kids having fun.


Best part for me is pushing kids out of the way to get the full-sized candybars.  Those little shiats never
have a chance.

/46 years old
//going on 11
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robertus: Bootleg: That's pretty awesome. Oilers threw him season tickets, right?

Why would they want to punish the kid like that?


Fark user imageView Full Size

He lives in Ontario so it's a pretty cheap gift. They can just resell the seats.

Also an Ontario station posted pics of his previous costumes. Dad has some skills,
https://blackburnnews.com/sarnia/sarnia-news/2022/10/31/sarnia-boys-zamboni-costume-catches-eye-nhl/#
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Unsung_Hero: The best part of Halloween as an adult is watching the kids having fun.

Best part for me is pushing kids out of the way to get the full-sized candybars.  Those little shiats never
have a chance.

/46 years old
//going on 11


I hope you have a lit cigarette in your hand clasping the bag when you shove it at another adult asking for candy. Those people are the best.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Feel_the_velvet: Unsung_Hero: The best part of Halloween as an adult is watching the kids having fun.

Best part for me is pushing kids out of the way to get the full-sized candybars.  Those little shiats never
have a chance.

/46 years old
//going on 11

I hope you have a lit cigarette in your hand clasping the bag when you shove it at another adult asking for candy. Those people are the best.


Nah. I quit smoking 6 days ago.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robertus: Bootleg: That's pretty awesome. Oilers threw him season tickets, right?

Why would they want to punish the kid like that?


They see them losin', they be hating'.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is very cool!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.